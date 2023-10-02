Made by Google 2023 Event: What to expect - Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Watch 2, and more
Google's Made by Google 2023 event in New York on October 4 may feature the Pixel 8 series, Pixel Watch 2, and new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro.
Google has revealed its Made by Google 2023 event, set to happen in New York on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM IST. Although Google has offered a glimpse of the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices, there is also the possibility of several other product announcements. From the Google Pixel 8 to the Pixel Watch 2, here is a rundown of what might be reportedly unveiled at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4.