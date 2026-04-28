MacBook prices slashed: These premium Apple laptops are affordable now

FAQs

Why are MacBook prices dropping right now?

MacBook prices are dropping due to seasonal sales, new model launches and retailer discounts on older stock. Brands and platforms are also offering bank deals and exchange bonuses, which further reduce the effective price for buyers.

Which MacBook models are currently available at lower prices?

Popular models like the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are seeing price cuts. Discounts vary based on configuration, storage and chipset, with some older variants receiving the most significant reductions.

Is this a good time to buy a MacBook?

Yes, current discounts make it a favourable time for buyers. Lower prices combined with bank offers and exchange deals improve overall value, especially for those planning to upgrade from older laptops.

Do MacBook discounts vary across platforms?

Yes, prices can differ between online marketplaces and offline stores. Some platforms may offer additional card discounts, no-cost EMI options or exclusive deals, so comparing prices before purchasing is important.

Should I choose MacBook Air or MacBook Pro during a sale?

The choice depends on your usage. MacBook Air suits everyday tasks and portability, while MacBook Pro is better for heavy workloads like video editing, coding or professional creative work.