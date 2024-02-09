Make her Valentine’s Day unforgettable with top smartwatch picks under 2000

This Valentine's Day, make her feel special with the perfect gift of a smartwatch without denting your wallet. Our curated selection of top smartwatches under ₹2000 includes options designed to add convenience and style to her everyday life. In this list, you'll find affordable yet feature-packed smartwatches that offer best-in-class functionalities like activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, notification alerts, and more to ensure she stays connected and motivated throughout the day. This Valentine's Day, surprise her with a smartwatch that can do-it-all - with sleek designs and intuitive interfaces, these smartwatches can blend with her personal style while logging valuable health and fitness insights. Whether she's into fitness tracking or simply loves staying organised, our collection has something for every taste, making her Valentine's Day truly unforgettable with the gift of technology, utility, and style - all in a single package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Vibez by Lifelong Smart Watch for Women 1.28" AMOLED Always on Display, Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistance, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 600 NITS, Health Tracker, Leather & Silicone Straps (Glam Series)

The Vibez by Lifelong smartwatch for women sports an elegant design and premium features, making it the perfect gift for your partner-in-crime. It comes with a vibrant 1.28-inch AMOLED Always-On Display, Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance so that she can stay connected effortlessly and consistently. In addition, the watch boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and comes with both leather and silicone straps, ensuring comfort and versatility in every moment of her day.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Smart Watch for Women 1.28" AMOLED Always on Display, Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistance, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 600 NITS, Health Tracker, Leather & Silicone Straps (Glam Series):

Display: 1.28-inch AMOLED

1.28-inch AMOLED Calling: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Voice assistance: Yes

Yes Straps: Leather and silicone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited battery life Bluetooth calling capability Limited fitness tracking features

2. HAMMER Pulse 3.0 1.69" Smart Watch with Call Function for Women Made in India (Rose Gold)

Tailored for women, the Hammer Pulse 3.0 smartwatch in elegant Rose Gold offers a 1.69-inch display and call functionality. This made-in-India device strikes the perfect balance between style and utility and is designed for the needs of modern lifestyles. The smartwatch has numerous practical features and good looks, making it a fashion accessory and a functional gadget, all at once. Give her the gift of versatility and utility in one chic package this Valentine’s Day!

Specifications of HAMMER Pulse 3.0 1.69" Smart Watch with Call Function for Women Made in India (Rose Gold):

Display: 1.69-inch touchscreen display

Call function allows making and receiving calls directly from the watch

Sleek and elegant Rose Gold design tailored for women

Made in India, ensuring quality and reliability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish Rose Gold design Limited functionality compared to higher-end models Convenient call function Limited display size for some users

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor)

Make this Valentine's Day special with the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Smartwatch. This unique timepiece features Bluetooth calling functionality and an AI voice assistant, so that there are no interruptions to communication and convenience. It is crafted with a sleek metal body and offers more than 120 sports modes to assist with your fitness journey. With SpO2 and heart rate monitoring capabilities, get health metrics in real-time. Wait no longer - embrace style, functionality, and wellness this Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Multicolor):

Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Features: Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant

Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant Sports modes: Over 120+

Over 120+ Health monitoring: SpO2 and heart rate tracking

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant stainless steel design Limited compatibility with some devices Bluetooth calling for convenient communication Complex setup process for beginners

4. DHRIYA Gen 9 Diamond Strap HD Display 2 Straps BT Calling Smartwatch (Rose Gold Strap) for Mens and Womens with ON/Off Logo

Add a touch of elegance to your Valentine's Day with the Dhriya Gen 9 Diamond Strap HD Display smartwatch in Rose Gold. This smartwatch sports a dazzling diamond strap and a crystal-clear high-definition display that will look fantastic on her wrist. Its dual straps and Bluetooth calling feature make it a perfect accessory-cum-gadget for any occasion, whether it's a romantic dinner or a work gathering. Surprise the special woman in your life with this thoughtful and fashionable accessory that she'll cherish on Valentine's Day and beyond.

Specifications of DHRIYA Gen 9 Diamond Strap HD Display 2 Straps BT Calling Smartwatch (Rose Gold Strap) for Mens and Womens with ON/Off Logo:

Diamond strap

HD Display

Bluetooth calling

Dual straps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant diamond strap adds a touch of sophistication Limited colour options High-definition display for clear visuals Limited compatibility with devices

5. Chumbak Women’s Smartwatch (Rainforest) | Bluetooth | 1.83-Inch HD Display | 24*7 Health Tracking Including Blood Oxygen | HR & BP Monitor|Fitness, Multi-Sport Mode & Sleep Tracking | 100+ Watch Faces

Chumbak women’s smartwatch in "Rainforest" is an aesthetic dream! It's a versatile and stylish smartwatch with Bluetooth connectivity and vibrant 1.83-inch HD display. With 24/7 health tracking, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring, this smartwatch is a comprehensive wellness monitoring tool. Featuring fitness, multi-sport modes, and sleep tracking functionalities, it caters to active lifestyles, or those hoping to track their daily vitals. This smartwatch may be customised with over 100 watch faces, making it a trendy and functional accessory for women on the go.

Specifications of Chumbak Women’s Smartwatch (Rainforest) | Bluetooth | 1.83-Inch HD Display | 24*7 Health Tracking Including Blood Oxygen | HR & BP Monitor|Fitness, Multi-Sport Mode & Sleep Tracking | 100+ Watch Faces:

Display: 1.83-inch HD display

1.83-inch HD display Health tracking: 24/7 monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and blood pressure

24/7 monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and blood pressure Features: Fitness and multi-sport modes, sleep tracking

Fitness and multi-sport modes, sleep tracking Customisation: Over 100 watch faces available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design with vibrant colours Limited availability of additional features Comprehensive health tracking features Small display size for some users

6. Vibez by Lifelong Hype Women Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling|Multiple Straps (VBSWW801, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Rose Gold)

The Vibez by Lifelong Hype women smartwatch is a versatile wearable marvel. Why? Let us explain. This device boasts Bluetooth calling and comes with multiple straps for customisable style. With a generous one-year manufacturer warranty, this stunning smartwatch is available in elegant rose gold. Personalised fashion and seamless communication are perfect on this cutting-edge accessory that's perfect for modern lifestyles. Your daily routines will feel better with the convenience and sophistication offered by the Vibez smartwatch from Lifelong.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Hype Women Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling|Multiple Straps (VBSWW801, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Rose Gold):

Bluetooth calling

Multiple interchangeable straps

Model: VBSWW801

1-year manufacturer warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited app compatibility Bluetooth calling feature Short battery life

7. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine)

The Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch is a versatile companion for both men and women, so you can get one for yourself and your partner as Valentine's Day approaches. With its vibrant 1.85-inch display and Bluetooth calling feature, you both can stay connected with ease. Users can also enjoy extended usage with its impressive 10-day battery life that is ideal for active lifestyles. The watch's 550 nits brightness ensures clear visibility even in bright conditions, so that you remain connected at all times! Engage in diverse activities with its 100 sports modes. Plus, the Smart DND feature provides added convenience.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine):

Display: 1.85-inch vibrant display

1.85-inch vibrant display Battery life: Impressive 10-day battery life

Impressive 10-day battery life Brightness: 550 nits brightness for clear visibility

550 nits brightness for clear visibility Sports modes: Offers a versatile range of 100 sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life (10 days) Limited colour options Bluetooth calling capability Display size may be small

8. boAt Newly Launched Lunar Link Smart Watch w/ 1.4" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Multiple Sports Mode, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, Music and Camera Control, IP67, HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Rose Pink)

Experience the latest in wearable technology with the boAt Lunar Link smartwatch. Its 1.4-inch HD display offers clear visuals while providing advanced Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes for those seeking an active lifestyle companion. With access to cloud and custom watch faces, you can personalise your style with this beautiful watch. It also features music and camera control, making it a convenient companion for your daily activities, especially if you're looking for a companion in bustling cityscapes. Enhanced with IP67 rating, HR, and SpO2 monitoring, it ensures you stay connected and informed throughout your day.

Specifications of boAt Newly Launched Lunar Link Smart Watch w/ 1.4" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Multiple Sports Mode, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, Music and Camera Control, IP67, HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Rose Pink):

1.4-inch HD display

Advanced BT calling

Multiple sports modes

IP67 water and dust resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced BT calling feature Limited battery life Multiple sports modes Limited app compatibility

9. MELBON GEN 12 Specially Made for Girl's & Women's Birthday Gift Wedding Gift Music Smartwatch Gold Strap, 1.30 Inch Amoled Sunlight Proof Display, Grey

The Melbon Gen 12 smartwatch, designed for girls and women, is a gift option for birthdays, weddings, or any special occasion, including Valentine's Day. It sports a sleek gold strap and a 1.30-inch AMOLED sunlight-proof display in grey, so that your loved one gets a beautiful watch with the best-in-class features. With music playback capabilities, it offers entertainment on-the-go. A stylish accessory and a useful companion for daily activities, this Melbon smartwatch is a thoughtful and fashionable gift choice this Valentine's Day.

Specifications of MELBON GEN 12 Specially Made for Girl's & Women's Birthday Gift Wedding Gift Music Smartwatch Gold Strap, 1.30 Inch Amoled Sunlight Proof Display, Grey:

Display: 1.30-inch AMOLED sunlight-proof display

1.30-inch AMOLED sunlight-proof display Strap colour: Gold

Gold Music playback: Yes

Yes Display colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish gold strap suits any outfit Limited features compared to competitors AMOLED display offers vibrant colours Music playback may not be high-quality

Best 3 features for you

Product AMOLED display Bluetooth calling Health tracking Vibez by Lifelong Smart Watch for Women Yes Yes Yes HAMMER Pulse 3.0 Smart Watch Yes Yes Yes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel Yes Yes Yes DHRIYA Gen 9 Diamond Strap HD Display Yes Yes Yes Chumbak Women’s Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Vibez by Lifelong Hype Women Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes Noise Pulse 2 Max Yes Yes Yes boAt Newly Launched Lunar Link Smart Watch Yes Yes Yes MELBON GEN 12 Specially Made Smartwatch Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money The Vibez by Lifelong Smart Watch for Women stands out as the best value for money. With its AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, voice assistance, health tracking features, and multiple straps, it offers a comprehensive set of functionalities at an affordable price.

Best overall product The HAMMER Pulse 3.0 Smart Watch emerges as the best overall product. Made in India, it features a stylish design with a rose gold finish, AMOLED display, call function, and health tracking capabilities, catering to the needs of modern women.

Finding the right smartwatch for women under ₹ 2000 To find the right smartwatch under ₹2000, consider key factors such as display quality, battery life, health tracking features, and compatibility with your smartphone. Look for options with AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, and comprehensive health tracking functionalities to make the most of your investment.

FAQs Question : Can women's smartwatches be worn during workouts? Ans : Yes, many women's smartwatches come with fitness tracking features and are designed to withstand workouts and outdoor activities. Question : Are women's smartwatches compatible with all smartphones? Ans : Most women's smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, but it's essential to check compatibility before purchase. Question : How long does the battery of a women's smartwatch last? Ans : Battery life varies depending on usage and features, but most women's smartwatches offer several days of battery life on a single charge. Question : Can women's smartwatches track menstrual cycles? Ans : Yes, some women's smartwatches come with menstrual cycle tracking features, allowing users to monitor their reproductive health. Question : Are women's smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Many women's smartwatches come with water-resistant or waterproof ratings, making them suitable for daily wear and occasional water exposure.

