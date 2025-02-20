Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹64,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details
₹24,490
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹45,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹35,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)View Details
₹1.3L
Samsung is offering massive savings across a wide range of home appliances, making it the perfect time to upgrade. Shoppers can enjoy exciting discounts on TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, bringing top-quality tech to homes at unbeatable prices.
The deals don’t stop there. Samsung is also slashing prices on its popular gadgets, including laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and smartwatches. Plus, the latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones are now available at special discounted rates, making it easier than ever to get your hands on the newest flagship devices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers across Samsung’s entire product line up!
Get yourself a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV at a huge discount including credit card discounts, cashback and exchange offers. This 65 inch Samsung TV features a modern design and Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS. Enjoy 4k upscaling to all your content powered by the Crystal processor and Motion Xcelerator for smooth motion throughout your content.
Deals and offers
Check out more Samsung smart TVs
Samsung’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC offers great savings with advanced features like Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, an anti-bacterial filter, and AI Auto Cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it ensures energy-efficient cooling while using eco-friendly R32 refrigerant.
Deals and offers
Check out more Samsung ACs
Save big on the Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, featuring Hygiene Steam, an inbuilt heater, and a Digital Inverter for energy efficiency. With 12 wash programs, a 1400 RPM motor, and a 5-star rating, it’s perfect for large families and tough stains.
Check out more Samsung washing machines
The best-selling Samsung refrigerator is on sale with multiple discounts. This 183-litre refrigerator features Direct cool refrigeration with 5-star rating for efficiency. The refrigerator is perfect for a family of 2 to 3 members with a large freezer capacity of 18 litres. If you are looking to upgrade your current refrigerator then do not skip this offer.
Deals and offers
Check out more Samsung refrigerators on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is a solid contender when you are looking for a lightweight and thin laptop. It comes with Intel’s Core Ultra U series processor for maximum energy efficiency. A large 15.6 inch display is perfect for work and entertainment. Keep it secure and log in with just your fingerprint without entering passwords. Grab this laptop with discounts and offers and maximise your savings.
Deals and offers
Check out more Samsung laptops on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage, making it perfect for work, gaming, and entertainment. With Galaxy AI, an S Pen included, and a durable design, it’s a powerful tablet with great Amazon offers.
Deals and offers
Check out more Samsung tablets on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in cream boasts a stylish floating design with Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminium. Featuring a powerful 3nm processor, dual GPS, Galaxy AI-powered health tracking, and a vibrant 1.31" Super AMOLED display, it’s built for style, fitness, and productivity.
Amazon offers
Check out more Samsung smartwatches
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in silver features an open-type design with Galaxy AI-powered real-time interpreter, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, and up to 36 hours of battery life. With intelligent sound optimisation, ANC, and a comfortable fit, enjoy premium audio with exciting Amazon offers.
Amazon offers
Check out more TWS buds from Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Titanium Silverblue) is your ultimate AI-powered companion. With 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 200MP ProVisual Engine camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite, it’s perfect for creators, gamers, and multitaskers. The included S Pen and long battery life complete the premium experience.
Amazon offers:
