|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & AgesView Details
₹53,899
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57View Details
₹19,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Platinum SilverView Details
₹1.1L
Great news for Samsung Galaxy fans! Now’s the best chance to complete your Samsung Galaxy ecosystem with four phenomenal products on sale. The cutting-edge Galaxy Watch Ultra offers advanced health tracking in a robust design, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver immersive sound quality. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus provides a vibrant display for both work and play. These exclusive discounts make it easier than ever to upgrade your tech, combining style, performance, and convenience into one seamless ecosystem.
Fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers will be thrilled by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's price cut. This smartwatch combines advanced health-tracking features with a sleek, durable design. From monitoring your heart rate to tracking your workouts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is your perfect fitness companion.
Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These wireless earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. Now available at a lower price on Amazon, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are perfect for music lovers and professionals alike.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, known for its brilliant AMOLED display and powerful Snapdragon processor, is now more affordable than ever. Perfect for productivity, streaming, and gaming, this tablet offers versatility and top-tier performance. With the current price drop on Amazon, you can enjoy all these features at a fraction of the cost.
The discounts and offers automatically once you add the product to the cart. To grab the exclusive offers, use the eligible credit card at the time of checkout, the offer will be added automatically. In case of cashback, it will be added to the Amazon Pay account after 72 hours of shipping.
