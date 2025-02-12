Finding a perfect valentines day gift beyond the usual and predictable gifts can be tricky. If he is a tech enthusiast or loves cool new gadgets then surprise him with a new smartwatch or pair of headphones. If he's a gamer, give him a handheld console or a new controller for his PS5 or Xbox.

We rounded up every tech category so you don't need to bounce from article to article on the internet. These gifts are not just fun but also functional and make his life a bit easier.

Smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Google and more A stylish yet functional gift that he will love and use every day is a smartwatch. Gift your tech-savvy man a smartwatch from Apple, Samsung, or Google, perfect for staying connected, tracking fitness, and adding convenience to his daily routine.

Earphones from Sony, Samsung, Apple and more A nice set of earphones makes a great Valentine's Day gift for any music lover. These premium options from brands like Sony, Samsung, Apple and more offer great sound, cutting-edge features and wireless convenience.

Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Give him the gift of immersive sound this Valentine’s Day with headphones featuring Active Noise Cancellation. Whether he’s working, traveling, or just unwinding, brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple offer top-tier noise-cancelling headphones for a distraction-free listening experience.

High end tablets from Apple, Samsung and more A high-end tablet is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for work or entertainment. Whether it’s an Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, or another premium option, he’ll enjoy seamless performance for streaming, gaming, or productivity on the go. A gift he’ll truly appreciate!

Gaming consoles Surprise him this Valentine’s Day with a gaming console he’ll love! Whether he’s into PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, a new console will level up his gaming experience. Perfect for unwinding, competing with friends, or exploring new virtual worlds.

Drone and action cams For the adventurous man, a drone or action camera makes an exciting Valentine’s Day gift. Whether he loves capturing epic travel shots or filming action-packed moments, top picks from DJI, GoPro, and more will let him record stunning footage from any angle.

VR headsets and smart glasses Take his tech experience to the next level this Valentine’s Day with a VR headset or smart glasses. Whether he’s into immersive gaming or futuristic wearables, options from Meta, PlayStation, and Ray-Ban Meta will bring cutting-edge innovation right to his world.

Chocolates for the win: What’s a Valentine’s Day gift without some chocolates? Pair his new gadget with a box of premium chocolates for the perfect mix of tech and indulgence. Whether it’s gourmet dark chocolate or a classic assortment, it’s a sweet way to make his day extra special.

