Made by Google event on August 13: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and everything expected so far
Google is set to unveil its biggest hardware launches of the year at the company's Made by Google event on August 13. Among the top tech that is expected to be announced by the company is the Pixel 9 series, which consists of 4 smartphones this year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.