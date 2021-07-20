Godrej Appliances has forayed into the Indian Dishwashers market with its new range of Godrej Eon Dishwashers.

The dishwashers will be available in 13 place and 12 place settings across 3 variants, the new Godrej Eon Dishwashers start at a price of ₹37,900 + taxes. Godrej Eon Dishwasher comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

According to the company, the new Godrej Eon range of dishwashers challenge prevailing misconceptions about dishwashers for instance, cleaning efficacy, types of dishes it can cater to or number of dishes it can cater to, water wastage, electricity consumption, time taken etc.

The company claims that the Eon Dishwasher is ideal for an Indian kitchen to wash up to 91 utensils and cutlery at a go, including large pressure cookers, kadhais, pans, tawas and all the typical Indian cooking utensils. The dishwasher can also handle dinner sets and delicate cups and glasses, according to the company. Additionally, it can also wash Teflon non-stick cookware, ceramic, melamine, silicon and plastic ware which is marked Dishwasher safe.

Godrej claims that its new dishwashers have Eco mode which saves energy and uses as low as 9 L of water per wash cycle. Godrej claims that the new product range is suitable for Indian cooking style by being effective against grease and masala stains.

Features

Steam wash technology to help get off the grease and stubborn food residue.

UV Technology to eliminate bacteria and disinfects the dishes. The dishwasher also get built-in ionizer to remove odour using negative ions.

‘Smart Wash’ technology that detect the amount of particle matter in water and adjust the washing cycle parameters (temperature, duration, amount of water) accordingly

The machines can be adjusted for softness or hardness of water.

‘Direct Wash’ function washes glasses/ feeding bottles, etc. having a narrow opening more effectively, while the Triple Wash Function activates 2 extra sprays at the back of the machine for hard soiled pans, cookers, etc.

The dishwasher gets a ‘Turbo Drying’ technology which activates a fan for powerful air circulation to draw out steam from the dishwasher.

It also gets an Auto Door Open feature that opens the door slightly during drying, reducing the energy required to dry the dishes significantly.

