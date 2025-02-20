Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA55QN95BAKLXL (Bright Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter, 2024 Model AR18CY3YAWK White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LH)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, 2025 Model, AR50F12D0LH, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Windfree AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, Convertible, 2025 Model BESPOKE AI AR60F19D1XW)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti Bacteria Filter, 2022 Model AR18BYNZBWK, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper AR18NV3HFTRNNA Starflower)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Windfree Split AC (BESPOKE AI, Energy Saving, Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, 100% Copper,4 Way swing, Convertible 5in1, 2025 Model AR60F24D13W, White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825RZ/NL, Midnight Blossom Red, Base Stand Drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black, 2025 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black,2025 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Silver, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core 5 120U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6 Full HD Screen | Intel Core i5 1335U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN Port
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)| 15.6 Super AMOLED Touchscreen| Intel Core 5 120U Processor| 2 in 1 Laptop| Windows 11 Home| MS Office 2021| Fingerprint Reader| S-Pen Included
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 35.56cm(14) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC1IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3) Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMOLED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/with S Pen/Silver/1.04Kg), NP930QED-KB3IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 40.62cm(16) Touchscreen 2-in-1 3K Display, 120Hz, Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/S-Pen/Graphite/1.6Kg), NP960QFG-KA3IN
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Moonstone Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 22.10 cm (8.7 inch) Display, RAM 4 GB, ROM 64 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0) LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | 12GB+256GB | Wi-Fi | 5G | S Pen Support | Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Cream, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, 40mm BT, Sapphire Crystal Display, Sleep Coach, Fall Detection (Black Strap, Small)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth (Mystic Black),SM-R840NZKAINS
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 (Silver) with Galaxy AI Powered Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 36H Battery | IP57
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Graphite
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds - Graphite (SM-R400) International Version
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G AI Smartphone (Titanium Silverblue, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage), 200MP Camera, S Pen Included, Long Battery Life
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25 5G AI Smartphone (Silver Shadow, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), 50MP Camera with Galaxy AI
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 5G AI Smartphone (Navy, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage), 50MP Camera with Galaxy AI
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Samsung is offering massive savings across a wide range of home appliances, making it the perfect time to upgrade. Shoppers can enjoy exciting discounts on TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, bringing top-quality tech to homes at unbeatable prices.
The deals don’t stop there. Samsung is also slashing prices on its popular gadgets, including laptops, tablets, TWS earphones, and smartwatches. Plus, the latest Galaxy S25 series smartphones are now available at special discounted rates, making it easier than ever to get your hands on the newest flagship devices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers across Samsung’s entire product line up!
Save more than ₹10,000 on Samsung 65 inch 4K TV
Get yourself a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV at a huge discount including credit card discounts, cashback and exchange offers. This 65 inch Samsung TV features a modern design and Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS. Enjoy 4k upscaling to all your content powered by the Crystal processor and Motion Xcelerator for smooth motion throughout your content.
Deals and offers
- Get an instant ₹2000 discount using the HDFC credit card EMI transaction.
- Additional ₹1000 discount on HDFC credit card 6 month or longer EMI transaction.
- Get up to ₹1949 cashback in Amazon Pay balance with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
- Up to ₹7,830 exchange discount on your old TV
Check out more Samsung smart TVs
Samsung 1.5 Ton inverter AC with Amazon offers
Samsung’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC offers great savings with advanced features like Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, an anti-bacterial filter, and AI Auto Cooling. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it ensures energy-efficient cooling while using eco-friendly R32 refrigerant.
Deals and offers
- Get ₹1124 as Amazon Pay balance when you apy with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
- No cost EMIs using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
- Additional flat ₹2000 instant discount on Federal Bank credit card EMI transaction.
Check out more Samsung ACs
Samsung 9 kg front load washing machine with Amazon offers
Save big on the Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, featuring Hygiene Steam, an inbuilt heater, and a Digital Inverter for energy efficiency. With 12 wash programs, a 1400 RPM motor, and a 5-star rating, it’s perfect for large families and tough stains.
Check out more Samsung washing machines
Save on Samsung refrigerator with discounts
The best-selling Samsung refrigerator is on sale with multiple discounts. This 183-litre refrigerator features Direct cool refrigeration with 5-star rating for efficiency. The refrigerator is perfect for a family of 2 to 3 members with a large freezer capacity of 18 litres. If you are looking to upgrade your current refrigerator then do not skip this offer.
Deals and offers
- Get an instant discount of ₹2000 on EMI transactions when you pay with Federal bank credit card.
- Save up to ₹1,700 on Amazon Pay Later and select credit cards.
- Up to ₹524 cashback when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
Check out more Samsung refrigerators on Amazon
Get Samsung Galaxy Book 4 at ₹50,000 with these discounts
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is a solid contender when you are looking for a lightweight and thin laptop. It comes with Intel’s Core Ultra U series processor for maximum energy efficiency. A large 15.6 inch display is perfect for work and entertainment. Keep it secure and log in with just your fingerprint without entering passwords. Grab this laptop with discounts and offers and maximise your savings.
Deals and offers
- Get ₹2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC credit cards.
- Get cashback of up to ₹1,673 in your Amazon Pay account when buying using the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.
- Avail discount of up to ₹5000 when you exchange your old laptop.
Check out more Samsung laptops on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with S pen and Amazon offers
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage, making it perfect for work, gaming, and entertainment. With Galaxy AI, an S Pen included, and a durable design, it’s a powerful tablet with great Amazon offers.
Deals and offers
- Up to ₹14,000 discount on select credit cards
- Save up to ₹7,908.58 on EMI interest with select credit cards
- Up to ₹2,909 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
Check out more Samsung tablets on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with Amazon offers
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 in cream boasts a stylish floating design with Sapphire Glass and Armour Aluminium. Featuring a powerful 3nm processor, dual GPS, Galaxy AI-powered health tracking, and a vibrant 1.31" Super AMOLED display, it’s built for style, fitness, and productivity.
Amazon offers
- Get up to ₹869 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- Up to ₹2,000 discount on select credit cards
- Save up to ₹1,305 on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- Get up to ₹27,350 off on exchange for your old device
Check out more Samsung smartwatches
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with galaxy AI and Amazon offers
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in silver features an open-type design with Galaxy AI-powered real-time interpreter, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, and up to 36 hours of battery life. With intelligent sound optimisation, ANC, and a comfortable fit, enjoy premium audio with exciting Amazon offers.
Amazon offers
- Up to ₹350 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- Save up to ₹526 on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- 10% instant discount up to ₹150 on UCO Bank Debit Card transactions
Check out more TWS buds from Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Amazon offers
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Titanium Silverblue) is your ultimate AI-powered companion. With 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 200MP ProVisual Engine camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite, it’s perfect for creators, gamers, and multitaskers. The included S Pen and long battery life complete the premium experience.
Amazon offers:
- Get up to ₹4,259 as Amazon Pay Balance when you pay with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards
- Up to ₹9,000 discount on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards
- Save up to ₹11,144 on EMI interest with select credit cards, debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later
- Get up to ₹44,850 off on exchanging your old smartphone.
Similar articles for you
You won’t believe how budget-friendly these 1.5-ton ACs are on Amazon right now; Top 2 picks from Daikin and Lloyd
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience
Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features
Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
Best laptops in 2025: Check these top 10 options with advanced features for gaming, entertainment and everyday work
FAQs
Question : What Samsung products are included in the Amazon deals?
Ans : The deals cover a wide range of Samsung products, including TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earphones, and the Galaxy S25 series smartphones.
Question : Are there any bank offers available on Samsung products?
Ans : Yes, select credit and debit cards offer instant discounts, with savings up to ₹9,000, depending on the product and payment method.
Question : Can I avail no cost EMI on Samsung products?
Ans : Yes, no cost EMI options are available on various Samsung devices, helping you save on EMI interest across select credit cards, debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later.
Question : Is there an exchange offer available?
Ans : Yes, many Samsung products come with exchange offers, allowing you to get discounts of up to ₹44,850 when trading in old devices.
Question : Are cashback offers applicable on all Samsung deals?
Ans : Cashback offers are available on select products when paid with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, with cashback amounts varying based on the product.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.