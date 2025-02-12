|Product
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Stainless steel Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water ResistantView Details
₹49,299
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details
₹32,900
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Green, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹27,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details
₹39,250
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
₹24,999
Google Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm) – Android smartwatch with heart rate tracking, advanced running from Fitbit, fitness insights, 24-hour battery – Polished Silver Aluminium Case – Porcelain band – Wi-FiView Details
₹39,490
Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 47mm Smart Watch, Dual-Band GPS, Route Import & Navigation, 6 Satellite Positioning Systems,-30℃ Ultra-Low Temperature Operation, Rugged Outdoor Military-Grade Smartwatch (Black)View Details
₹29,999
Google Pixel Watch 2 (EU/UK Model) | 32GB+ 2GB RAM | Android Smartwatch - International Version (Matte Black Aluminium Case/Obsidian Active Band, 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi)View Details
₹27,990
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)View Details
₹7,499
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhoneView Details
₹12,764
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- BlackView Details
₹3,989
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details
₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57View Details
₹19,999
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Immersive Audio Open Ear Earbuds, Clip on Earbuds for Comfort, Running Earbuds with OpenAudio for Awareness, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary EditionView Details
₹25,900
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)View Details
₹2,499
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details
₹3,499
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
₹4,499
Sony WF-1000XM5 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - BlackView Details
₹22,989
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- BlackView Details
₹8,989
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details
₹3,989
Sony New WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Smoky PinkView Details
₹27,989
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - OrangeView Details
₹59,900
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, White SmokeView Details
₹26,999
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, BlackView Details
₹26,999
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57 Hrs Battery, Pure Bass Sound, Speed Charge, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black)View Details
₹3,998
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, BlackView Details
₹9,998
JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, Spatial Sound, Smart Ambient, 50Hrs Playtime, BT 5.3 Le, Quick Charge, Multi Point Conectivity, Built-in Alexa, 2 Years Warranty (Black)View Details
₹17,998
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹99,900
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹69,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹34,999
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist BlueView Details
₹21,999
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹13,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint ColourView Details
₹16,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, GrayView Details
₹19,800
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹40,999
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹49,900
Sony PlayStation®5 Console (slim)View Details
₹54,990
Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)View Details
₹44,990
Xbox Series X -1TB Digital EditionView Details
₹49,990
ASUS ROG Ally X Handheld Gaming Console, 7" FHD 16:9 120Hz 500 nits, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (24GB RAM/1TB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Black/678 g), RC72LA-NH021WView Details
₹95,990
Nintendo Switch Lite - BlueView Details
₹16,905
Nintendo Switch OLED with Joy-Con - Neon Blue and RedView Details
₹27,990
ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001WView Details
₹39,990
Steam Deck 64 GB Console Bundled With X-Ninja Stream Deck Case with Steam Deck Screen Protector (Combo)View Details
₹49,990
MSI Claw, Intel 1st Gen. Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 18CM FHD 120Hz Handheld Gaming Console(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Arc/Black/675g), A1M-217INView Details
₹79,990
IZI Mini X Nano 4k Drone With Camera UHD 20MP CMOS, 4KM Live Video, 31-Min Flight Time Camera Drone, GPS, 3-Axis Stabilized Gimbal, 10+ Flight Modes, RTH, Vertical Shooting Drones, Under 249gView Details
₹32,999
GoPro HERO13 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty)View Details
₹34,990
GoPro Hero Lightweight Rugged & Waterproof 4K Action Camera with Touch Screen, 2X Slo-Mo, Mounting Flexibility with in-Built Enduro Battery (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),BlackView Details
₹16,990
DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo - 4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-Bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Outdoor Digital Camera for Travel, BikingView Details
₹29,990
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action CameraView Details
₹14,990
IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera.View Details
₹5,984
insta360 GO 3 (32GB) - Small & Lightweight Action Camera, Portable and Versatile, Hands-Free POV, Mount Anywhere, Stabilization, Multifunctional Action Pod, Waterproof, for Travel, Sports, VlogView Details
₹28,990
XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly), BlackView Details
₹36,480
XREAL Air 2 Ultra AR GlassesView Details
₹1.4L
₹1.0L
PlayStation VR2View Details
₹53,990
₹1.2L
HTC Vive Pro 2 Full KitView Details
₹1.5L
HTC Android Vive - Virtual Reality SystemView Details
₹99,990
Meta Quest 3S 128GB Mixed Virtual Reality Headset - All-in-One, Unreal ExperiencesView Details
₹33,900
Meta Quest 3 512GB - Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest + BundleView Details
₹57,990
SMOOR Teddy au Choco | Premium Couverture Chocolate | Perfect For Gifting, Valentines Day, Birthday & Anniversary, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day | 170gView Details
₹350
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Assorted Valentine's gift Chocolates Box of Love with Photo Frame, 394 gView Details
₹840
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Valentine's Heart Blush Chocolate Bar Gift Pack, 250 gView Details
₹301
₹189
₹399
CookieMan Valentine Day Assorted Heart Shaped Chocolate Box – 200g | Chocolates Gift Pack for Couples, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Wife, Husband, Him & Her| Best Valentine's Day SpecialView Details
₹349
Chokola Sweet Love Heart Shaped Chocolates Gift Pack - Dark Chocolate Box | Gift for Birthdays, Anniversary, Valentine, Or Any Occasion, 100gView Details
₹615
Finding a perfect valentines day gift beyond the usual and predictable gifts can be tricky. If he is a tech enthusiast or loves cool new gadgets then surprise him with a new smartwatch or pair of headphones. If he's a gamer, give him a handheld console or a new controller for his PS5 or Xbox.
We rounded up every tech category so you don't need to bounce from article to article on the internet. These gifts are not just fun but also functional and make his life a bit easier.
A stylish yet functional gift that he will love and use every day is a smartwatch. Gift your tech-savvy man a smartwatch from Apple, Samsung, or Google, perfect for staying connected, tracking fitness, and adding convenience to his daily routine.
A nice set of earphones makes a great Valentine's Day gift for any music lover. These premium options from brands like Sony, Samsung, Apple and more offer great sound, cutting-edge features and wireless convenience.
Give him the gift of immersive sound this Valentine’s Day with headphones featuring Active Noise Cancellation. Whether he’s working, traveling, or just unwinding, brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple offer top-tier noise-cancelling headphones for a distraction-free listening experience.
A high-end tablet is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for work or entertainment. Whether it’s an Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, or another premium option, he’ll enjoy seamless performance for streaming, gaming, or productivity on the go. A gift he’ll truly appreciate!
Surprise him this Valentine’s Day with a gaming console he’ll love! Whether he’s into PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch, a new console will level up his gaming experience. Perfect for unwinding, competing with friends, or exploring new virtual worlds.
For the adventurous man, a drone or action camera makes an exciting Valentine’s Day gift. Whether he loves capturing epic travel shots or filming action-packed moments, top picks from DJI, GoPro, and more will let him record stunning footage from any angle.
Take his tech experience to the next level this Valentine’s Day with a VR headset or smart glasses. Whether he’s into immersive gaming or futuristic wearables, options from Meta, PlayStation, and Ray-Ban Meta will bring cutting-edge innovation right to his world.
What’s a Valentine’s Day gift without some chocolates? Pair his new gadget with a box of premium chocolates for the perfect mix of tech and indulgence. Whether it’s gourmet dark chocolate or a classic assortment, it’s a sweet way to make his day extra special.
