Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with impressive laptops under ₹40000

If you’re looking to shake things up this Valentine’s Day, you should consider gifting your significant other a laptop. Whether your partner is a professional who’s heavily dependent on a laptop for their needs or if they’re simply looking for a personal entertainment companion, this list has the best laptops for everyone - all curated to help you celebrate the day of love. It’s easy to get lost on Amazon with a flood of options - and that’s where we come in. With our top picks, you can easily choose from the best options without breaking the bank.

With this buying guide, we will make your life easier this Valentine’s Day, and let’s be candid - who doesn’t like a new gadget as a present? Tired of giving transitory gifts that are overdone beyond redemption? Try giving your partner a laptop that can do it all without costing you a hefty amount. In the realm of laptops, diverse needs are key to finding the perfect choice. We’ve laid out specifications, product descriptions, and pros and cons of each laptop to ease your decision-making process.

In the price range of ₹40,000, users can expect a balance of performance, features, and affordability - making these options ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike. Compact designs make on-the-go productivity possible without sacrificing the performance needs.

Our comprehensive guide includes key factors such as processor speed, RAM capacity, storage options, display quality, and battery life to impress your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Whether it is for gaming, content creation, or everyday computing, keep reading our list to find the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day - all within the ₹40,000 bracket.

1. MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i5-1155G7, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B11M-062IN

Multiply your partner’s productivity and innovation with the MSI Modern 15 laptop. Powered by an Intel 11th Gen i5-1155G7 processor, the laptop is designed for seamless performance, so that your daily tasks do not suffer. This reasonably priced laptop from the house of MSI comes with a vibrant 40cm FHD display for clear visuals - complemented by a 60Hz refresh rate to enable a smooth viewing experience. The laptop has ample storage, provided by the 512GB NVMe SSD, allowing your loved one to store their files securely while making quick access possible. The laptop weighs just 1.7kg and is available in a classic black colour, making it a worthy consideration for working, streaming, or creating content.

Specifications of MSI Modern 15, Intel 11th Gen. i5-1155G7, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B11M-062IN

Processor: Intel 11th Gen. i5-1155G7

Display: 40CM FHD with 60Hz refresh rate

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Weight: 1.7 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor Limited graphics capability Lightweight design Average display refresh rate

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5-1155G7 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TVIN

Is your significant other looking for a new laptop? This Valentine’s Day, surprise them with the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 that runs on the Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor. This device is exceptionally thin and light, and sports a 15.6-inch FHD display so that you enjoy every frame of your favourite shows. Supported by 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop is designed for smooth multi-tasking. For productivity junkies, the laptop comes pre-installed with Office 2021 and is ideal for those looking for a user-friendly experience. Weighing just 1.65kg and available in the attractive Arctic Grey colour, the laptop is a worthy choice.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5-1155G7 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TVIN

Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD (Full High Definition)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor Limited storage capacity Thin and light design Integrated graphics may be insufficient

3. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS

Make your partner’s Valentine’s Day magical with the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023). Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, this 14-inch FHD laptop is the ideal amalgamation of elegance and performance. The laptop, from the house of ASUS, weighs just 1.38kg, making it a portable choice for your partner’s daily adventures. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the laptop is built to perform. In addition, it runs on Windows 11 and comes with Office 2021 pre-installed to enhance your productivity. Use the built-in Alexa to add convenience.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Display: 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor Limited storage capacity with only 512GB SSD Lightweight design at 1.38 kg May lack dedicated graphics for intensive gaming or creative tasks

4. ZEBRONICS NBC 4S Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U Laptop - (8 GB RAM 3200MHz/ 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD/Windows 11 Home) 15.6" 1080p,Dolby Atmos, Type C Port, Fingerprint Sensor, 38.5Wh Battery (Midnight Blue)

Add more joy to your Valentine's Day celebrations with the Zebronics NBC 4S, a balanced fusion of elegance and power. Driven by the Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U processor, it promises seamless multitasking. Featuring 8GB RAM and a rapid 512GB M.2 SATA SSD, it ensures access to your data quickly. Its 15.6-inch 1080p display, coupled with Dolby Atmos, offers immersive entertainment. With a Type C port and a secure fingerprint sensor, it’s the right choice for those who want added security. Available in the Midnight Blue colour, this laptop is a stylish Valentine’s Day treat.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS NBC 4S Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U Laptop - (8 GB RAM 3200MHz/ 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD/Windows 11 Home) 15.6" 1080p,Dolby Atmos, Type C Port, Fingerprint Sensor, 38.5Wh Battery (Midnight Blue)

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD

Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast performance Limited battery life Enhanced security Average graphics

5. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

Let the Acer Aspire Lite add a touch of premium computing experience to your loved one’s life. The Acer laptop runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. If your partner is a serial multi-tasker, this laptop might be the right choice. Encased in a sleek metal body and a 15.6-inch full HD display, the laptop weighs just 1.59kg, making it perfect to be used on-the-go. However, graphics and battery specs may not be enough for everyone. Even then, it’s a great choice for those who want to be productive on the move.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Limited storage Lightweight Bezels could be thinner

6. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

Unlock the essence of love with the ASUS Vivobook 15. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen processor and can aptly deliver to keep your partner happy. The laptop sports a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD display and is equipped with integrated graphics, so that you always get treated to vivid visuals. This Valentine's Day, indulge in its irresistible offer: 8GB RAM and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD ensure efficiency and speed, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 improve your productivity. Designed for convenience with Alexa built-in and a fingerprint sensor, this laptop is available in Charming Blue.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/FP Sensor/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ381WS

Processor: Intel Core i3-1220P 12th Gen

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) FHD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Swift performance Integrated graphics may not be enough Ample storage Average weight

7. HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Windows 11 Home, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.46 kg), fq1092AU

Your hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift ends here! With the HP Laptop 14s, your significant other could get a boost in creativity. The laptop features the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM so that there's no compromise on performance, whether it is for work or everyday entertainment.The 14-inch FHD display, combined with AMD Radeon Graphics, delivers crystal-clear visuals. With a spacious 512GB SSD, you can store your memories and files effortlessly. The HP laptop is loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019 for your partner's convenience. In addition, the laptop has a backlit keyboard and dual speakers. Lightweight at 1.46 kg, it's an ideal Valentine's Day treat.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Windows 11 Home, MSO 2019, Silver, 1.46 kg), fq1092AU

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Limited storage capacity Lightweight design and slim profile Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics may not be suitable for all tasks

8. Dell 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/14.0"(35.56cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Grey/Thin & Light 1.48kg

Make your Valentine's Day more special with the Dell 14 laptop that features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 512GB SSD. Its 14.0-inch FHD display offers crisp visuals, while Intel UHD Graphics integration keeps the visuals immersive. With Windows 11 and MS Office '21 pre-installed, let your partner's productivity soar. Worried about device security? Enjoy peace of mind with 15 months of McAfee protection. The spill-resistant keyboard adds more value to the product that weighs 1.48kg.

Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/14.0"(35.56cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Grey/Thin & Light 1.48kg

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14.0-inch (35.56cm) FHD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor ensures smooth multitasking and responsive computing The Intel UHD Graphics may not be suitable for demanding graphical tasks such as gaming or video editing With a 512GB SSD, users have plenty of space to store their files, documents, and multimedia content Users may find the battery life of the Dell 14 Laptop to be average compared to other laptops in its category

9. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU

The HP Laptop 15s boasts the cutting-edge 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and an expansive 15.6-inch FHD display. Enjoy vivid visuals complemented by a sleek design and a backlit keyboard. In addition, the laptop is equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage so that you experience swift multi-tasking and unmatched storage. Your Valentine can take their productivity to the next level with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. This Valentine's Day, enjoy exclusive details on the HP Laptop 15s for your professional and personal pursuits.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The HP Laptop 15s boasts a slim and lightweight design, making it easy to carry around The Intel UHD Graphics may not be sufficient for demanding graphical tasks such as gaming or video editing With its 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, the laptop offers smooth and efficient performance for everyday tasks Some users may find the battery life of the HP Laptop 15s to be average compared to other models in its class.

10. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.6cm) FHD 120Hz Refresh, 250 nits/Mobile Connect/Win 11+MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.66kg

The Dell 15 laptop is a stylish companion for your partner this Valentine's Day. Enjoy the ideal balance of performance and elegance with the Dell laptop that features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM. In addition, the 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers attractive visuals. Enjoy added security with McAfee protection. With its sleek black design, the Dell 15 Laptop is the perfect gift for your significant other this Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.6cm) FHD 120Hz Refresh, 250 nits/Mobile Connect/Win 11+MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Black/Thin & Light-1.66kg

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz refresh rate

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate display The Intel Core i3 processor may not be sufficient for demanding tasks Lightweight design makes it portable and easy to carry around Limited storage capacity may require additional external storage solutions

Best 3 features for you

Product name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MSI Modern 15 40CM FHD 60Hz Windows 11 Yes Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6" FHD Windows 11 Yes ASUS Vivobook Go 14 14-inch FHD Windows 11 Yes ZEBRONICS NBC 4S 15.6” 1080p Windows 11 No Acer Aspire Lite 15.6" Full HD Windows 11 Yes ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6" FHD Windows 11 Yes HP Laptop 14s 14-inch FHD Windows 11 Yes Dell 14 Laptop 14.0" FHD Windows 11 Yes HP Laptop 15s 15.6-inch FHD Windows 11 Yes

Best value for money

For laptops under ₹40,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers excellent value with its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, providing optimal performance for daily tasks and multimedia consumption.

Best overall product

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 stands out as the best overall product in this price range, offering a balanced combination of performance, portability, and features.

How to find the right laptops under ₹ 40,000

When shopping for laptops under ₹40,000, consider factors like processor performance, RAM capacity, storage type and capacity, display quality, operating system, and portability. Look for models with a good balance of these features based on your specific needs and budget.

FAQs

Question : Can laptops under ₹40,000 handle gaming and multimedia tasks?

Ans : Yes, many laptops in this price range offer decent performance for casual gaming and multimedia tasks.

Question : Do these laptops come with warranty coverage?

Ans : Yes, most laptops come with a standard manufacturer's warranty.

Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage in these laptops?

Ans : In some models, RAM and storage upgrades are possible, but it's recommended to check with the manufacturer for compatibility.

Question : Are these laptops suitable for students and professionals?

Ans : Yes, laptops under ₹40,000 offer sufficient performance for students and professionals for everyday tasks.

Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed software?

Ans : Yes, most laptops come with pre-installed operating systems and basic software suites.

