Make Valentine’s Day special with top selection of smartphones under 45000

In this list, we've compiled the best smartphones currently available in the market for less than ₹45,000. From flagship marvels to mid-range devices, these smartphones are a testament to the power of modern innovation and technology. In this guide, you'll find numerous smartphones from top brands.

1. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver is a lovely choice for your partner this Valentine’s Day. This sleek device features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Enjoy powerful flagship performance at a reasonable price with ample storage to save all your files. 5G connectivity offers blazing-fast speeds and a smooth performance, while the Galactic Silver finish adds a touch of uniqueness to your smartphone experience. Make your loved one happy this Valentine’s Day with the fantastic OnePlus 11R 5G.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Galactic Silver

Galactic Silver RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your apps and files. While offering premium features, the OnePlus 11R 5G may come at a higher price point compared to budget-friendly alternatives. The Galactic Silver colour adds a sleek and sophisticated touch to your smartphone experience.

2. Motorola razr 40 (Summer Lilac, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13

Experience beauty and performance with the Motorola razr 40 in enchanting Summer Lilac colour. This smartphone boasts 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and comes in the future-ready flip style with two screens - an innovative External AMOLED display for instant notifications and a mesmerising 6.9-inch AMOLED 144Hz display to enjoy breathtaking visuals. The phone is equipped with a 64MP main camera to help you capture life's extraordinary moments with unparalleled clarity. It runs on Android 13 so that you can enjoy seamless performance and an array of enhanced features.

Specifications of Motorola razr 40 (Summer Lilac, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Colour: Summer Lilac

Summer Lilac RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Main Camera: 64MP

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Its foldable form factor offers a distinctive and stylish appeal, setting it apart from conventional smartphones. The Motorola razr 40 may come at a higher price point compared to traditional smartphones, potentially affecting affordability for some users. Enjoy stunning visuals and smooth interactions on the 6.9-inch AMOLED 144Hz display, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Foldable phones may raise concerns about long-term durability and potential wear and tear over time, warranting careful consideration before purchase.

3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a beautiful device in the Awesome Violet shade. It runs on 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its standout feature, the 50MP No Shake Cam with OIS, ensures crisp, blur-free photos and videos wherever you are. With IP67 rating, it withstands water and dust and Gorilla Glass 5 offers added protection. Users can also explore Voice Focus for clearer audio. However, it ships without a charger. Even then, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a formidable smartphone that brings the promise of performance in a stylish package.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

Colour: Awesome Violet

Awesome Violet RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS)

Reasons to buy The 50MP No Shake Cam with OIS ensures sharp and steady photos and videos. No charger included With an IP67 rating and Gorilla Glass 5, it offers protection against water, dust, and accidental drops. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may come at a higher price point compared to other smartphones with similar specifications.

4.Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 6.7 Inch LTPO OLED AMOLED Display | 50 MP(OIS)+50MP | 32MP Front Camera | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 | 4700 mAh Battery 45W:100% in 55 Minutes

Looking for an experimental device? Here comes the Nothing Phone (2) 5G in pristine white, featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The second smartphone by Nothing features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED AMOLED display so that you consistently enjoy crisp visuals. In addition, it comes with a powerful 50MP (OIS) + 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera to help your loved one capture every detail. If you’re trying to find a smartphone that can perform tasks quickly for your partner this Valentine’s Day, this smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor, making it super fast. The 4700mAh battery with 45W charging capability promises 100% charge in just 55 minutes.

Specifications of Nothing Phone (2) 5G (White, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 6.7 Inch LTPO OLED AMOLED Display

Colour: White

White RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 4700mAh with 45W charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The combination of a 50MP (OIS) + 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera ensures high-quality photos and videos from both sides. With advanced features and specifications, the phone may come with a higher price tag compared to other models in its category. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 processor, the phone delivers smooth and efficient performance for various tasks.

5.Pixel 7a 5G (Sea, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Pixel 7a 5G in the Serene Sea shade is worth considering if you’re looking for an impressive phone, straight from Google. It features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is enough for most users. This Google phone delivers a seamless and efficient experience, with an optimised Android performance and exclusive AI features. The sea-inspired colour adds a touch of tranquility to the Pixel 7a's sleek design so that you get a stylish device that can perform exceptionally. The Pixel 7a 5G continues Google's legacy of delivering reliable and user-friendly smartphones.

Specifications of Pixel 7a 5G (Sea, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Colour: Sea

Sea RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a 5G ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance for various applications. There are other smartphones available with similar specifications and features, making the Pixel 7a 5G face tough competition in the market. The device offers 128GB of storage, providing sufficient space for apps, photos, videos, and other digital content.

6. Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G (Pearl White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Enjoy elegance in a powerful package with the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. Available in Pearl White, the smartphone offers 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. If you choose to buy this phone for your partner this Valentine’s Day, they will get ample storage space for their apps, photos, and videos while enjoying smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G is a worthy option for users who want a sophisticated device that can offer performance and style in a single package.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G (Pearl White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Colour: Pearl White

Pearl White Storage: 256GB

256GB RAM: 12GB

12GB Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 256GB of storage, it offers generous space for storing apps, photos, and files. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G may be priced higher compared to smartphones with similar specifications. The 12GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for various tasks.

7. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Fusion Purple, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Redmi is a trusted name in the smartphone industry, making its smartphones worth considering for your next purchase as Valentine’s Day comes closer. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, available in the eye-catching Fusion Purple hue, is equipped with 12GB of RAM and an expansive 512GB storage capacity. This device beautifully marries style with functionality, providing abundant space for your favourite apps, photos, and essential files. Forget lag with its generous RAM that makes multitasking feel effortless. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is not just a smartphone, it's a vibrant companion that empowers you to do more!

Specifications of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Fusion Purple, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Colour: Fusion Purple

Fusion Purple RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 512GB

512GB Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With a spacious 512GB storage capacity, you have ample space to store your photos, videos, apps, and more without worrying about running out of storage. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G may be priced higher compared to other smartphones with similar specifications, which could impact budget-conscious buyers. The generous 12GB of RAM ensures smooth and efficient multitasking, allowing you to switch between apps seamlessly and enjoy a lag-free experience. With a larger storage capacity and RAM, the device may be bulkier and heavier than other smartphones, which may not appeal to users looking for a lightweight and compact device.

8.vivo V29 Pro 5G (Himalayan Blue, 8GB RAM+ 256GB Storage)

Does your partner appreciate beautiful tech without compromising on performance? We introduce you to the Vivo V29 Pro 5G in the captivating Himalayan Blue shade, featuring 8GB of RAM paired with a 256GB storage capacity. The vivo V29 Pro 5G stands out as a sleek and powerful choice for users who want to gift their partner a performance beast that has ample storage for all their files and apps without breaking the bank. Bring home a Vivo smartphone and experience Android in a new light with the V29 Pro 5G in Himalayan Blue!

Specifications of vivo V29 Pro 5G (Himalayan Blue, 8GB RAM+ 256GB Storage)

Colour: Himalayan Blue

Himalayan Blue RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With 256GB of storage, it offers plentiful space for storing apps, photos, and other media. The vivo V29 Pro 5G may be priced higher compared to other smartphones with similar specifications. The 8GB RAM ensures smooth performance, allowing for seamless multitasking and app-switching.

9.iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform| 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip

As the name suggests, this smartphone is for legends! The iQOO 11 5G in the iconic Legend variant, featuring a staggering 16GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which means that you can enjoy a swift performance without any delays. The smartphone is meant for your visual pleasure with the 2K E6 AMOLED display, complemented by the V2 Intelligent Display Chip for better clarity.

Specifications of iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Display: 2K E6 AMOLED

2K E6 AMOLED Processor: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid With an astounding 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, experience lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking beyond imagination. The iQOO 11 5G may command a premium price for its cutting-edge features and performance. Delve into the mesmerising world of entertainment with the 2K E6 AMOLED display, showcasing vibrant colours and rich contrasts that transport you into a realm of unparalleled visual delight.

3 best features for you

Product Name Processor Fast Charging Colour OnePlus 11R 5G Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform Yes Galactic Silver Motorola razr 40 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Yes Summer Lilac Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Exynos1380 2.4GHz,2GHz Octa-Core processor Yes Awesome Violet Nothing Phone (2) 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 Yes White Pixel 7a 5G Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 chip Yes Sea Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Processor Yes Pearl White Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Yes Fusion Purple vivo V29 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Yes Himalayan Blue iQOO 11 5G Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Yes Legend

Best value for money The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G stands out as the best value for money, offering powerful features like a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, ensuring seamless performance and ample space for your apps and media files without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The iQOO 11 5G emerges as the best overall product, boasting exceptional specifications like 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Its 2K E6 AMOLED display with V2 Intelligent Display Chip promises immersive visuals and intelligent screen optimization, making it a top choice for users seeking top-tier performance and display quality.

How to find the right smartphones under ₹ 45,000 To find the right smartphone under ₹45,000, consider essential features like display quality, battery life, camera capabilities, and performance. Look for options with vibrant displays, long-lasting batteries, high-resolution cameras, and powerful processors to meet your needs. Evaluate factors like build quality, software updates, and customer support. Additionally, read user reviews and compare specifications to ensure the chosen device aligns with your preferences and usage patterns.

FAQs Question : What is the average battery life of smartphones in this price range? Ans : Battery life varies depending on usage and model specifications. Generally, smartphones under ₹45,000 offer a battery life ranging from a day to two days on average usage Question : Do these smartphones come with a warranty, and what is its duration? Ans : Most smartphones come with a warranty provided by the manufacturer. Warranty durations typically range from 1 to 2 years, but it varies depending on the brand and model. Question : Are these smartphones compatible with all network carriers? Ans : Smartphones under ₹45,000 are usually unlocked and compatible with major network carriers. However, it's essential to verify compatibility with your specific carrier before purchase Question : Do these smartphones support software updates? Ans : Yes, most smartphones receive software updates from the manufacturer to enhance performance, security, and add new features. However, the frequency and duration of updates may vary. Question : Can I expand the storage on these smartphones with a microSD card? Ans : Not all smartphones support expandable storage via microSD cards. Check the specifications of the individual models to see if they offer this feature.

