Massive price drop on top load and front load washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 45% off

Its time to spin into summer with the best washing machine deals of the season. Its day 3 of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and a range of top load and front load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and other reliable brands are up on discounts up to 45%.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published3 May 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Deals on washing machines
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 LIVE: Deals on washing machines

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)View Details...

₹17,490

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details...

₹19,490

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)View Details...

₹18,790

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)View Details...

₹27,990

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver)View Details...

₹12,490

Tired of scrubbing stains by hand or dealing with unreliable laundry services? It's time to make your life easier. On Day 3 of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, top load and front load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more are available at up to 45% off.

These washing machines save time, reduce water and electricity usage, and handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavy-duty loads without hassle. And the deals don’t stop there.

With unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, up to 4500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI, the savings stack up. You can also opt for No Cost EMI to spread your payments comfortably. These are solid, practical appliances that pay off in the long run, and they’re finally affordable.

Bank offers to maximise your savings during Amazon Sale 2025

  • Get 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
  • SBI credit card and EMI transactions come with a 10% instant discount
  • RBL Bank offers a 7.5% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments
  • HDFC Bank users can avail up to 4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases
  • One Card users can save up to 3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions
  • No Cost EMI available across select payment methods

Top load washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

If you're searching for powerful cleaning with energy efficiency, this LG top load washing machine is a smart pick in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With 36% discount, this fully-automatic model features Smart Inverter Technology for lower power usage and a TurboDrum that tackles tough dirt.

The LED display and Smart Diagnosis simplify laundry routines while ensuring convenience and durability. It's one of the best deals on washing machines this season during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7 Kg, suitable for 3–4 members
Spin Speed
740 RPM for faster drying
Technology
Smart Inverter Motor with TurboDrum
Wash Programs
8, including Quick Wash, Gentle, and Pre-Wash
Special Features
LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Soft Clos
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

Powerful, smart, and energy-efficient—this Samsung top load washing machine brings home convenience during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a 28% discount and 1000 coupon, this 8 kg model is ideal for large families.

It features Eco Bubble and Bubble Storm tech for deep, fabric-friendly cleaning. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures long-term energy savings and less noise, while the soft-closing door, LED touch panel, and child lock add safety and ease.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg, ideal for large families
Spin Speed
700 RPM for efficient drying
Technology
Eco Bubble, Bubble Storm, Digital Inverter Motor
Wash Programs
6 – Bedding, Delicates, Jeans, Normal, Quick Wash, Eco Tub Clean
Special Features
Magic Filter, Rust-proof Body, Rat Mesh, Soft Closing Door, Red LED Display
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

Tackle even the toughest stains with Whirlpool’s 8 Kg Stainwash Royal Plus, now available at 29% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This fully automatic top-load washing machine features an in-built heater with 3 hot water modes and removes up to 50 tough stains, even 48-hour-old ones.

It’s ideal for medium to large families, with 5-star energy efficiency, a 740 RPM motor for faster drying, and advanced wash programs like Spiro Wash, Hard Water Wash, and Express Wash.

Specifications

Capacity
8 Kg, perfect for families
Spin Speed
740 RPM for quick drying
Special Feature
In-built Heater with 3 Hot Water Modes
Wash Programs
Hard Water Wash, Delay Wash, Express Wash, Auto Tub Clea
Energy Rating
5 Star
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)

Designed for advanced care and convenience, the LG 9 Kg top load washing machine brings AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently selects the best wash motion for your fabric from over 20,000 patterns.

Now available at 27% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it features an in-built heater, steam wash for allergen removal, and 6 wash motions for superior fabric care. Ideal for large families with high efficiency and low noise.

Specifications

Capacity
9 Kg, suitable for large families
Spin Speed
780 RPM for faster drying
Technology
AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion Control, Inverter Motor
Special Features
In-Built Heater, Allergy Care Steam Wash, Child Lock, Smart Diagnosi
Energy Rating
5 Star
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

More deals on top loading washing machines for you on Amazon Sale 2025

Front load washing machine deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now available at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This washing machine is perfect for small to mid-sized families and delivers a powerful wash with its EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam technology.

It’s energy-efficient, gentle on clothes, and equipped with an inbuilt heater for thorough cleaning. The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings serious value for anyone looking for deals on washing machines that combine efficiency and reliability.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg, ideal for 3–4 members
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Child Lock, Delay Start
Spin Speed
1200 RPM for faster drying
Drum Type
2nd Diamond Drum with Rat Mesh and Rust-Proof Body
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now live at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Known for its powerful wash and energy-saving AI Active Water Plus tech, this is a reliable pick for larger families.

The in-built heater, multiple wash programs, and 1400 RPM spin speed deliver clean clothes with less moisture in less time. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on washing machines—this one ticks all the boxes for performance and convenience during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg, ideal for large families
Energy Rating
5 Star with AI Active Water Plus
Special Features
In-Built Heater, Hygiene Steam, Delay Start, Drum Clean
Spin Speed
1400 RPM for faster drying
Wash Programs
Speed Dry, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Water Plus, Extra Rinse
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) is now available at a 34% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for small to mid-sized families, this model features Inverter Direct Drive technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam Wash.

This gives your clothes a hygienic, gentle, and efficient clean. With an in-built heater, touch panel, and smart diagnosis, it’s packed with advanced tech for effortless washing.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg, perfect for 3–4 members
Energy Rating
5 Star, saves electricity and water
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Motor, In-Built Heater
Spin Speed
1200 RPM for faster drying
Wash Programs:
Baby Care, Sports Wear, Quick 30, Cotton, Wool, Delicate & more
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

This fully-automatic front load washer from LG is now available with 36% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for families of 3–4 members, it features Inverter Direct Drive Technology for quieter performance, 6 Motion DD for fabric-specific drum movements, and Hygiene Steam that tackles allergens.

The LED display with touch control adds a sleek look. Take advantage of exciting deals on washing machines and explore discounts on front load models under the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Efficiency
5 Star rating; consumes 0.06 KWh/kg/cycle
Spin Speed
Up to 1200 RPM for faster drying
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Child Lock
Control Panel
Full touch + Jog Dial with LED display
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2WB, Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display, Essence White)

Check out more deals on front load washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale

FAQs
Yes, many washing machines from top brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and Bosch are available at up to 45% off, along with coupons and bank offers.
Yes, Amazon provides free brand-authorized installation and demo services for most washing machines purchased during the sale.
Yes, you can avail No Cost EMI on select credit cards (like ICICI, HDFC) and Amazon Pay Later on eligible models.
Absolutely! Energy-efficient 5-star rated washing machines are available with significant discounts and extra savings via coupons.
Yes, models with in-built heaters are available starting from around ₹15,000 during the Amazon Summer Sale.

First Published:3 May 2025, 07:30 AM IST

