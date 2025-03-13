Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Massive AC discounts: Save up to 51% on top models from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more

Massive AC discounts: Save up to 51% on top models from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more

Amit Rahi

Looking for the best AC deals in the Amazon Sale? Get up to 51% off on top brands like Daikin, LG, Voltas, Samsung, and more. We’ve categorised the best discounts by brand to help you find the perfect cooling solution.

Amazon Sale brings you up to 51% off on top AC brands for a limited time only.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Windfree AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR60F19D1ZWNNA)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC(Copper, 183V VERTIS PLATINA, 2023 Model, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, AR18CY3YAWK White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (BESPOKE AI, Energy Saving, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, 100% Copper, 4 Way swing, Convertible 5in1, 2025 Model AR50F24D1XHNNA, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18NV3HFTRNNA Starflower)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18RV3JFMC White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, TS-Q13JNYE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, TS-Q18JNXE3, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19JNYE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, MS-Q18KNYA, White), large

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi, DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19PWZE, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

LG 1.0 Ton 3 Star with UV Nano Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1, HD Filter with Anti Virus protection, MS-Q12UVXA, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183V Vertis Emerald, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183VH VECTRA PLATINA, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra Elite, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4 in 1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra Platina, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 175V Vectra CAR, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star X-Line LED Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper,Smart Energy Display, Convertible 6-in-1,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, XCEL LUMO EXI, CAI18CL3R34F0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER Exi, CAI12ES5R34F1,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper CAI18EK3R30F0 ESKO NEO-i INVERTER R32 White), Free 1 Year Extended warranty

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd Stylus 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable AC Panel, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS18V3KOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Anti Corrosion Coating, White with Red Deco Strip, GLS18H3FWRHP)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18V5FWCXV)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Smart 4-Way Swing, GLS18I5FWGEW)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, ATKL60UV16, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM60U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.8 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, FTE60U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT50UV, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0 Filter, 2022 Model Model, JTKJ60U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL50U, White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Struggling with the summer heat? The Amazon Sale is here with unbeatable AC deals, offering up to 51% off on top brands like Daikin, LG, Voltas, Samsung, and more. Whether you need a high-performance inverter AC or a budget-friendly option, we’ve listed the best discounts by brand to make your choice easier. Stay cool and comfortable with energy-efficient air conditioners at the lowest prices. But hurry—these limited-time deals won’t last forever. Don’t miss your chance to grab the perfect AC at a massive discount. Shop now and beat the heat with the best Amazon Sale offers!

Top deals

Samsung ACs are available at up to 40% off

Get premium cooling with Samsung ACs at up to 40% off in the Amazon Sale. Enjoy advanced features, energy efficiency, and reliable performance at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your home with a top-tier air conditioner before the deals end.

LG ACs are available at up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale

This Amazon Sale, grab LG ACs at up to 51% off and experience powerful cooling with energy-efficient technology. Whether you need an inverter AC or a budget-friendly option, LG has the perfect solution. Don’t miss this limited-time deal. shop now and stay cool.

Voltas ACs are available at up to 51% off

Stay cool with Voltas ACs at up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale. With reliable performance and energy-saving features, Voltas offers air conditioners for every budget and need. Don’t wait too long, these offers won’t last forever. Grab the best deals before they’re gone.

Carrier ACs are available at up to 48% off

Get powerful and efficient cooling with Carrier ACs at up to 48% off. Designed for durability and performance, Carrier air conditioners ensure comfort even in extreme temperatures. Take advantage of these exclusive Amazon Sale discounts and upgrade your cooling system at the best price.

Lloyd ACs are available at up to 41% off in the Amazon Sale

Enjoy the Amazon Sale with Lloyd ACs at up to 41% off. Known for their high efficiency and modern design, Lloyd air conditioners offer exceptional cooling at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to grab a feature-packed AC at a massive discount before the sale ends.

Daikin ACs are available at up to 32% off

Experience superior cooling with Daikin ACs at up to 32% off in the Amazon Sale. With innovative technology and energy-efficient models, Daikin ensures a comfortable indoor environment. Shop now to enjoy premium air conditioning at a discounted price before these deals disappear.

Similar articles for you

Best AC brand in India in March 2025: Top 11 choices for superior cooling, ultimate comfort, and maximum energy savings

Best selling split ACs: Find your ideal cooling solution with our top 10 picks from brands like LG, Carrier

Best split ACs in India in 2025: Top 10 picks are here to make your summer season comfortable

Best 1.5 ton AC in 2025 on your mind for the upcoming summer? Our top 10 recommendations from LG, Samsung and more

Best ACs in India: Explore these top 10 choices for energy-saving and powerful cooling for comfort during summers

FAQs

Question : What are the best AC deals available in the Amazon Sale?

Ans : You can get up to 51% off on top AC brands like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Daikin, Carrier, and Lloyd. The sale includes a wide range of split, window, and inverter ACs at discounted prices.

Question : How can I find the best AC discount for my budget?

Ans : We have categorised the AC deals by brand and discount percentage to help you find the best option. Compare features, prices, and energy ratings to choose the perfect AC within your budget.

Question : Are inverter ACs included in the sale?

Ans : Yes, the sale includes inverter ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Daikin. These models offer better energy efficiency and long-term savings while providing powerful cooling.

Question : How long will these AC discounts last?

Ans : The AC discounts are available for a limited time during the Amazon Sale. Prices and stock may change quickly, so it’s best to grab your preferred AC before the deals end.

Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all ACs sold on Amazon come with a manufacturer warranty. You can check the warranty details on the product page before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.