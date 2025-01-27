|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP Laptop 240 G9 (2024), Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1255U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14 (35.56cm) FHD/Silver/1.47 kg/MS Office 2021View Details
₹61,549
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Built-in AI 16" (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/100% sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC008VINView Details
₹84,990
MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-436INView Details
ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11Th Gen, 17.3-Inch (43.94 Cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 Kg), FX706HF-HX018WView Details
₹53,250
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16") WUXGA DisplayView Details
₹1.1L
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5190TUView Details
₹67,990
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), GrayView Details
₹43,529
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space GreyView Details
₹69,990
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and CollaborationView Details
₹48,490
HP 15s Intel Core i5 12th Gen (16GB DDR4 RAM/ 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Windows 11 / MS Office'2021 / FHD 15.6" (39.6 cm) + Backlit Keyboard/Silver / 1.69 kg/Dual Speakers) fq5330TU / LaptopView Details
₹49,700
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KGView Details
₹46,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTINView Details
₹66,490
ASUS Vivobook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-12500H 12Th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 Cm) FHD, 60Hz (16GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1502ZA-EJ541WSView Details
₹48,990
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2INView Details
₹71,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14" (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GINView Details
₹1.0L
View Details
₹60,990
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AUView Details
₹30,850
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00EVINView Details
₹29,643
MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071INView Details
₹72,150
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 14"(35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 21/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 mon Game Pass/Grey/1.5Kg), 82R700JJINView Details
₹63,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/HD Camera/1 Year ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400BRINView Details
₹37,490
Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop - Powerful 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, Platinum Silver, Thin and Light, Ideal for Data MavensView Details
₹69,490
ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 5S, Intel Core 12th Gen i7 Processor 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Laptop, 15.6 Inch (39.6CM), IPS 180° Display, Dolby Atmos, 38.5Wh Large Battery, Windows 11, Space Grey, 1.76 KgView Details
₹40,990
The best business laptops in 2025 should meet the evolving demands of professionals, featuring fast processors, secure features, excellent battery life, and ample storage. In today’s fast-paced business environment, the best business laptops are indispensable professional tools. From handling intricate tasks like data processing and software development to basic tasks such as managing emails, selecting the right business laptop can significantly boost productivity.
The key is to focus on devices that offer a balance of power, reliability, portability, and security, enabling you to work efficiently from any location—be it the office, a co-working space, or at home. With the rise of remote and hybrid work setups, the demand for high-performing laptops has never been higher. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the right match. This buying guide will help you navigate through the key factors to consider before making your purchase, helping you choose the best business laptops in India and globally.
Thinking about storage for your business laptop? An SSD (Solid State Drive) is definitely the best choice. It gives you faster boot times, quicker data access, and is more reliable than traditional HDDs. For most business users, 512 GB of SSD storage is usually more than enough for work documents, presentations, and software. But if you’re dealing with large files like videos or high-res images, you might want to go for a laptop with at least 1 TB of storage. Plus, some of the best business laptops come with a dual storage option, which combines the speed of an SSD with the extra space of an HDD.
Here are the top HDD and SSD laptops for you:
When choosing a business laptop, the operating system matters. Windows 11 is popular for its compatibility with business software and strong security features. It also offers flexibility in hardware selection. macOS is great for creative professionals, offering solid performance and seamless integration with Apple products. Chrome OS is a lightweight, affordable option for basic tasks and cloud-based work. Choose based on your needs and work style. Here’s a comparison table to help you narrow down your preferences and choose the best laptop for your needs:
|Feature
|Windows
|macOS
|Chrome OS
|User Interface
|Familiar, customisable
|Sleek, minimalist
|Simple, web-focused
|Software Compatibility
|Wide range of software
|Limited to Apple ecosystem
|Primarily web apps and Android apps
|Performance
|Great for multitasking
|Excellent for creative work
|Fast for cloud-based tasks
|Battery Life
|Varies by laptop model
|Excellent, especially for MacBook
|Generally good
|Security
|Good, but needs updates
|Strong, built-in security
|Excellent with automatic updates
|Hardware Support
|Broad compatibility
|Limited to Apple devices
|Limited to Chromebook hardware
|Best For
|Business, gaming, general use
|Creative professionals, developers
|Basic tasks, education, cloud-based work
|Price
|Available across budget
|Premium, higher price
|Budget-friendly
Check out the options for best business laptops:
A business laptop should have an array of ports to ensure that you can connect it to various devices such as projectors, external monitors, and USB drives. Essential ports include USB-C, HDMI, and at least two USB 3.0 or USB-A ports. USB-C is particularly valuable for fast data transfer, charging, and connecting modern peripherals. If you frequently connect to older devices or external monitors, make sure your laptop has an HDMI port. Ethernet ports are also crucial for professionals who require stable and fast wired internet connections, particularly in office environments. Additionally, ensure that the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 for better wireless connectivity speeds.
The screen is another critical factor to consider when buying a business laptop. Most professionals will find that a full HD (1920x1080) resolution display is perfect for business tasks. This resolution offers clear visuals for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and video calls. If you work with high-definition media, such as photos or videos, you might want to opt for a laptop with a 4K screen. The screen size is also an important factor—13 to 14 inches is ideal for portability, while a 15.6-inch screen offers more space for multitasking. Additionally, a matte display is recommended for reducing glare and improving visibility in bright office environments.
Also read: Best laptops under ₹50000: Power and performance on a budget, top 10 options to choose from
In today’s virtual workplace, having a high-quality webcam is vital for clear video conferencing. Look for business laptops with a webcam that offers at least 720p resolution, but 1080p is preferable for crisp video quality. Additionally, some laptops come with privacy shutters, allowing you to easily block the camera when not in use for added security. Regarding audio, ensure the laptop has clear and loudspeakers, as well as good noise-cancellation features for effective communication during virtual meetings. Many best business laptops include microphones with noise.
Check out the options for the best laptops with high quality cameras:
The processor is the heart of your best business laptop. For optimal performance, select a laptop equipped with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor for basic office tasks. However, for more demanding tasks such as programming, data analysis, or running multiple applications at once, a more powerful processor, like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7, is recommended. These processors are designed to handle intense workloads, ensuring smooth performance even when running complex business software. Additionally, they offer enhanced multitasking capabilities, allowing you to seamlessly switch between tasks without experiencing lag. If you need long-term performance and future-proofing, investing in higher-tier processors will ensure your laptop remains reliable for years to come.
Also read: Best refurbished laptops in India: Top 7 options for budget friendly performance and reliability
RAM (Random Access Memory) is essential for smooth multitasking and fast performance. For general business use, 8 GB of RAM is typically sufficient, as it allows you to run office software, web browsers, and video conferencing tools without slowdowns. However, for demanding tasks such as large data processing, video editing, or running virtual machines, opting for 16 GB of RAM or higher is a wise choice. This extra memory will ensure that your laptop can handle multiple applications simultaneously without any performance degradation. Moreover, many of the best business laptops in 2025 offer upgradeable RAM, allowing you to add more memory as your workload increases.
Top brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Apple, and ASUS are known for producing excellent business laptops. These laptops feature powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, durable designs, and user-friendly features. Additionally, their strong after-sales support and extended warranties make them ideal for professionals seeking reliability and performance in their work devices.
Similar articles for you:
Best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh: Top 8 choices with advanced specs from popular brands like HP, Dell, and others
Best thin and light laptops: Top 10 stylish picks for powerful performance with lastest processors, features and more
Best laptops in 2025: Check these top 10 options with advanced features for gaming, entertainment and everyday work
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.