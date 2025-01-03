During ongoing discounts, the iPhone 16 price drops to ₹ 70,990. It boasts an A18 processor, an Action Button for quick features access, and supports the latest AI capabilities with iOS 18.

Apple's latest iPhone 16 is getting a massive discount during the ongoing discounts on Vijay Sales. iPhone 16 was launched at Apple's Wonderlust event in September and is currently the cheapest iPhone that can support Apple's new AI features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 gets a massive discount: iPhone 16 was launched at a price of ₹79,990 during the September launch event. However, with the ongoing discounts, the Apple flagship is listed at a price of ₹70,990 on Vijay Sales. Moreover, there is also a instant bank discount on payments made using the ICICI Bank and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

iPhone 16 specifications: The iPhone 16 received a major processor boost and comes with the new A18 chipset. The latest chipset runs on 3nm technology with a 6-core CPU, including 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Apple says the iPhone 16 models have a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU than its predecessor, while also remaining more power efficient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 also features the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

There is also a new 'Camera Control' on all 4 iPhone 16 models, which is Apple's way of adding a new touch-sensitive button that can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.