Massive price drop on dash cams in Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Best deals on front, dual, Wi-Fi models with up to 68% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K by Hero Group, HDR Dual Channel, Made in India, Sony STARVIS IMX335 Sensor, 3K 5MP Front QHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Log, Supports Up to 1 TB SD CardView Details
₹8,990
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB SupportedView Details
₹3,968
70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Sony Starvis2 IMX678, 150° Wide, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB SupportedView Details
₹18,918
REDTIGER 4K Front Dash Cam for Car, ADAS, with 32GB Memory Card, Built-in WiFi&GPS, Car Camera with G Sensor, Loop Recording, Smart App Control, Night View, 24/7 Parking Mode(F9 Lite)View Details
₹6,639
Qubo Car Dash Cam Pro 3K Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor Dual Channel from Hero Group (2025 Edition), 3K 5MP Front UHD 2MP Rear FHD, 140° View, 3.2" LCD Display, GPS Logger, Supports Up to 1 TB SD CardView Details
₹10,990
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings a wide mix of dash cams to suit different driving needs. From city rides to long highway journeys, having a dash cam helps you stay prepared. This Amazon Sale 2025 includes popular models from Qubo, DDPAI and 70mai, brands known for their thoughtful features and clear video output.
If you have been waiting to bring home a dash cam, the Amazon Summer Sale is the time to check out the offers. From front-facing units to dual camera setups with WiFi, there is a variety of options this season. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings limited time deals so you will not want to miss what is currently available. Explore the best of this Amazon Sale before the discounts end.
HDFC bank offers:
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Cashback:
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings excellent deals on front-facing dash cams—ideal for city driving, daily use, and staying protected on the road. These cameras capture clear footage from the front windshield and are a smart pick for first-time buyers.
With up to 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, now is the right time to shop. Don’t miss these limited-time offers in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
Top deals on front facing and dual dash cams from big brands:
During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, Wi-Fi dash cams are a smart pick for those who want seamless access to recorded footage. These models connect directly to your smartphone, letting you view and download videos without removing the SD card or using a computer.
This Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 68% off on Wi-Fi enabled dash cams. Whether you're eyeing models from Qubo, 70mai or DDPAI, now is the best time to buy. With limited-time deals across Amazon Summer Sale 2025, don’t miss the chance to grab one that matches your car safety needs.
Top deals on Wi-Fi dash cams from Qubo, 70mai, Philips and more:
360 degree dash cams offer complete coverage for your vehicle, capturing footage from every angle for enhanced security. With their advanced features, they provide a full view of your surroundings, ensuring you never miss a moment. This Amazon Sale 2025 is your chance.
Now is the best time to purchase with the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Enjoy massive discounts of up to 68% on top 360 degree dash cams from popular brands during this limited time Amazon Sale event.
Top deals on 360 degree cameras:
GPS dash cams not only record footage but also track your vehicle’s location, speed, and route. They’re ideal for frequent travelers and daily commuters who want detailed trip data for safety or insurance claims. During the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2025, many GPS dash cams are available at huge markdowns.
If you’ve been planning to buy one, the Amazon Sale is the right opportunity. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 61% off on leading GPS dash cam models.
Top deals on GPS dash cams:
If you’ve been waiting to get crisp, clear recordings of your drives, 4K dash cams are the ones to check out. These cameras capture ultra-detailed footage, making it easier to read number plates and spot minute details.
During the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale, you can bring home high-resolution dash cams without spending a fortune.
The Amazon Sale is packed with exciting discounts, and Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering up to 63% off on top brands. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers before the stock runs out.
Top deals on 4K dash cams:
Limited Period Prices! Up to 60% off on tablets in Amazon Sale! Grab best deals from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi
Exciting Discounts! Up to 75% off on Laptops, TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and more! Limited time deals
Best side by side refrigerators on Sale! Up to 50% off on brands like LG, Samsung, Haier in Amazon Great Summer Sale!
Amazon Summer Sale brings unbeatable discounts up to 65% on monitors and printers across budget from top brands
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% off on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL among others
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.