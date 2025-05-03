Massive price drop on top load and front load washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 45% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)View Details
₹17,490
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details
₹19,490
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)View Details
₹18,790
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)View Details
₹27,990
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)View Details
₹12,490
Tired of scrubbing stains by hand or dealing with unreliable laundry services? It's time to make your life easier. On Day 3 of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, top load and front load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more are available at up to 45% off.
These washing machines save time, reduce water and electricity usage, and handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavy-duty loads without hassle. And the deals don’t stop there.
With unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, up to ₹4500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI, the savings stack up. You can also opt for No Cost EMI to spread your payments comfortably. These are solid, practical appliances that pay off in the long run, and they’re finally affordable.
If you're searching for powerful cleaning with energy efficiency, this LG top load washing machine is a smart pick in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With 36% discount, this fully-automatic model features Smart Inverter Technology for lower power usage and a TurboDrum that tackles tough dirt.
The LED display and Smart Diagnosis simplify laundry routines while ensuring convenience and durability. It's one of the best deals on washing machines this season during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
Powerful, smart, and energy-efficient—this Samsung top load washing machine brings home convenience during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a 28% discount and ₹1000 coupon, this 8 kg model is ideal for large families.
It features Eco Bubble and Bubble Storm tech for deep, fabric-friendly cleaning. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures long-term energy savings and less noise, while the soft-closing door, LED touch panel, and child lock add safety and ease.
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
Tackle even the toughest stains with Whirlpool’s 8 Kg Stainwash Royal Plus, now available at 29% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This fully automatic top-load washing machine features an in-built heater with 3 hot water modes and removes up to 50 tough stains, even 48-hour-old ones.
It’s ideal for medium to large families, with 5-star energy efficiency, a 740 RPM motor for faster drying, and advanced wash programs like Spiro Wash, Hard Water Wash, and Express Wash.
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
Designed for advanced care and convenience, the LG 9 Kg top load washing machine brings AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently selects the best wash motion for your fabric from over 20,000 patterns.
Now available at 27% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it features an in-built heater, steam wash for allergen removal, and 6 wash motions for superior fabric care. Ideal for large families with high efficiency and low noise.
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)
Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now available at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This washing machine is perfect for small to mid-sized families and delivers a powerful wash with its EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam technology.
It’s energy-efficient, gentle on clothes, and equipped with an inbuilt heater for thorough cleaning. The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings serious value for anyone looking for deals on washing machines that combine efficiency and reliability.
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now live at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Known for its powerful wash and energy-saving AI Active Water Plus tech, this is a reliable pick for larger families.
The in-built heater, multiple wash programs, and 1400 RPM spin speed deliver clean clothes with less moisture in less time. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on washing machines—this one ticks all the boxes for performance and convenience during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) is now available at a 34% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for small to mid-sized families, this model features Inverter Direct Drive technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam Wash.
This gives your clothes a hygienic, gentle, and efficient clean. With an in-built heater, touch panel, and smart diagnosis, it’s packed with advanced tech for effortless washing.
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)
This fully-automatic front load washer from LG is now available with 36% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for families of 3–4 members, it features Inverter Direct Drive Technology for quieter performance, 6 Motion DD for fabric-specific drum movements, and Hygiene Steam that tackles allergens.
The LED display with touch control adds a sleek look. Take advantage of exciting deals on washing machines and explore discounts on front load models under the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White)
