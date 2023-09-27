'Made By Google' event on October 4: Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Watch 2 expected

In August last week, Google announced that its annual Pixel hardware event will be organised on October 4, 2023. Like last year, the event is taking place in New York City. The “Made By Google" event is an annual showcase where the company introduces its latest products, with a particular focus on the flagship Pixel smartphones. On August 30, Google directly sent out event invitations to the media, confirming the upcoming event. According to a report from 9to5Google, the invite stated, "You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." The event is scheduled to commence at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST) and will take place in New York City. For those who are unable to attend the launch in person, the event will be livestreamed on Made by Google YouTube channel and the Google Store website. The focal point of the event is the unveiling of Google Pixel 8 series, encompassing the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro along with the highly awaited Pixel Watch 2. "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! “Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year, tweeted Marques Brownlee, a popular American YouTuber on X (formerly known as Twitter)

The leaked information regarding the Pixel 8 series has provided insights into the potential appearance of the smartphone.

The design of Pixel 8 series is not anticipated to undergo significant changes following the introduction of a visor-like camera module in the Pixel 7 series, but there might be a shift from a curved display to a flat one in the Pixel 8 Pro. The device's edges may adopt a more rounded profile.

The Tensor G3 chipset, having AI capabilities, are expected to incorporate in the upcoming Pixel smartphones. If rumors are to be believed, there is buzz that the smartphone cameras featuring staggered HDR technology is likely to be incorporated, enabling the capture of both short and long exposure shots simultaneously.

In the case of the Pixel 8 Pro, an upgrade to its ultrawide lens is speculated, potentially increasing it from 12MP, as seen in its predecessor, to an impressive 64MP.

The Pixel 8 is likely to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro could have a 6.71-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

Leaks also suggest the possibility of Google launching the Pixel Watch 2 at the event. This second-generation Pixel Watch is rumored to boast enhanced battery life, an aluminum frame, and a novel real-time stress tracking feature.

