MacBook price drop in 2026: Why buying the M3 and M4 models is a smart choice right now

The Apple MacBook landscape shifted quite significantly this week. With the release of the M5 chip last year in October and the release of the ultra-affordable MacBook Neo, the market for M3 and M4 models has affected. Now, for anyone who is not looking for the most flagship models, this creates the best buying window we have seen in years.

As a tech writer who has been daily driving a MacBook powered by the M1 chip for over a year, I can assure you that M3 and M4 chips are no joke in terms of performance and efficiency. If you are looking for a MacBook at a discount, then do not miss this chance.

MacBook specs and price comparison

MacBook Model Chip Storage Current Best Price Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M4 chip 256GB SSD ₹ 94,249 Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 chip 256GB SSD ₹ 1,20,990 Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 chip 512GB SSD ₹ 1,24,990 Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M3 chip 512GB SSD ₹ 1,44,990 Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 chip 1TB SSD ₹ 2,02,990 Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch M5 Max chip 2TB SSD ₹ 3,99,900

Top MacBook deals

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is the quintessential portable powerhouse for 2026. While the chassis remains thin and light, the M4 chip introduces a significantly faster Neural Engine, specifically optimised for the latest generative Apple Intelligence features. This model strikes a perfect balance for professionals who travel frequently but require enough RAM and CPU overhead to handle heavy multitasking, high-resolution video calls, and complex data processing without the thermal throttling seen in older generations.

Specifications Display 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M4 chip (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU) Memory 16GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support Battery Up to 18 hours of hardware-accelerated efficiency

Designed for those who crave screen real estate without the heavy "Pro" price tag, the 15-inch M4 model is a productivity standout. By moving to the 10-core GPU as standard, Apple has made this machine capable of light creative work, such as 4K timeline scrubbing and batch photo editing. In the 2026 market, this "Sky Blue" variant is a favourite for students and remote workers who need to view multiple documents side-by-side while maintaining a fanless, silent workflow.

Designed for those who crave screen real estate without the heavy "Pro" price tag, the 15-inch M4 model is a productivity standout. By moving to the 10-core GPU as standard, Apple has made this machine capable of light creative work, such as 4K timeline scrubbing and batch photo editing. In the 2026 market, this "Sky Blue" variant is a favourite for students and remote workers who need to view multiple documents side-by-side while maintaining a fanless, silent workflow.

Specifications Display 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color Processor Apple M4 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) Memory 16GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Connectivity Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3 charging Audio Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Even with newer chips on the market, the 2024 M3 MacBook Air remains an elite "Value King." It was the first model to support dual external monitors in clamshell mode, a feature that remains vital for home office setups today. As prices drop following the M5 release, this Midnight-finish model offers incredible performance-per-dollar. It is the most reliable entry point for those who want a premium macOS experience and 512GB of storage without paying 2026 flagship prices.

Specifications Display 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display Processor Apple M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) Memory 16GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Storage Networking Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support Keyboard Backlit Magic Keyboard with a secure Touch ID sensor

The 15-inch M3 Air bridges the gap between legacy hardware and the modern AI era. Its 15.3-inch display provides a cinematic viewing experience, supported by a robust six-speaker system that rivals many Pro laptops. For users who don't require the specialised NPU (Neural Processing Unit) speeds of the M5, this 512GB model provides ample space for local files and media. It remains a top-tier choice for researchers and writers who value the extra vertical screen space.

Specifications Display 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display Processor Apple M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) Memory 16GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Storage Camera 1080p FaceTime HD Camera for professional clarity Audio Immersive sound system featuring Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos

The late-2025 MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is a transformative machine for the "Pro" entry level. By shipping with 24GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD as standard, Apple has addressed the needs of modern developers and AI researchers. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides 1,600 nits of peak brightness, making it the minimum hardware requirement for professional colour grading and HDR content consumption. It is the bridge between consumer portability and elite workstation performance.

Specifications Display 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR (120Hz ProMotion) Processor Apple M5 chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) Memory 24GB Unified Memory Storage 1TB SSD Storage Brightness 1,000 nits sustained SDR for outdoor visibility Battery Industry-leading 24 hours of video playback

Released just this month, the 2026 M5 Max MacBook Pro is the pinnacle of Apple’s silicon engineering. Featuring an 18-core CPU and a 32-core GPU, this machine is built specifically for local AI model training and complex 3D simulation. With the jump to 36GB of high-bandwidth memory and Thunderbolt 5 support, it is designed for the most demanding creative professionals who cannot afford a second of lag. This is the definitive "no-compromise" laptop for the 2026 professional landscape.

Specifications Display 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR with Nano-texture option Processor Apple M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU) Memory 36GB Unified Memory (High-bandwidth architecture) Storage 2TB SSD Storage Ports Triple Thunderbolt 5 ports (120Gbps), HDMI 2.1, SDXC Wireless Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for next-gen connectivity

