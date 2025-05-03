Massive price drop on top load and front load washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 45% off

Tired of scrubbing stains by hand or dealing with unreliable laundry services? It's time to make your life easier. On Day 3 of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, top load and front load washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more are available at up to 45% off.

These washing machines save time, reduce water and electricity usage, and handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavy-duty loads without hassle. And the deals don’t stop there.

With unlimited 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, up to ₹4500 instant discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI, the savings stack up. You can also opt for No Cost EMI to spread your payments comfortably. These are solid, practical appliances that pay off in the long run, and they’re finally affordable.

Bank offers to maximise your savings during Amazon Sale 2025 Get 5% unlimited cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

SBI credit card and EMI transactions come with a 10% instant discount

RBL Bank offers a 7.5% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments

HDFC Bank users can avail up to ₹ 4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases

4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases One Card users can save up to ₹ 3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions

3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions No Cost EMI available across select payment methods Top load washing machine deals on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

If you're searching for powerful cleaning with energy efficiency, this LG top load washing machine is a smart pick in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With 36% discount, this fully-automatic model features Smart Inverter Technology for lower power usage and a TurboDrum that tackles tough dirt.

The LED display and Smart Diagnosis simplify laundry routines while ensuring convenience and durability. It's one of the best deals on washing machines this season during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg, suitable for 3–4 members Spin Speed 740 RPM for faster drying Technology Smart Inverter Motor with TurboDrum Wash Programs 8, including Quick Wash, Gentle, and Pre-Wash Special Features LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Soft Clos

Powerful, smart, and energy-efficient—this Samsung top load washing machine brings home convenience during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. With a 28% discount and ₹1000 coupon, this 8 kg model is ideal for large families.

It features Eco Bubble and Bubble Storm tech for deep, fabric-friendly cleaning. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures long-term energy savings and less noise, while the soft-closing door, LED touch panel, and child lock add safety and ease.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg, ideal for large families Spin Speed 700 RPM for efficient drying Technology Eco Bubble, Bubble Storm, Digital Inverter Motor Wash Programs 6 – Bedding, Delicates, Jeans, Normal, Quick Wash, Eco Tub Clean Special Features Magic Filter, Rust-proof Body, Rat Mesh, Soft Closing Door, Red LED Display

Tackle even the toughest stains with Whirlpool’s 8 Kg Stainwash Royal Plus, now available at 29% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. This fully automatic top-load washing machine features an in-built heater with 3 hot water modes and removes up to 50 tough stains, even 48-hour-old ones.

It’s ideal for medium to large families, with 5-star energy efficiency, a 740 RPM motor for faster drying, and advanced wash programs like Spiro Wash, Hard Water Wash, and Express Wash.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg, perfect for families Spin Speed 740 RPM for quick drying Special Feature In-built Heater with 3 Hot Water Modes Wash Programs Hard Water Wash, Delay Wash, Express Wash, Auto Tub Clea Energy Rating 5 Star

Designed for advanced care and convenience, the LG 9 Kg top load washing machine brings AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently selects the best wash motion for your fabric from over 20,000 patterns.

Now available at 27% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, it features an in-built heater, steam wash for allergen removal, and 6 wash motions for superior fabric care. Ideal for large families with high efficiency and low noise.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg, suitable for large families Spin Speed 780 RPM for faster drying Technology AI Direct Drive, 6 Motion Control, Inverter Motor Special Features In-Built Heater, Allergy Care Steam Wash, Child Lock, Smart Diagnosi Energy Rating 5 Star

More deals on top loading washing machines for you on Amazon Sale 2025

Front load washing machine deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Samsung 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now available at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. This washing machine is perfect for small to mid-sized families and delivers a powerful wash with its EcoBubble and Hygiene Steam technology.

It’s energy-efficient, gentle on clothes, and equipped with an inbuilt heater for thorough cleaning. The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings serious value for anyone looking for deals on washing machines that combine efficiency and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg, ideal for 3–4 members Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Child Lock, Delay Start Spin Speed 1200 RPM for faster drying Drum Type 2nd Diamond Drum with Rat Mesh and Rust-Proof Body

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is now live at a 40% discount during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Known for its powerful wash and energy-saving AI Active Water Plus tech, this is a reliable pick for larger families.

The in-built heater, multiple wash programs, and 1400 RPM spin speed deliver clean clothes with less moisture in less time. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on washing machines—this one ticks all the boxes for performance and convenience during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg, ideal for large families Energy Rating 5 Star with AI Active Water Plus Special Features In-Built Heater, Hygiene Steam, Delay Start, Drum Clean Spin Speed 1400 RPM for faster drying Wash Programs Speed Dry, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Water Plus, Extra Rinse

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM) is now available at a 34% discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for small to mid-sized families, this model features Inverter Direct Drive technology, 6 Motion DD, and Steam Wash.

This gives your clothes a hygienic, gentle, and efficient clean. With an in-built heater, touch panel, and smart diagnosis, it’s packed with advanced tech for effortless washing.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg, perfect for 3–4 members Energy Rating 5 Star, saves electricity and water Special Features Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Inverter Motor, In-Built Heater Spin Speed 1200 RPM for faster drying Wash Programs: Baby Care, Sports Wear, Quick 30, Cotton, Wool, Delicate & more

This fully-automatic front load washer from LG is now available with 36% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Ideal for families of 3–4 members, it features Inverter Direct Drive Technology for quieter performance, 6 Motion DD for fabric-specific drum movements, and Hygiene Steam that tackles allergens.

The LED display with touch control adds a sleek look. Take advantage of exciting deals on washing machines and explore discounts on front load models under the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Efficiency 5 Star rating; consumes 0.06 KWh/kg/cycle Spin Speed Up to 1200 RPM for faster drying Special Features Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Child Lock Control Panel Full touch + Jog Dial with LED display

Check out more deals on front load washing machines on Amazon Summer Sale

