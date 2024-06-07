Amazon's TV sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with exceptional discounts on 65-inch options. You can get up to 58% off on top television models from the biggest brands, allowing you to enjoy a truly premium viewing experience at a price you’ve never seen before.

Our picks are ideal for movie buffs, sports enthusiasts, and gamers - giving everyone a chance to upgrade their TV setup. Our options of brands are known for their superior picture quality, smart features, and overall performance - now at unbeatable prices.

What are you waiting for? This is your chance to bring home a new 65-inch TV to enjoy groundbreaking picture quality. Now is the time to enjoy vibrant colours and crystal-clear sound along with incredible savings.

Explore the sale today and turn your personal space into a state-of-the-art home theatre with the best 65-inch TVs from leading brands. You have to act fast though, as these deals wouldn’t last forever!

1. Xiaomi 65 inches X Series Google TV

The Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is designed for your viewing pleasure. This TV is built with the best features and comes with a stunning 4K resolution. Equipped with Google TV, this option is ideal if you want seamless access to your favourite apps, streaming services, and content. Bonus? It has a sleek black design that will add style to your personal space, whether it is your living room or bedroom. The key features of this TV include HDR support, Dolby Audio, and built-in Chromecast, making it a worthy addition to modern home entertainment systems.

Specifications of Xiaomi 65 inches X Series Google TV:

Screen size: 165 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV features: Google TV, built-in Chromecast

Audio: Dolby Audio support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited viewing angles Smart Google TV features Average sound quality

2. Sony Bravia 65 inches Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in black is a technological marvel. This TV promises stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. It also features Google TV which means you get quick access to your favourite apps along with voice control capability with Google Assistant. On top of this all, the TV also has an attractive slim design and advanced features, making this TV a great pick if you wish to take your viewing experience to the next level. Go ahead and enjoy the features of this smart TV that will also complement your home decor.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Smart LED Google TV:

Screen size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Google TV with voice control

Design: Sleek, modern design with thin bezels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior 4K Ultra HD quality High price point Extensive smart features Limited HDMI ports

3. Samsung 65 inches D Series Ultra HD Smart LED

The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great contender if you’re looking for stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp clarity. With its Crystal 4K processor, viewers can enjoy smooth performance and lifelike visuals. In addition, this TV has inbuilt smart TV capabilities, allowing it to provide easy access to streaming apps, along with support for voice control. You also get a beautiful device thanks to its sleek black design. Fulfil your entertainment needs in style with this choice!

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches D Series Ultra HD Smart LED:

Screen size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: Crystal 4K Ultra HD

Processor: Crystal 4K Processor

Smart TV: Access to streaming services and apps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K picture quality Higher price point Extensive smart features Limited HDMI ports

4. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Smart LED TV

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great pick for your next TV purchase. Why do we say that? This TV offers a lovely viewing experience with stunning 4K resolution and bright colours. Thanks to its advanced smart features, this TV provides easy access to streaming services and apps. On top of this all, the TV's sleek dark iron grey design adds style to any space. This TV is also equipped with AI-driven picture and sound enhancement, allowing this model to deliver superior performance and clarity, making it a great choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Smart LED TV:

Screen size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Access to streaming services and apps

Design: Dark Iron Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 4K picture quality Slightly expensive Advanced AI features Average sound quality

5. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 164 cm (65 inches) metallic bezel-less series 4K ultra HD smart LED Google TV is a great choice if you want to view all your favourite films and shows in the 4K Ultra HD resolution in a beautiful bezel-less design. This smart TV is equipped with Google TV and provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Why should you buy it? This TV’s powerful performance and advanced features make it a great addition to any modern home entertainment setup.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Smart LED Google TV:

Screen size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Google TV platform

Design: Metallic Bezel-Less

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek bezel-less design Limited availability of some apps Excellent 4K picture quality Average sound system

6. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series QLED TV

The Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV in Armani Gold is a premium TV with a QLED display and support for Android TV platform. With its slim design and vibrant colours, this TV is a standout addition to any living space. Its smart features provide access to a wide range of apps and content. You also get stunning visuals and intuitive functionality with this TV, making it a top choice for home entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series QLED TV:

Screen size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Android TV platform

Display technology: QLED

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant QLED display Higher price point Smart Android TV platform

7. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) Smart QLED Google TV

The TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is engineered for visual excellence. This TV comes with a QLED display and Google TV platform, making it a worthy choice for your next purchase. You also get a gorgeous design and smart features that provide access to a wide range of content, while the 4K resolution delivers crisp and detailed images. Thanks to its Google TV integration, users can easily navigate and discover new shows, movies, and apps, making it a convenient choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Google TV platform

Display technology: QLED

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive QLED display Higher price point Google TV platform Limited availability in some regions

8. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Google TV

The OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro in black is a great option for your home entertainment needs. This TV delivers stunning visuals with its QLED display technology and 4K resolution. It also comes with Google TV integration, allowing users to access a wide range of content and apps, while its smart features translate into improved convenience and versatility. Thanks to its sleek design, buyers can add a hint of good looks to their personal space. This TV makes for a stylish and functional addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Google TV:

Screen size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display technology: QLED

Smart TV: Google TV platform

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning QLED display Premium price point Google TV integration Limited availability in some regions

Top 3 features of best 65-inch TVs on sale

Best 65-inch TVs Display Features Smart Features Colour Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN 4K Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Vision Android TV, Google Assistant Black Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L 4K Ultra HD, HDR, TRILUMINOS™ PRO Google TV, Google Assistant Black Samsung D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED 4K Ultra HD, Crystal Processor 4K Tizen OS, Voice Assistant Black LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD, Quad Core Processor webOS, ThinQ AI Dark Iron TCL Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Google TV, Google Assistant Black Vu The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android Q 4K Ultra HD, QLED, Dolby Vision Android TV, Google Assistant Armani Gold TOSHIBA 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550MP 4K Ultra HD, QLED, Dolby Vision Google TV, Google Assistant Black OnePlus Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 4K Ultra HD, QLED, Dolby Vision Android TV, Google Assistant Black

Best value for money 65-inch TV with Amazon deals

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Dark Iron Grey) delivers exceptional value for money with its combination of features and performance. With its 4K Ultra HD display, powered by a Quad-Core processor, this TV is able to deliver stunning visuals. The webOS platform of this TV provides a smooth and intuitive user experience, while ThinQ AI adds convenience. With its stunning design and Dark Iron Grey color, it's a stylish addition to any home entertainment setup.

Best overall 65-inch TV with Amazon deals

The Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (Black) stands out as the best overall product with its impressive combination of features. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for stunning picture quality, complemented by the power of Google TV. It also comes with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a slim design in black, allowing it to offer a seamless and immersive entertainment experience for users, making it a top choice in the market.

How to find the best 65-inch TV

Screen resolution: Opt for a TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for sharper and more detailed images.

HDR capability: It’s important to look for High Dynamic Range (HDR) support to enjoy better contrast and a wider range of colours for a more lifelike viewing experience.

Smart features: Choose a TV with built-in smart features like streaming apps, voice control, and compatibility with virtual assistants.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates, such as 120Hz, can reduce motion blur and provide smoother action for fast-paced content like sports and action movies.

Connectivity options: The TV must offer multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, and Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless connectivity with external devices and online content.

Brand reputation and reviews: Buyers must research the reputation of different brands and read reviews from customers to gauge reliability, picture quality, and overall performance before making a decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal viewing distance for a 65-inch TV?

Ans : For a 65-inch TV, the optimal viewing distance is typically between 8 and 10 feet. This distance ensures that you can comfortably view the screen without straining your eyes or losing detail.

Question : What are the advantages of a 65-inch TV over smaller sizes?

Ans : A 65-inch TV offers a larger screen size, providing a more immersive viewing experience, especially for movies and sports. It also allows for better visibility of details and enhances the overall impact of high-definition content.

Question : Are there any specific features to look for in a 65-inch TV for gaming?

Ans : Look for a TV with a high refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) and support for variable refresh rate (VRR) technology like FreeSync or G-Sync. Low input lag and features like auto low latency mode (ALLM) can also enhance gaming performance.

Question : How can I mount a 65-inch TV on the wall?

Ans : To mount a 65-inch TV on the wall, you'll need a compatible wall mount kit. Follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and ensure that the wall mount is securely attached to a stud or a sturdy wall surface to support the weight of the TV.

Question : What smart features are commonly available in 65-inch TVs?

Ans : Many 65-inch TVs come with built-in smart features, including access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. They may also support voice control, smart home integration, and downloadable apps for additional functionality.

