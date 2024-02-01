Make Valentines Day special for your partner with best TWS earbuds under 2000

Valentine's Day offers a unique opportunity to express affection and appreciation towards your significant other. This year, consider gifting a pair of top-notch True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, an ideal present for the tech-savvy or music-loving partner. Why TWS earbuds? These devices blend functionality with style, and with a price range of under ₹2000, they are an accessible yet thoughtful gift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TWS earbuds have become more than just an accessory; they are a daily necessity for many. Whether your partner enjoys music, podcasts, or needs them for work calls, these earbuds provide convenience and quality. Moreover, their wireless nature means no more tangled wires, making them perfect for an active lifestyle.

When choosing the right pair, consider factors like battery life, sound quality, comfort, and connectivity. Some models offer additional features such as noise cancellation and water resistance, enhancing the user experience. The market is filled with various options, catering to different preferences and needs.

Gifting TWS earbuds this Valentine's Day not only shows thoughtfulness, but also a keen understanding of your partner's lifestyle needs. It's a present that combines practicality with pleasure, ensuring they think of you every time they tune into their favourite sounds.

1. Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds deliver an exceptional audio experience at a budget-friendly price. With a massive 60-hour total playtime, these earbuds are designed for long-lasting use. The Zen ENC Mic feature ensures crystal clear calls by effectively reducing environmental noise. For gaming enthusiasts, the low latency feature provides a seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience. The 10mm BoomX tech drivers produce rich, dynamic bass, enhancing the overall audio quality. Additionally, the IPX5 rating and Bluetooth 5.3 support add to its robustness and connectivity prowess. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Specifications of Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Playtime: 60 hours total, with 10 mins charge giving 100 mins playtime

Charging: Type-C Fast Charging

Microphone: Zen ENC for clear calls

Gaming: Low latency for smooth gaming

Drivers: 10mm BoomX tech for deep bass

Water Resistance: IPX5 rating

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long-lasting 60-hour playtime May be bulky for some users Fast Type-C charging Limited noise cancellation capabilities Crystal clear calls with Zen ENC Mic

2. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS104 stand out in the sub- ₹2000 category, offering a blend of performance and style. With a 45-hour playtime, they cater to extended listening sessions. The quad mics with ENC ensure crystal clear calls, a boon for both personal and professional use. Instacharge technology is impressive, providing 200 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. The low latency up to 50ms is ideal for gaming, ensuring synchronization between audio and video. Additionally, the 13mm driver delivers consistent, high-quality sound. The colourful ear tips add a personal touch, while the IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.2 enhance functionality and durability.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Playtime: Up to 45 hours

Microphone: Quad mics with ENC

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 200 min)

Gaming: Low latency up to 50ms

Drivers: 13mm

Additional Features: Colourful ear tips, IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth v5.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended 45-hour playtime May lack advanced noise cancellation Quad mics with ENC for clear calls Design may not appeal to all

3. boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds are a remarkable choice for those seeking quality within an affordable range. The USP is the staggering 120 hours of total playback, ensuring uninterrupted audio enjoyment. The Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes offers versatility in sound profiles, catering to diverse preferences. Quad mics with ENx Technology enhance call clarity, making them suitable for both personal and professional settings. A low latency of 60ms is a boon for gamers. In-ear detection adds to user convenience, while the patented pocketable design enhances portability. The IPX4 rating and advanced BT 5.2 technology round off a well-equipped earbud set.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds

Playback: 120 hours total, 24 hours per charge

Sound: Crystal Bionic with Dual EQ Modes

Microphone: Quad mics with ENx™ Technology

Gaming: Low latency of 60ms

Design: In-Ear detection, pocketable

Water Resistance: IPX4 rating

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unmatched 120-hour playback Bulky design may not suit all users Versatile sound with dual EQ modes IPX4 rating, less water-resistant

4. boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds are an excellent choice for users looking for a balance between performance and price. They offer up to 50 hours of playtime, making them ideal for extended use. The Quad Mics ENx Tech ensures clear voice calls, free from background noise. The 13mm drivers provide a rich and immersive audio experience. The Super Low Latency feature, at 50ms, is perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The ASAP Charge technology is a significant advantage, offering quick charging times. Bluetooth v5.3 ensures a stable and fast connection, while the IPX5 rating makes them suitable for all-weather use. The touch controls and voice assistant support add to the convenience.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds

Playback: Up to 50 hours total, 10 hours per earbud

Microphone: Quad Mics with ENx Tech

Drivers: 13mm

Latency: Super Low at 50ms

Charging: ASAP Charge

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Additional Features: IPX5 water resistance, touch controls, voice assistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long 50-hour total playtime Design may not appeal to everyone Clear calls with Quad Mics ENx Tech Limited noise cancellation capabilities

5. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds Review

The boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds offer a compelling mix of features at an affordable price. With a 42-hour total playtime, they are ideal for extended listening sessions. The Low Latency Mode enhances the gaming experience with real-time audio synchronization. Clear voice calls are assured thanks to the ENx Tech, which reduces background noise. The boAt Signature Sound ensures a high-quality auditory experience. The earbuds' ASAP Charge feature is notable, offering 75 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. The IPX4 water resistance and smooth touch controls add to the convenience, making the Airdopes 141 a strong contender in the budget TWS category.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds

Playback: 42 hours total, 6 hours per earbud

Latency: Low Latency Mode for gaming

Microphone: Built-in with ENx Tech

Sound: boAt Signature Sound

Charging: ASAP Charge, Type-C interface

Water Resistance: IPX4

Additional Features: Instant Connect, Voice Assistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended 42-hour playtime May not fit all ear types comfortably Low latency for gaming Limited advanced features

6. Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS104 Max earbuds excel in the budget TWS segment with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a 45-hour playtime. The ANC, effective up to 25 dB, allows for an immersive listening experience by blocking external noise. Quad mics with ENC ensure clear calls, ideal for both leisure and work. The Instacharge feature is impressive, offering 180 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. A low latency of 50ms caters well to gamers. The 13mm driver delivers quality sound across various genres, making these earbuds a great all-rounder for those seeking quality audio on a budget.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

ANC: Up to 25 dB

Playtime: 45 hours

Microphone: Quad mics with ENC

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 180 min)

Latency: Low (up to 50ms)

Drivers: 13mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective ANC for immersive listening May not suit users seeking bass-heavy sound Extended 45-hour playtime Design might not appeal to all

7. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds are an excellent choice for those seeking active noise cancellation and extended playtime at an affordable price. The ANC effectively eliminates up to 32 dB of external noise, providing a high-clarity audio experience. A 42-hour total playtime ensures long-lasting use. The low latency Beast Mode is a significant advantage for gamers. Dual 10mm drivers deliver balanced sound quality. ENx Technology enhances voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also feature ASAP™ Charge for quick charging, IWP Tech for easy connectivity, and IPX5 water resistance for durability. The Bluetooth v5.3 ensures stable and smooth audio transmission.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

ANC: Up to 32 dB

Playback: 42 hours

Latency: 50ms Low Latency Beast™ Mode

Drivers: Dual 10mm

Microphone: Quad Mics with ENx

Charging: ASAP Charge, USB Type-C

Water Resistance: IPX5

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective 32 dB ANC for clear audio Design may be too simplistic for some Long 42-hour playtime ENx may not match higher-end models

8. boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds

The boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds are a standout choice for gaming enthusiasts and everyday users alike, offering a robust blend of features within a reasonable price range. The earbuds' Beast Mode, with a super low latency of 40ms, makes them ideal for gaming. They boast a substantial total playtime of 40 hours, including 10 hours per charge, making them suitable for long gaming sessions or daily commutes. The blazing RGB LEDs add a unique aesthetic appeal, perfect for those who value style alongside functionality. The boAt Signature Sound ensures a rich and immersive audio experience. Enhanced call clarity is provided by the ENx tech-enabled quad mics. The ASAP™ Charge technology offers rapid charging capabilities. With Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity and an IPX4 water resistance rating, these earbuds are designed for durability and versatile use.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 TWS Earbuds

Latency: Beast Mode with 40ms low latency

Playback: 40 hours total, 10 hours per charge

LEDs: Blazing RGB for aesthetic style

Sound: boAt Signature Sound

Microphone: Quad Mics with ENx tech

Charging: ASAP Charge (10 mins = 180 mins)

Connectivity: Bluetooth version 5.3

Water Resistance: IPX4 rating

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ideal for gaming with low latency RGB LEDs may not appeal to all users Long 40-hour total playtime May be bulky for some ear types

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Playtime Key Feature(s) Additional Feature Boult Audio Z40 60 hours Zen ENC Mic IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Noise Buds VS104 45 hours Quad Mic with ENC Colourful ear tips, BT v5.2 boAt Nirvana Ion 120 hours Dual EQ Modes Quad Mics ENx, IPX4 boAt Airdopes Atom 81 50 hours Quad Mics ENx Tech Super Low Latency, BT v5.3 boAt Airdopes 141 42 hours Low Latency Mode for Gaming ENx Tech, IPX4 Noise Buds VS104 Max 45 hours ANC (up to 25dB) Quad Mic with ENC, BT v5.3 boAt Airdopes 141 ANC 42 hours 32 dB ANC Quad Mics with ENx, IPX5 boAt Immortal 121 40 hours Beast™ Mode (40ms Low Latency) Blazing LEDs, Quad Mics ENx

Best value for money The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds offer the best value for money. With a 50-hour playtime, these earbuds are perfect for extended use. The Quad Mics with ENx Tech ensure clear calls, making them suitable for both personal and professional use. Additionally, the Super Low Latency feature enhances gaming experiences. They strike an excellent balance between performance, features, and cost, making them an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality TWS earbuds.

Best overall product The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds emerge as the best overall product in this category. They stand out with an impressive 120-hour playback time, far surpassing others in longevity. The addition of Quad Mics with ENx Technology ensures crystal-clear call quality. The Dual EQ Modes offer a customizable sound experience, catering to diverse auditory preferences. These features, combined with their robust build and ergonomic design, make them an outstanding choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the best TWS under ₹ 2000 for Valentine's Day? Finding the best TWS earbuds under ₹2000 for Valentine's Day involves considering several key aspects. Firstly, prioritize battery life, as longer playtime ensures uninterrupted usage. Look for quick charging features to minimize downtime. Secondly, sound quality is crucial. Earbuds with larger drivers generally offer better sound clarity and bass. Additionally, consider features like low latency for gaming and noise cancellation for clear calls. Thirdly, comfort and fit cannot be overlooked; earbuds should be comfortable for extended wear. Also, check for water resistance, especially if your partner leads an active lifestyle. Finally, consider extra features like touch controls and voice assistant compatibility, which add convenience. Remember, the perfect TWS earbuds balance functionality, comfort, and style within your budget, making them a thoughtful and practical Valentine's Day gift.

FAQs Question : What are TWS earbuds and how do they work? Ans : TWS stands for True Wireless Stereo. These earbuds operate without any wires, using Bluetooth technology to connect to your device and to each other. Each earbud receives its own Bluetooth signal from the device, enabling stereo sound wirelessly. Question : How important is battery life in TWS earbuds? Ans : Battery life is crucial as it determines how long you can use the earbuds before needing a recharge. Longer battery life is especially important for those who use earbuds for extended periods, like during travel or long gaming sessions. Question : Can TWS earbuds be used for phone calls and virtual meetings? Ans : Yes, most TWS earbuds come with built-in microphones and are designed to handle phone calls and virtual meetings. Features like noise cancellation and multiple microphones can enhance call clarity. Question : What does an IPX rating mean for TWS earbuds? Ans : The IPX rating indicates the level of water and dust resistance of the earbuds. A higher IPX rating means better protection against elements like sweat and rain, making the earbuds more durable for workouts and outdoor use. Question : Is latency important in TWS earbuds? Ans : Latency refers to the delay between audio signal transmission and its output in the earbuds. Low latency is important for activities like gaming and watching videos, as it ensures the audio syncs up with the visual elements.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!