MacBook price drop in 2026: Why buying the M3 and M4 models is a smart choice right now

FAQs

Is it a good time to buy a MacBook in March 2026?

Yes. The recent M5 launch has triggered major clearance discounts on M3 and M4 models, creating the best buying window of the year.

Should I buy the MacBook Neo or the MacBook Air M4?

Buy the Neo for basic daily tasks and extreme portability. Choose the Air M4 for sustained creative work and better thermal performance.

Is 16GB of RAM necessary in 2026?

Yes. With advanced AI features and macOS Tahoe, 16GB is the new baseline for a smooth experience and long-term software support.

Why is the MacBook Air M3 so cheap right now?

Being two generations old, retailers are using clearance pricing to exhaust remaining stock, making it the ultimate budget choice for casual users.

Are the M5 Pro models worth the extra cost?

Only for professionals. The M5 chip is specifically optimized for heavy AI development and 8K video editing that casual users don't require.