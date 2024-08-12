Google will likely launch the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google event on August 13. This is the first Pixel launch before the iPhone launch in 8 years.

Google is set to unveil its biggest hardware launches of the year at the company's Made by Google event on August 13. Among the top tech that is expected to be announced by the company is the Pixel 9 series, which consists of 4 smartphones this year: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is the first time in 8 years that Google is holding a Pixel launch event before the iPhone launch in September. For reference, both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series were launched in early October, almost a month after the iPhone launch that year. Google is also following in Apple's footsteps by launching 4 smartphones during the August 13 event.

Everything to expect from Made by Google event on August 13: 1) Pixel 9: Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 will likely have a 6.3-inch display and be available in four colourways: black, light grey, porcelain, and pink. The phone is likely to have the same camera setup as its predecessor and could feature a glossy glass exterior. The new Tensor G4 chipset could power it and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 9 is expected to cost €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US.

2) Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and come with 16GB of RAM. The Pro model is expected to come with a 4,558mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL could come with a 4,942mAh battery.

The Pixel 9 Pro could be priced at £1,099 for the 128GB variant, £1,199 for the 256GB variant and £1,329 for the 512GB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. The successor to the Pixel Fold is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 10MP shooter on the front.

5) Pixel Watch 3: Multiple reports confirm that Google may be planning to launch the Pixel Watch 3 at the August 13 event. The watch is expected to come with similar specs as its predecessor including the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor. The watch is likely to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.