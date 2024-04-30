PC controllers provide accurate control and convenience, which are essential for enhancing gaming experiences across different genres and levels of expertise.

PC controllers play a crucial role in enhancing the gaming experience across various genres. They are essential because they provide precise control, ergonomic comfort, and versatility for different gaming styles. A high-quality PC controller offers responsive buttons, accurate analogue sticks, and a comfortable grip, resulting in smoother gameplay and a more immersive experience. PC controllers often come with customizable features such as button mapping, allowing gamers to personalize their controls according to their preferences and play more efficiently.

In competitive gaming, controllers with low input lag and reliable connectivity are vital for maintaining responsiveness and staying competitive. These PC controllers cater to a wide range of game genres, from fast-paced shooters to intricate RPGs and sports simulations. This versatility makes them indispensable tools for gamers of all skill levels. Whether you are navigating complex environments, executing precise manoeuvres, or engaging in intense battles, a well-selected PC controller can significantly enhance your gaming performance and overall enjoyment. We have compiled a list of some of the best PC controllers that come with different feature options. Read on.

The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad is equipped with advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology, providing a 10-metre range that allows for seamless gaming without the hassle of cables. It is specifically designed for Windows 7/8/8.1/10, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of operating systems. With its built-in lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy up to 2 hours of uninterrupted gameplay on a single charge. The gamepad also incorporates an integrated dual-intensity motor, delivering realistic feedback to enhance your gaming experience. Additionally, the illuminated keys on the back of the gamepad ensure visibility even in low-light conditions, further enhancing your gaming sessions. The force feedback feature adds an immersive element to your gameplay, making it feel more engaging and dynamic.

Specifications of Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad with 2.4GHz Wireless Technology Connectivity: Wireless Weight: 340 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Limited platform support Illuminated Keys

The White Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller presents a well-designed ergonomic structure, equipped with rubberized textured sticks that offer exceptional grip while engaging in gaming sessions. It incorporates pressure-sensitive analogue triggers and LED-backlit buttons, supporting both Xinput and D Input for enhanced compatibility. With the inclusion of dual-vibration motors, a lag-free connection through the dongle, and an impressive wireless range of 8-10 meters, it guarantees an immersive gaming experience without any interruptions. Moreover, the controller's 700mAh battery ensures up to 12 hours of uninterrupted gameplay, making it a reliable choice for gamers who prioritize comfort, precision, and extended playtime.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC Connectivity: Wireless Weight: 200 gm Colour: White Dimension: 6 x 10 x 4 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Limited platform support Magnetic Triggers Average build quality Dual Vibration feedback

The Ant Esports GP100 Controller is a multi-functional gaming pad that can be used with various devices such as PC (Windows 7/8/8.1/10), PS3, Android devices (version 4.0 or higher with OTG support), and Steam games. It offers convenient plug-and-play functionality for Xinput mode on PC and Android games that support Android mode. Additionally, it provides vibration feedback, JD-SWTICH, and TURBO functions. It's important to note that this controller is not compatible with Xbox 360/One, Mac OS, or PS4. Android users may also require an OTG adapter for Type-C or Micro-USB ports.

Specifications of Ant Esports GP100 Controller Joysticks for PC Connectivity: Wired Weight: 322 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 16 x 11 x 5.2 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibration feedback function Wired connectivity Ergonomic design Does not support the Xbox 360 / Xbox One / Mac OS / PS4 Affordable pricing

The RPM Euro Games Laptop/PC Controller Wired is specifically crafted for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and XP, as well as being compatible with PS3. It boasts dual vibration for a more engaging gaming session and is capable of supporting both X and D input modes. Equipped with 10 digital keys, 2 analogue sticks, 2 analogue sensitive triggers, and a 1.7-metre USB cable, this controller ensures precise controls and a comfortable hold. Its plug-and-play functionality, ergonomic structure, and lightweight design cater to gamers in search of a dependable and immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of RPM Euro Games Laptop/PC Controller Connectivity: Wired Weight: 200 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 15 x 5 x 10 centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable pricing Wired connectivity Dual vibration function Average build quality

The Cosmic Byte C1070T Interstellar Wired Gamepad has been specifically created for PC gamers and is compatible with Windows XP/7/8/10/11. It provides a dual mode (X-input and Direct-input) integration, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of games. This gamepad is equipped with eccentric 360-degree analogue sticks, offering superior comfort, and an ultra-precise eight-way D-pad for precise controls. Moreover, it incorporates double triggers and analogue bumpers, providing gamers with a comprehensive gaming experience. With its focus on comfort, precision, and compatibility, this gamepad is a dependable choice for gamers.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte C1070T Interstellar Wired Gamepad for PC Connectivity: Wired Weight: 300 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 6 x 10 x 4 centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide windows compatibility Wired connectivity Eccentric 360˚ analog sticks Rubberized texture

The Zebronics MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad is an exceptional gaming accessory that elevates your gaming experience with seamless gameplay and vibrant RGB LED lights. It is designed to be compatible with both Windows PC and Android devices, equipped with dual analogue sticks, quad front triggers, dual motors for force feedback, and haptic feedback for an immersive gaming sensation. With a total of 17 buttons, a turbo function for rapid fire, and support for D-Input and X-Input, this gamepad provides precise control and versatility for a wide range of game genres.

Specifications of Zebronics MAX FURY Wired Gamepad for Windows PC Connectivity: Wired Weight: 240 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 15.2 x 11.5 x 5.8 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-platform compatibility Wired connectivity Dual motors force Limited customization options Haptic feedback

The EvoFox Elite X Wireless Gamepad for PC provides a tidy gaming experience with a 2.4GHz wireless connection, dual vibration motors, and 2 macro back buttons for personalized actions. It features quick plug-and-play operation with minimal delay and includes a complimentary USB extender. The clear blue casing adds a fashionable element, and the ergonomic structure guarantees comfort for extended gaming periods. Offering a 30-foot range and turbo options for fast shooting, this controller is suitable for all Windows editions.

Specifications of EvoFox Elite X Wireless Gamepad for PC Connectivity: Wireless Weight: 220 gm Colour: Blue Dimension: 15.5 x 11 x 7 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Limited platform support Dual vibration motors Uncertain battery life Translucent shell

The IFYOO VONE 2.4G Wireless Game Controller is compatible with various platforms such as Windows PC, Steam, PS3, and Android devices. It comes equipped with dual-vibration motors, turbo function, and LED-lit ABXY buttons to elevate your gaming sessions. With an ergonomic design and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of gameplay. The smart auto-sleep feature helps conserve battery life, while the switchable joystick and D-pad functions, combined with multimode support, make it a versatile option for gamers looking for comfort, precision, and performance.

Specifications of IFYOO VONE 2.4G Wireless Game Controller Connectivity: Wireless Weight: 331 gm Colour: Black Dimension: 17.6 x 13 x 7.29 centimeters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Limited customization options Dual-vibration feedback Potential for input lag

Top 3 features of PC Controller

PC Controller Connectivity Compatibility Special Features Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad with 2.4GHz Wireless Technology Wireless Windows Integrated dual intensity motor Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC Wireless Windows Backit LED buttons Ant Esports GP100 Controller Joysticks for PC Wired Windows, Android Turbo function, vibration feedback function RPM Euro Games Laptop/PC Controller Wired Windows, Android Dual vibration Cosmic Byte C1070T Interstellar Wired Gamepad for PC Wired Windows 360˚ analog sticks Zebronics MAX FURY Wired Gamepad for Windows PC Wired Windows, Android Quad front triggers, dual motors force, haptic feedback EvoFox Elite X Wireless Gamepad for PC Wireless Windows Dual vibration motors, translucent shell controller IFYOO VONE 2.4G Wireless Game Controller Wireless Windows Dual rumble motors, Turbo function

Best value for money PC controller: Cosmic Byte C1070T Interstellar Wired Gamepad for PC

The Cosmic Byte C1070T Interstellar presents itself as an affordable wired gamepad designed specifically for PC gamers. Moreover, it is compatible with various Windows operating systems, ranging from XP to 11. Although there is limited information available about its drivers, the wired connection guarantees a seamless and lag-free gaming experience, making it suitable for casual gamers.

Best overall PC controller: Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad with 2.4GHz Wireless Technology

This is our top pick as the best overall PC controller as it offers good features and connectivity options. The Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad provides PC gamers (Windows 7/8/8.1/10 only) with wireless convenience and cost-effectiveness. It includes vibration feedback for an immersive experience and backlit buttons for gaming in low-light conditions. Plus, illuminated ABXY buttons keep you in control even in low-light environments.

How to find the best PC controller? When searching for the best PC controller, begin by taking into account your needs and preferences. This includes determining whether you prefer wired or wireless setups and the specific types of games you derive enjoyment from. Conduct thorough research on well-known options including gaming consoles or PCs, taking into consideration factors such as compatibility and features. To make a well-informed decision that aligns with your gaming style, budget, and desired functionality, it is advisable to read reviews and comparisons from trustworthy sources.

FAQs Question : Which PC controller is more suitable for gaming, wired or wireless? Ans : Wired controllers are typically preferred for PC gaming due to their lower input lag, which is especially beneficial for competitive gaming. On the other hand, wireless controllers provide greater convenience and freedom of movement. Question : Which controller is most suitable for different types of games? Ans : For racing games, opt for PC controllers with accurate analog triggers. For fighting games, choose controllers with high-quality D-pads and responsive buttons. Question : What features should I look for in a PC controller? Ans : Consider controllers that offer ergonomic designs, responsive buttons, durable construction, customizable features such as button mapping, and compatibility with your specific PC configuration. Question : How can I ensure compatibility with my PC? Ans : To guarantee compatibility, it is essential to verify the controller's specifications for PC compatibility or compatibility with your particular operating system (such as Windows, macOS, etc.). Moreover, seek controllers that offer USB or Bluetooth connectivity options which are supported by your PC's hardware and software.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!