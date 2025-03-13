Our Picks
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Windfree AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR60F19D1ZWNNA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Adjustable Inverter Split AC(Copper, 183V VERTIS PLATINA, 2023 Model, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, AR18CY3YAWK White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (BESPOKE AI, Energy Saving, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, 100% Copper, 4 Way swing, Convertible 5in1, 2025 Model AR50F24D1XHNNA, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18NV3HFTRNNA Starflower)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18RV3JFMC White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, TS-Q13JNYE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, TS-Q18JNXE3, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19JNYE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, MS-Q18KNYA, White), large
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi, DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19PWZE, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 1.0 Ton 3 Star with UV Nano Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1, HD Filter with Anti Virus protection, MS-Q12UVXA, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 5-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183V Vertis Emerald, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton, 3 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 183VH VECTRA PLATINA, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra Elite, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4 in 1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra Platina, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas 1.4 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 175V Vectra CAR, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star X-Line LED Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper,Smart Energy Display, Convertible 6-in-1,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, XCEL LUMO EXI, CAI18CL3R34F0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER Exi, CAI12ES5R34F1,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0,White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper CAI18EK3R30F0 ESKO NEO-i INVERTER R32 White), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLS09I3FOSEV)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd Stylus 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable AC Panel, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS18V3KOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Anti Corrosion Coating, White with Red Deco Strip, GLS18H3FWRHP)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18V5FWCXV)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Smart 4-Way Swing, GLS18I5FWGEW)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, ATKL60UV16, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM60U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.8 Ton 2
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTHT50UV, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0 Filter, 2022 Model Model, JTKJ60U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL35U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, FTL50U, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Struggling with the summer heat? The Amazon Sale is here with unbeatable AC deals, offering up to 51% off on top brands like Daikin, LG, Voltas, Samsung, and more. Whether you need a high-performance inverter AC or a budget-friendly option, we’ve listed the best discounts by brand to make your choice easier. Stay cool and comfortable with energy-efficient air conditioners at the lowest prices. But hurry—these limited-time deals won’t last forever. Don’t miss your chance to grab the perfect AC at a massive discount. Shop now and beat the heat with the best Amazon Sale offers!
Top deals
Samsung ACs are available at up to 40% off
Get premium cooling with Samsung ACs at up to 40% off in the Amazon Sale. Enjoy advanced features, energy efficiency, and reliable performance at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your home with a top-tier air conditioner before the deals end.
LG ACs are available at up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale
This Amazon Sale, grab LG ACs at up to 51% off and experience powerful cooling with energy-efficient technology. Whether you need an inverter AC or a budget-friendly option, LG has the perfect solution. Don’t miss this limited-time deal. shop now and stay cool.
Voltas ACs are available at up to 51% off
Stay cool with Voltas ACs at up to 51% off in the Amazon Sale. With reliable performance and energy-saving features, Voltas offers air conditioners for every budget and need. Don’t wait too long, these offers won’t last forever. Grab the best deals before they’re gone.
Carrier ACs are available at up to 48% off
Get powerful and efficient cooling with Carrier ACs at up to 48% off. Designed for durability and performance, Carrier air conditioners ensure comfort even in extreme temperatures. Take advantage of these exclusive Amazon Sale discounts and upgrade your cooling system at the best price.
Lloyd ACs are available at up to 41% off in the Amazon Sale
Enjoy the Amazon Sale with Lloyd ACs at up to 41% off. Known for their high efficiency and modern design, Lloyd air conditioners offer exceptional cooling at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to grab a feature-packed AC at a massive discount before the sale ends.
Daikin ACs are available at up to 32% off
Experience superior cooling with Daikin ACs at up to 32% off in the Amazon Sale. With innovative technology and energy-efficient models, Daikin ensures a comfortable indoor environment. Shop now to enjoy premium air conditioning at a discounted price before these deals disappear.
FAQs
Question : What are the best AC deals available in the Amazon Sale?
Ans : You can get up to 51% off on top AC brands like LG, Voltas, Samsung, Daikin, Carrier, and Lloyd. The sale includes a wide range of split, window, and inverter ACs at discounted prices.
Question : How can I find the best AC discount for my budget?
Ans : We have categorised the AC deals by brand and discount percentage to help you find the best option. Compare features, prices, and energy ratings to choose the perfect AC within your budget.
Question : Are inverter ACs included in the sale?
Ans : Yes, the sale includes inverter ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Daikin. These models offer better energy efficiency and long-term savings while providing powerful cooling.
Question : How long will these AC discounts last?
Ans : The AC discounts are available for a limited time during the Amazon Sale. Prices and stock may change quickly, so it’s best to grab your preferred AC before the deals end.
Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, all ACs sold on Amazon come with a manufacturer warranty. You can check the warranty details on the product page before making a purchase.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.