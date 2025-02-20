Amazon has announced major price drops on Samsung products, along with exciting discounts on the latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Shoppers can now grab great deals on premium devices, making it the perfect time to upgrade gadgets at lower prices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

Samsung is offering massive savings across a wide range of home appliances, making it the perfect time to upgrade. Shoppers can enjoy exciting discounts on TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, bringing top-quality tech to homes at unbeatable prices.

The deals don’t stop there. Samsung is also slashing prices on its popular gadgets, including laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and smartwatches. Plus, the latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones are now available at special discounted rates, making it easier than ever to get your hands on the newest flagship devices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers across Samsung’s entire product line up!

Save more than ₹ 10,000 on Samsung 65 inch 4K TV

Get yourself a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV at a huge discount including credit card discounts, cashback and exchange offers. This 65 inch Samsung TV features a modern design and Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS. Enjoy 4k upscaling to all your content powered by the Crystal processor and Motion Xcelerator for smooth motion throughout your content.

Deals and offers

Get an instant ₹ 2000 discount using the HDFC credit card EMI transaction.

2000 discount using the HDFC credit card EMI transaction. Additional ₹ 1000 discount on HDFC credit card 6 month or longer EMI transaction.

1000 discount on HDFC credit card 6 month or longer EMI transaction. Get up to ₹ 1949 cashback in Amazon Pay balance with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

7,830 exchange discount on your old TV

Samsung 1.5 Ton inverter AC with Amazon offers

Samsung’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC offers great savings with advanced features like Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, an anti-bacterial filter, and AI Auto Cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it ensures energy-efficient cooling while using eco-friendly R32 refrigerant.

Deals and offers

Get ₹ 1124 as Amazon Pay balance when you apy with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

1124 as Amazon Pay balance when you apy with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. No cost EMIs using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Additional flat ₹ 2000 instant discount on Federal Bank credit card EMI transaction. Check out more Samsung ACs

Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine with Amazon offers

Save big on the Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, featuring Hygiene Steam, an inbuilt heater, and a Digital Inverter for energy efficiency. With 12 wash programs, a 1400 RPM motor, and a 5-star rating, it’s perfect for large families and tough stains.

Check out more Samsung washing machines

Save on Samsung refrigerator with discounts

The best-selling Samsung refrigerator is on sale with multiple discounts. This 183-litre refrigerator features Direct cool refrigeration with 5-star rating for efficiency. The refrigerator is perfect for a family of 2 to 3 members with a large freezer capacity of 18 litres. If you are looking to upgrade your current refrigerator then do not skip this offer.

Deals and offers

Get an instant discount of ₹ 2000 on EMI transactions when you pay with Federal bank credit card.

2000 on EMI transactions when you pay with Federal bank credit card. Save up to ₹ 1,700 on Amazon Pay Later and select credit cards.

524 cashback when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Get Samsung Galaxy Book 4 at ₹ 50,000 with these discounts

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is a solid contender when you are looking for a lightweight and thin laptop. It comes with Intel’s Core Ultra U series processor for maximum energy efficiency. A large 15.6 inch display is perfect for work and entertainment. Keep it secure and log in with just your fingerprint without entering passwords. Grab this laptop with discounts and offers and maximise your savings.

Deals and offers

Get ₹ 2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC credit cards.

2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC credit cards. Get cashback of up to ₹ 1,673 in your Amazon Pay account when buying using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

5000 when you exchange your old laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with S pen and Amazon offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage, making it perfect for work, gaming, and entertainment. With Galaxy AI, an S Pen included, and a durable design, it’s a powerful tablet with great Amazon offers.

Deals and offers

Up to ₹ 14,000 discount on select credit cards

14,000 discount on select credit cards Save up to ₹ 7,908.58 on EMI interest with select credit cards

2,909 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Amazon offers

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in cream boasts a stylish floating design with Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminium. Featuring a powerful 3nm processor, dual GPS, Galaxy AI-powered health tracking, and a vibrant 1.31" Super AMOLED display, it’s built for style, fitness, and productivity.

Amazon offers

Get up to ₹ 869 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

869 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards Up to ₹ 2,000 discount on select credit cards

2,000 discount on select credit cards Save up to ₹ 1,305 on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

27,350 off on exchange for your old device

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with galaxy AI and Amazon offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in silver features an open-type design with Galaxy AI-powered real-time interpreter, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, and up to 36 hours of battery life. With intelligent sound optimisation, ANC, and a comfortable fit, enjoy premium audio with exciting Amazon offers.

Amazon offers

Up to ₹ 350 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

350 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards Save up to ₹ 526 on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

150 on UCO Bank Debit Card transactions

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Amazon offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Titanium Silverblue) is your ultimate AI-powered companion. With 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 200MP ProVisual Engine camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite, it’s perfect for creators, gamers, and multitaskers. The included S Pen and long battery life complete the premium experience.

Amazon offers:

Get up to ₹ 4,259 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards

4,259 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards Up to ₹ 9,000 discount on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards

9,000 discount on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards Save up to ₹ 11,144 on EMI interest with select credit cards, debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later

44,850 off on exchanging your old smartphone.

FAQs Question : What Samsung products are included in the Amazon deals? Ans : The deals cover a wide range of Samsung products, including TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones, and the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Question : Are there any bank offers available on Samsung products? Ans : Yes, select credit and debit cards offer instant discounts, with savings up to ₹9,000, depending on the product and payment method. Question : Can I avail no cost EMI on Samsung products? Ans : Yes, no cost EMI options are available on various Samsung devices, helping you save on EMI interest across select credit cards, debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later. Question : Is there an exchange offer available? Ans : Yes, many Samsung products come with exchange offers, allowing you to get discounts of up to ₹44,850 when trading in old devices. Question : Are cashback offers applicable on all Samsung deals? Ans : Cashback offers are available on select products when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, with cashback amounts varying based on the product.