MacBook price drop in 2026: Why buying the M3 and M4 models is a smart choice right now

The Apple MacBook landscape shifted quite significantly this week. With the release of the M5 chip last year in October and the release of the ultra-affordable MacBook Neo, the market for M3 and M4 models has affected. Now, for anyone who is not looking for the most flagship models, this creates the best buying window we have seen in years.
As a tech writer who has been daily driving a MacBook powered by the M1 chip for over a year, I can assure you that M3 and M4 chips are no joke in terms of performance and efficiency. If you are looking for a MacBook at a discount, then do not miss this chance.
|MacBook Model
|Chip
|Storage
|Current Best Price
|Apple MacBook Air 13 inch
|M4 chip
|256GB SSD
|₹94,249
|Apple MacBook Air 15 inch
|M4 chip
|256GB SSD
|₹1,20,990
|Apple MacBook Air 13 inch
|M3 chip
|512GB SSD
|₹1,24,990
|Apple MacBook Air 15 inch
|M3 chip
|512GB SSD
|₹1,44,990
|Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch
|M5 chip
|1TB SSD
|₹2,02,990
|Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch
|M5 Max chip
|2TB SSD
|₹3,99,900
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air is the quintessential portable powerhouse for 2026. While the chassis remains thin and light, the M4 chip introduces a significantly faster Neural Engine, specifically optimised for the latest generative Apple Intelligence features. This model strikes a perfect balance for professionals who travel frequently but require enough RAM and CPU overhead to handle heavy multitasking, high-resolution video calls, and complex data processing without the thermal throttling seen in older generations.
Designed for those who crave screen real estate without the heavy "Pro" price tag, the 15-inch M4 model is a productivity standout. By moving to the 10-core GPU as standard, Apple has made this machine capable of light creative work, such as 4K timeline scrubbing and batch photo editing. In the 2026 market, this "Sky Blue" variant is a favourite for students and remote workers who need to view multiple documents side-by-side while maintaining a fanless, silent workflow.
Even with newer chips on the market, the 2024 M3 MacBook Air remains an elite "Value King." It was the first model to support dual external monitors in clamshell mode, a feature that remains vital for home office setups today. As prices drop following the M5 release, this Midnight-finish model offers incredible performance-per-dollar. It is the most reliable entry point for those who want a premium macOS experience and 512GB of storage without paying 2026 flagship prices.
The 15-inch M3 Air bridges the gap between legacy hardware and the modern AI era. Its 15.3-inch display provides a cinematic viewing experience, supported by a robust six-speaker system that rivals many Pro laptops. For users who don't require the specialised NPU (Neural Processing Unit) speeds of the M5, this 512GB model provides ample space for local files and media. It remains a top-tier choice for researchers and writers who value the extra vertical screen space.
The late-2025 MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is a transformative machine for the "Pro" entry level. By shipping with 24GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD as standard, Apple has addressed the needs of modern developers and AI researchers. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides 1,600 nits of peak brightness, making it the minimum hardware requirement for professional colour grading and HDR content consumption. It is the bridge between consumer portability and elite workstation performance.
Released just this month, the 2026 M5 Max MacBook Pro is the pinnacle of Apple’s silicon engineering. Featuring an 18-core CPU and a 32-core GPU, this machine is built specifically for local AI model training and complex 3D simulation. With the jump to 36GB of high-bandwidth memory and Thunderbolt 5 support, it is designed for the most demanding creative professionals who cannot afford a second of lag. This is the definitive "no-compromise" laptop for the 2026 professional landscape.
FAQs
Is it a good time to buy a MacBook in March 2026?
Yes. The recent M5 launch has triggered major clearance discounts on M3 and M4 models, creating the best buying window of the year.
Should I buy the MacBook Neo or the MacBook Air M4?
Buy the Neo for basic daily tasks and extreme portability. Choose the Air M4 for sustained creative work and better thermal performance.
Is 16GB of RAM necessary in 2026?
Yes. With advanced AI features and macOS Tahoe, 16GB is the new baseline for a smooth experience and long-term software support.
Why is the MacBook Air M3 so cheap right now?
Being two generations old, retailers are using clearance pricing to exhaust remaining stock, making it the ultimate budget choice for casual users.
Are the M5 Pro models worth the extra cost?
Only for professionals. The M5 chip is specifically optimized for heavy AI development and 8K video editing that casual users don't require.