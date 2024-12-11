|Product
|Rating
|Price
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹4,999
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)View Details
₹3,994
Havells Air-Oven Avanza 1700W | 15L Family Capacity | 14 Pre-Set Functions | Sensor Touch Control | Non-Stick Coating | Auto Shut-Off & Cool-Touch Handle | 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty (Black)View Details
₹8,999
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | GreyView Details
₹2,849
Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Black & Grey)View Details
₹1,799
AGARO Marvel 48 Liters Oven Toaster Griller, Motorised Rotisserie and Convection Cake Baking OTG with 3 Heating Mode, (Black)View Details
₹7,127
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se & Diet Fry)View Details
₹15,990
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)View Details
₹1,199
Panasonic 23 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill)View Details
₹10,290
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | GreyView Details
₹3,099
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |BlackView Details
₹1,499
Havells Insta Cook Tc 16 Energy Efficent Induction (Black), 1600Watt, with 7 Cooking Option, Auto Pan Detection Sensor &3 Year Coil Warranty, Tempered GlassView Details
₹2,799
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox), extra dry and hygienic washView Details
₹45,490
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - BlackView Details
₹1,299
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S, Neo Black, Best suited for Indian Kitchen, Hygiene Wash)View Details
₹29,629.6
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |BlackView Details
₹1,899
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details
₹5,990
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|BlackView Details
₹3,599
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)View Details
₹7,699
Inalsa Food Processor For Kitchen With Mixer Grinder Juicer|1000 Watt Copper Motor|2.5L Processing Jar|Chopping,Kneading Blade|Citrus Juicer|Shredding,Slicing,Whiskar&French Fries Cutter-Inox1000 ProView Details
₹8,993
The holiday season is synonymous with delicious feasts, bustling kitchens, and cherished family moments. However, preparing elaborate meals can be overwhelming without the right tools. Enter modern kitchen appliances—your secret weapons for making holiday cooking more efficient, enjoyable, and stress-free. From whipping up creamy soups and baking festive treats to frying snacks guilt-free, these home appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, and ovens are designed to tackle the demands of a busy kitchen. These kitchen and home appliances save time, enhance cooking consistency, and help manage the increased workload during winter festivities.
In this guide, we delve into some of the best kitchen appliances that can simplify your culinary tasks. From versatile gadgets for meal prep to tools for precise cooking, we’ll answer your questions and help you choose the best home appliances tailored to your holiday needs.
Well, why not? Modern kitchen appliances are a boon as they allow you to crack complex recipe preparations with ease. These are not only technologically advanced, but are light on the pocket as well. Some of the best kitchen appliances like combination microwave ovens, blender-processor combos, or pressure cookers with multiple functions offer versatility while reducing the need for multiple gadgets.
These appliances save space, time, and money, as you don’t have to invest in several single-purpose devices. When purchasing multipurpose appliances, ensure they meet your most frequent cooking needs and are easy to use and clean. They’re an excellent choice for both small households and busy holiday kitchens.
Absolutely! Energy-efficient appliances can significantly reduce your electricity bills while helping the environment. For instance, energy-efficient refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens consume less power without compromising performance. Over time, these savings can add up, making them a cost-effective choice.
When shopping for energy-efficient appliances, look for the energy rating labels, which indicate the efficiency level of the product. Appliances with higher star ratings are more efficient. By opting for energy-efficient models, you not only save money but also contribute to a sustainable future.
Check out the options for the best kitchen and home appliances:
Also read: Best affordable air fryers: Cook healthier meals without breaking the bank, top 9 picks for 2024
A convection oven is a must-have for any baking enthusiast. Its ability to circulate hot air evenly ensures consistent cooking, whether you’re baking cookies, roasting meats, or reheating leftovers. Convection ovens are particularly handy during the holidays, when the demand for baked goods and roasts peaks.
Opt for models with multiple racks to bake several items simultaneously, saving both time and energy. Features like temperature control and pre-set programmes add convenience. Additionally, convection ovens can handle a wide variety of tasks beyond baking, such as grilling and broiling, making them a versatile choice for holiday cooking.
Air fryers have revolutionised the way we enjoy fried foods. By using hot air circulation instead of oil, they allow you to prepare crispy, golden snacks with significantly less fat. This is especially beneficial during the holidays when indulgent foods are a staple. From crispy potatoes to savoury pies, air fryers deliver results comparable to deep-frying without compromising on taste.
When choosing an air fryer, consider the capacity and preset cooking options. Many models now come with smart features, enabling you to roast, bake, and grill—perfect for preparing diverse dishes. Not only do air fryers promote healthier eating, but they also save time, making them a valuable addition to your holiday kitchen arsenal.
More options for the best kitchen appliances:
Also read: Simplify home cooking with the best kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders and more from top brands
After all the cooking, one definitely needs a home appliance that aids in cleaning those utensils. Dishwashers are an essential addition to a modern kitchen, especially during the holidays when the volume of dirty dishes increases. These appliances save significant time and effort by automating the cleaning process. Many dishwashers come with advanced features such as multiple wash cycles, energy-saving modes, and high-temperature sanitisation. By investing in a dishwasher, you not only reduce manual labour but also ensure a cleaner and more hygienic kitchen. Look for models with adjustable racks and a quiet operation feature to enhance convenience.
Also read: Best convection microwave ovens in India 2024: Top 9 choices for efficient and versatile cooking, baking and grilling
Best microwave ovens with convection and grill in India: Top 6 picks of 2024 that aid versatile cooking
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.