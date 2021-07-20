'Made for India': Godrej launches new Dishwasher range. Price, other details

The company claims that the Eon Dishwasher is ideal for an Indian kitchen to wash up to 91 utensils and cutlery at a go, including large pressure cookers, kadhais, pans, tawas and all the typical Indian cooking utensils. The dishwasher can also handle dinner sets and delicate cups and glasses, according to the company. Additionally, it can also wash Teflon non-stick cookware, ceramic, melamine, silicon and plastic ware which is marked Dishwasher safe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}