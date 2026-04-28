MacBook prices slashed: These premium Apple laptops are affordable now

Premium laptops have always carried a hefty price tag, but recent developments are making them far more accessible. The latest price drop on Apple MacBook models has caught the attention of buyers looking to upgrade without stretching their budget too far.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Indigo View Details ₹67,900 CHECK DETAILS Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight View Details ₹96,990 CHECK DETAILS Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight View Details ₹1.11L CHECK DETAILS Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹1.83L CHECK DETAILS Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 18‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details ₹2.85L CHECK DETAILS

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From students to professionals, the appeal of MacBooks lies in their refined design, long battery life and reliable performance. With fresh discounts now available across online and offline platforms, this might be one of the best times to invest in one.

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch introduces a new A18 Pro chip designed for AI-driven workflows and Apple Intelligence features. It features a Liquid Retina display with sharp colour accuracy and a lightweight build suited for portability. With 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, it handles everyday productivity tasks efficiently. The 1080p FaceTime camera improves video calls, while macOS optimisation ensures smooth performance. It is positioned as an entry-level MacBook for users wanting AI features in a compact device.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor A18 Pro RAM 8GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD Camera 1080p FaceTime HD

2. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025) powered by the M4 chip delivers efficient performance with a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU. It includes 16GB unified memory, making it capable of multitasking, coding, and creative work. The fanless design ensures silent operation, while the Liquid Retina display provides accurate colours and brightness. With macOS optimisation and long battery life, it is ideal for students and professionals seeking reliability, performance, and portability in a thin and lightweight laptop.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Processor M4 chip RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 256GB SSD GPU 8-core

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2026) with the M5 chip introduces improved AI processing and efficiency for Apple Intelligence tasks. It features a Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage for faster data access. The 12MP Centre Stage camera enhances video calls with auto framing. Its thin and lightweight design ensures portability, while improved battery optimisation supports long usage. It is ideal for professionals needing modern AI capabilities in a compact and efficient laptop.

Specifications

Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina

Processor: M5 chip

RAM: 16GB Unified Memory

Storage: 512GB SSD

Camera: 12MP Centre Stage

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Processor M5 chip RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 512GB SSD Camera 12MP Centre Stage

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) with the M5 chip delivers professional-grade performance with a 10-core CPU and GPU. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides exceptional brightness and contrast for content creation. With 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage, it handles demanding tasks like video editing and coding smoothly. Built for Apple Intelligence, it enhances productivity workflows. Its premium design and advanced cooling make it suitable for creators and professionals requiring consistent high performance.

Specifications Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Processor M5 chip RAM 16GB Unified Memory Storage 1TB SSD GPU 10-core

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2026) powered by the M5 Pro chip delivers extreme performance with an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. Designed for AI workloads and heavy creative tasks, it includes 24GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage. The large Liquid Retina XDR display ensures precise colour accuracy and brightness. Advanced thermal design maintains sustained performance under load. It is ideal for professionals working on video editing, 3D rendering, and high-end development tasks.

Specifications Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Processor M5 Pro chip RAM 24GB Unified Memory Storage 1TB SSD GPU 20-core

MacBook specification comparision

MacBooks Display Processor RAM MacBook Neo 13 13″ A18 Pro 8GB MacBook Air M4 13.6″ M4 16GB MacBook Air M5 13.6″ M5 16GB MacBook Pro 14 M5 14.2″ M5 16GB MacBook Pro 16 M5 Pro 16.2″ M5 Pro 24GB

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