MacBook prices slashed: These premium Apple laptops are affordable now

Premium laptops have always carried a hefty price tag, but recent developments are making them far more accessible. The latest price drop on Apple MacBook models has caught the attention of buyers looking to upgrade without stretching their budget too far.
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From students to professionals, the appeal of MacBooks lies in their refined design, long battery life and reliable performance. With fresh discounts now available across online and offline platforms, this might be one of the best times to invest in one.
Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch introduces a new A18 Pro chip designed for AI-driven workflows and Apple Intelligence features. It features a Liquid Retina display with sharp colour accuracy and a lightweight build suited for portability. With 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage, it handles everyday productivity tasks efficiently. The 1080p FaceTime camera improves video calls, while macOS optimisation ensures smooth performance. It is positioned as an entry-level MacBook for users wanting AI features in a compact device.
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Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025) powered by the M4 chip delivers efficient performance with a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU. It includes 16GB unified memory, making it capable of multitasking, coding, and creative work. The fanless design ensures silent operation, while the Liquid Retina display provides accurate colours and brightness. With macOS optimisation and long battery life, it is ideal for students and professionals seeking reliability, performance, and portability in a thin and lightweight laptop.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2026) with the M5 chip introduces improved AI processing and efficiency for Apple Intelligence tasks. It features a Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage for faster data access. The 12MP Centre Stage camera enhances video calls with auto framing. Its thin and lightweight design ensures portability, while improved battery optimisation supports long usage. It is ideal for professionals needing modern AI capabilities in a compact and efficient laptop.
Specifications
Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina
Processor: M5 chip
RAM: 16GB Unified Memory
Storage: 512GB SSD
Camera: 12MP Centre Stage
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2025) with the M5 chip delivers professional-grade performance with a 10-core CPU and GPU. The Liquid Retina XDR display provides exceptional brightness and contrast for content creation. With 16GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage, it handles demanding tasks like video editing and coding smoothly. Built for Apple Intelligence, it enhances productivity workflows. Its premium design and advanced cooling make it suitable for creators and professionals requiring consistent high performance.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2026) powered by the M5 Pro chip delivers extreme performance with an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. Designed for AI workloads and heavy creative tasks, it includes 24GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage. The large Liquid Retina XDR display ensures precise colour accuracy and brightness. Advanced thermal design maintains sustained performance under load. It is ideal for professionals working on video editing, 3D rendering, and high-end development tasks.
|MacBooks
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|MacBook Neo 13
|13″
|A18 Pro
|8GB
|MacBook Air M4
|13.6″
|M4
|16GB
|MacBook Air M5
|13.6″
|M5
|16GB
|MacBook Pro 14 M5
|14.2″
|M5
|16GB
|MacBook Pro 16 M5 Pro
|16.2″
|M5 Pro
|24GB
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FAQs
Why are MacBook prices dropping right now?
MacBook prices are dropping due to seasonal sales, new model launches and retailer discounts on older stock. Brands and platforms are also offering bank deals and exchange bonuses, which further reduce the effective price for buyers.
Which MacBook models are currently available at lower prices?
Popular models like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are seeing price cuts. Discounts vary based on configuration, storage and chipset, with some older variants receiving the most significant reductions.
Is this a good time to buy a MacBook?
Yes, current discounts make it a favourable time for buyers. Lower prices combined with bank offers and exchange deals improve overall value, especially for those planning to upgrade from older laptops.
Do MacBook discounts vary across platforms?
Yes, prices can differ between online marketplaces and offline stores. Some platforms may offer additional card discounts, no-cost EMI options or exclusive deals, so comparing prices before purchasing is important.
Should I choose MacBook Air or MacBook Pro during a sale?
The choice depends on your usage. MacBook Air suits everyday tasks and portability, while MacBook Pro is better for heavy workloads like video editing, coding or professional creative work.