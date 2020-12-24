MediaTek surpasses Qualcomm to become leading smartphone chipset vendor

After strong performance in the budget ($100-250) segment in China and India markets, Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm to become the leading smartphone chipset vendor in September quarter (Q3 2020) for the first time, according to Counterpoint Research.

More than 100 million smartphones sold globally during the quarter were powered by MediaTek chipsets, the report shows. This takes MediaTek's market share in smartphone chipsets to 31% up from 26% a year ago. Qualcomm's market share, on the other hand, fell from 31% to 29% YoY.

In India, MediaTek's chipset market share grew to 46% from 35% a year ago while Qualcomm's fell to 38% from 42% during the same time period.

Samsung's market share dropped from 20% to 13% YoY.

In spite of overall drop, Qualcomm was still the number one vendor in 5G smartphones, accounting for 39% of all the 5G phones sold worldwide in the quarter.

Around 17% of all smartphones sold globally in the quarter were 5G ready. Demand for 5G phones also grew in India, according to multiple market trackers. Though 5G services are available in several markets globally including in China, there is still no clarity on roll out of 5G services in India.

With 5G smartphones expected to account for one third of all shipments in the December quarter, analysts at Counterpoint feel Qualcomm may bounce back to take back the first position in the ongoing quarter.

"The share of MediaTek chipsets in Xiaomi phones has increased by more than three times since the same period last year. MediaTek was also able to leverage the gap created due to the US ban on Huawei.

Qualcomm also posted strong share gains (from a year ago) in the high-end segment in Q3 2020," Dale Gai, research director, Counterpoint said in a statement.

Among rivals, Apple's chipset market share grew to 12% from 11% a year ago, while that of Samsung's Exynos chipset dropped from 16% to 12% year on year (YoY) in the quarter.

