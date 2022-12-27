‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments fell 8% YoY in Q3 2022, report2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 09:33 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Shipment of made-in-India smartphones fell 8% year-on-year (YoY) in the September quarter to 52 million, according to a Counterpoint report published Tuesday. Analysts at the research firm attributed it to a decline in consumer demand in global markets as well as in India.