Stay comfortable this summer with our comprehensive guide to 1 ton window ACs, helping you make informed decisions and find the perfect cooling solution for your home.

Summer heat is no joke in India, especially with climate change in the mix. Owning an air conditioner unit becomes imperative in hotter areas where summer temperatures can become unbearable. Thankfully, we’ve put together a buying guide for you that will help you find the right 1 ton window AC without having to spend hours on different shopping portals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our comprehensive guide will help you navigate the world of 1 ton window air conditioners. Our goal is to empower you to make an informed decision about your next 1 ton AC purchase based on your specific needs - whether you're seeking energy efficiency, advanced features, or budget-friendly options - there’s something for everyone.

In this list, we lay bare the key specifications of 1 ton ACs from top brands. Our guide provides all the information you need about 1 ton ACs that can help you maintain maximum comfort and satisfaction during the sweltering summer months. Worry not and say goodbye to heat discomfort and hello to cool, refreshing relief with our definitive guide to 1 ton window ACs for your home.

1. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (GLW12C2YWSEW) could be your next reliable cooling solution. Why, you wonder? This AC comes in a durable copper construction and a slim white design that is accentuated by a silver deco strip, making this 2023 model an efficient cooling performer for your living space. With its 2-star rating and fixed-speed operation, users can make the most of this purchase in the long-run. Who should buy this AC? This 1 ton window AC is ideal for smaller rooms or spaces and strikes the right balance between affordability and functionality, making it a practical choice for beating the heat in style.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.0 Ton

1.0 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating: 2 Star

2 Star Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Material: Copper

Copper Colour: White with Silver Deco Strip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable copper construction Lower energy efficiency with a 2-star rating Sleek design with silver deco strip Fixed speed compressor may not offer as much flexibility

2. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Are you ready to introduce yourself to exceptional cooling? Enter, the Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (WFD312L) - an efficient cooling solution for your space. This AC comes with a durable copper build and hydrophilic blue fins that allow it to deliver superior heat exchange and corrosion resistance in the same breath. In addition, it’s equipped with Blue Star’s Turbo Cool technology and comes with four fan modes, including auto, high, medium, and low. This way, you get rapid cooling and customisable comfort. On top of this all, this AC features dust filters and self-diagnosis functionality, making this AC the perfect bringer of convenience and peace of mind. Its bonus feature includes the energy-efficient 3-star rating so that you get to maintain cool comfort during scorching summers.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Additional Features: Turbo Cool, Four Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

Turbo Cool, Four Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis Model Year: 2024

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Cool technology for rapid cooling Fixed-speed compressor may limit flexibility Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating May not offer as much flexibility in fan modes as variable-speed models

3. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Kick summer where it hurts the most with the Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (WFB312LN) - a reliable cooling solution for your space. This particular cooling device is equipped with Turbo Cool technology and humidity control, allowing it to ensure rapid cooling and optimal comfort even in the most hot conditions. What else do you get? Four fan modes (auto, high, medium, and low), hydrophilic blue fins, and dust filters make this 2023 model an efficient companion for air purification and self-diagnosis. In addition, users get an energy-efficient 3-star rating, a durable copper build, and comprehensive features - making this AC an excellent choice for staying cool and comfortable during the great Indian summer heat.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Additional Features: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Four Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Four Fan Modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low), Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis Model Year: 2023

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo Cool technology for rapid cooling Fixed-speed compressor may limit flexibility Humidity control ensures optimal comfort in humid conditions May not offer as much flexibility in fan modes as variable-speed models

4. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (EX-CAW12SC3R34F0) is a cooling powerhouse. Why should you consider this cooling companion for your space? We’ll explain - it comes with durable copper components and high-density filter so that you get cool air along with efficient dust filtration for clean and fresh air. What else do you get? This AC features 2-way air directional control and customisable airflow for unparalleled comfort. On top of it all, this AC comes with an energy-efficient 3-star rating and a robust construction, making it an excellent choice for keeping your space cool and comfortable during hot summer days.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Additional Features: High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2-Way Air Directional Control

High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2-Way Air Directional Control Model Year: 2024

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient dust filtration with high-density filter Fixed-speed compressor may limit flexibility Customizable airflow with 2-way air directional control May not offer as much flexibility in cooling settings as variable-speed models

5. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (123 Vectra Platina) could be your next reliable cooling companion. Why, you ask? This AC features durable copper components and turbo mode, making it an efficient cooling tool even during the most hot climate. This AC effortlessly blends reliability and performance for users who want the most bang out of their buck. And while its fixed-speed compressor may limit some degree of flexibility, its energy-efficient 3-star rating and stunning design make it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized spaces. Look no further and stay cool and comfortable throughout the summer with this Voltas window AC.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

1 Ton Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Fixed Speed Material: Copper

Copper Additional Feature: Turbo Mode

Turbo Mode Model Year: 2023

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with turbo mode Fixed-speed compressor may limit flexibility Durable copper components ensure long-term reliability May not offer as much flexibility in cooling options

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Star Rating Colour Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Window AC 1.0 Ton 2 Star White with Silver Deco Strip Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star White Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star White Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star White Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.0 Ton 3 Star White

Best value for money The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (WFD312L) offers wonderful value for money. This AC comes in durable copper build and an energy-efficient 3-star rating. This way, it ensures long-term reliability while keeping electricity bills in check. Also, it is equipped with Turbo Cool technology, multiple fan modes, hydrophilic blue fins, dust filters, and self-diagnosis functionality. What do you get? Efficient cooling and clean, fresh air in the long run. Its advanced features, coupled with the brand’s reliability, make it a cost-effective choice for those seeking a balance between performance, durability, and affordability in their cooling solution.

Best overall product The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (GLW12C2YWSEW) stands out as the best overall product. This product is available in a durable copper construction for long-term reliable performance, while the 2-star energy rating balances efficiency and affordability. On top of this all, its sleek white design with a silver deco strip will add style to your living quarters. This model combines reliability and modern features seamlessly. Despite its fixed-speed compressor, its affordability, durability, and decent energy efficiency make it an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable cooling solution without making any compromises.

How to find the best 1 ton window AC To find the best 1 ton window AC, you must consider factors like energy efficiency, cooling capacity, special features, brand reputation, and budget. It’s prudent to look for models with higher energy star ratings for cost-effective operation. In addition, you can ensure the cooling capacity meets your room size requirements by checking its specifications. Also, consider features like turbo mode, dust filters, and smart functionalities for enhanced comfort and convenience. What else could you do? Research different brands and read customer reviews to gauge reliability and compare prices to find the best value for your budget.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal room size for a 1 ton window AC? Ans : A 1 ton window AC is suitable for rooms up to 120-150 square feet in size, providing efficient cooling within this range. Question : What is the difference between a fixed-speed and an inverter window AC? Ans : Fixed-speed window ACs operate at a constant speed, while inverter window ACs vary their compressor speed based on cooling demands, offering energy savings and quieter operation. Question : How often should I clean the filters of my window AC? Ans : It's recommended to clean the filters of your window AC every two weeks to ensure optimal performance and air quality. Question : Can a window AC be installed in a sliding window? Ans : Yes, window ACs can be installed in sliding windows with the help of additional support brackets or window sealing kits. Question : Do window ACs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most window ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years, covering parts and labour.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!