Massive laptop price drops on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Up to 40% off on Apple, HP, Lenovo and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has just gone live, and within the first 30 minutes, we’re already seeing some of the most competitive laptop deals of the year. If you've been holding off on a laptop upgrade, this is the moment to make your move.

Top-performing models with latest-gen processors, high refresh rate displays, SSD storage, long battery life, and lightweight builds are now available at up to 40% off. If you're a student, a working professional, or a casual user, there are options across segments—gaming laptops, ultrabooks, and everyday use, all bundled with great exchange offers and no-cost EMIs.

We're tracking the best of the bunch of deals to help you skip the clutter and go straight to the smartest buys.

Deals on HP laptops on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The HP 255 G10, now available at a massive 48% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, is a reliable pick for everyday users, students, and remote workers. Powered by an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, it handles daily tasks like browsing, streaming and document work smoothly. The 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD ensure quick boot-up and lag-free multitasking, while the anti-glare 15.6-inch HD display offers comfortable viewing even under bright lighting.

As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, this laptop offers great value for those looking to buy a solid performer without stretching their budget. Grab it while the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 is on!

The HP 15 Ryzen 3 Laptop is currently available at 35% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, making it one of the most value-packed picks for casual users and students. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, making it ready to use straight out of the box.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display features a micro-edge design with anti-glare coating for reduced eye strain during long hours of use. As part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, this is a solid everyday laptop to grab during the Prime Sale Amazon window.

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on Lenovo laptops

If you’re on a tight budget but need a dependable machine for everyday tasks, the Lenovo V15 is one of the best picks from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, now available at a jaw-dropping 72% off. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, giving you decent speed and storage for browsing, emails, video calls, and basic productivity tasks.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare panel ensures comfortable viewing, while the Intel UHD graphics support smooth visuals and dual display connectivity.

The Lenovo V15 is currently one of the biggest steals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, going live with a massive 72% discount. It’s ideal for students or light users who need a no-fuss laptop for tasks like emails, documents, video calls, and browsing.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display comes with an anti-glare panel and 250 nits brightness, which keeps screen reflections minimal even during daytime use. Despite being budget-friendly, it has a full-size spill-resistant keyboard, modern USB-C support, and dual-display capability. This one’s a smart pick during the Prime Sale Amazon rush.

Samsung laptops deals on Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 is now up at 41% off in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, it handles multitasking with ease, backed by 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, expandable up to 1TB. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics ensure smooth visuals, while Windows 11 and pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021 make it work-ready from day one.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display, aluminium body, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint reader offer both style and security. You also get Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a wide set of ports including USB-C and HDMI

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 is turning heads in the Amazon Sale 2025 with a solid 41% discount. It’s equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, making it a reliable choice for multitasking, content creation, or everyday productivity.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos speakers, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and all-day battery life with a 45W Type-C charger. It fits right into the Prime Sale Amazon ecosystem with tools like Multi Control, Samsung Flow, and Quick Share.

Unmissable deals on laptops during Amazon Prime Sale!

Top deals on Asus laptops on Amazon Prime Sale

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is one of the most balanced picks in the Amazon Prime Sale 2025, now live at 34% off. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, this laptop comes with a massive 16GB DDR5 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, delivering smooth multitasking, quick boot-ups, and ample space for files and apps.

With Windows 11, MS Office 2021 pre-installed, and a 1-year McAfee subscription, this device is ready to go out of the box. Don't miss this powerful deal while it lasts, only on the Amazon Sale 2025.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is one of the more affordable picks in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, now listed at a 33% discount. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers a decent viewing experience, supported by integrated Intel HD graphics.

It also comes with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and a 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. You’ll find a fingerprint sensor for added security, a 42WHrs battery, and a variety of ports including USB-C and HDMI.

Acer laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

If you're hunting for performance at the right price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the Acer Aspire Lite with Ryzen 5-5625U is one of the smartest buys. It brings together a hexa-core processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, delivering fast boot times, smooth multitasking, and reliable performance for everyday work and casual use.

At 44% off, it’s one of the most value-packed laptops on the Prime Sale. With multiple USB ports including USB-C, HD audio, and a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, the Aspire Lite checks all the boxes in the Amazon Sale 2025 lineup.

One of the top contenders in the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, this Acer Aspire Lite model packs serious power with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB Gen 4 SSD. It’s designed to handle demanding tasks like heavy browsing, office work, and multitasking without lags. And with a flat 33% discount, this thin and light performer offers solid value during the Prime Sale Amazon event.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display delivers sharp visuals with accurate colours, while the backlit keyboard adds convenience in low-light settings. The laptop weighs just 1.7 kg, features Intel UHD graphics, and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

