Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)View Details
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG FeaturesView Details
NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black)View Details
₹2,499
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)View Details
₹18,999
boAt Lunar Vista w/ 1.52" (3.8 cm) HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Always on Display, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Metal Silver)View Details
₹1,649
The best smartwatch offers a blend of style, functionality, and smart features. With AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, and fitness tracking, these devices enhance daily life.
Smartwatches now go beyond basic notifications, offering seamless connectivity, productivity tools, and advanced health tracking. A well-chosen smartwatch fits professional and fitness needs, ensuring convenience and efficiency.
The top 10 smartwatch in India includes options Huawei, Noise, Fastrack, Boult, and Titan provide models with IP68 water resistance and 100+ sports modes. Some watches also feature heart rate and SpO2 monitoring for health-conscious users. With up to 80% off on the best smartwatches on Amazon, this is an ideal opportunity to upgrade your accessory and save some extra bucks.
The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is a luxury stainless steel smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant. It features a 1.28-inch round TFT display with 320 NITS brightness and a sleek metal body. Stay on top of your health with SpO2, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 120+ sports modes. The magnetic stainless steel strap adds a premium touch. With a 7-day battery life and IP67 water resistance, it’s both stylish and functional.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. Featuring BP & ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and custom HR zones, it keeps your health in check. Enjoy contactless payments via Samsung Wallet and a durable design with Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminum Dial. With IP68/5ATM water resistance and gesture controls, it blends style with functionality. The 300mAh battery ensures lasting performance, making it a top choice for fitness and convenience.
The NoiseFit Halo is a premium round-dial smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and always-on display for sharp visuals. Its metallic build, smart gesture controls, and 100 sports modes enhance style and functionality. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling (Tru SyncTM) and Noise Health SuiteTM for SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, and more. The 7 days of battery life and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensure seamless performance. All this makes it one of the best smartwatches available online.
The OnePlus Watch 2 is a premium smartwatch featuring Wear OS 4, a Snapdragon W5 chipset, and 32GB storage for seamless performance. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals. Built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal, it's MIL-STD-810H certified, 5 ATM, and IP68 rated for durability. Enjoy 100+ sports modes, dual-frequency GPS, and detailed health tracking. With 100-hour battery life and VOOC fast charging, it’s perfect for everyday wear.
The boAt Lunar Vista is a stylish smartwatch featuring a 1.52-inch HD display with Always-on mode for quick glances. Its Functional Crown allows smooth navigation, while 100+ sports modes help track workouts effectively. Equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it prioritises health insights. Bluetooth calling ensures seamless communication, and its IP67 rating offers dust, sweat, and splash resistance. The 290mAh battery delivers up to 2 days of power in Always-on mode. Designed for men and women, it's versatile, feature-packed and one of the best smartwatches you can get your hands on.
The Huawei Watch GT 5 (46mm) is a lightweight yet durable smartwatch with a 10.7mm slim design and ultra-hard coatings for enhanced durability. It offers up to 14 days of battery life, ensuring long-lasting performance. Featuring built-in maps and real-time navigation, it’s perfect for runners and cyclists. The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant provides insights into your mental health using Huawei Trusense data. The advanced health tracking, Bluetooth calling and call and message replies delivers a seamless smart experience for both Android and iOS users.
The Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch combines style and functionality with its 1.85-inch AMOLED Always-On Display for clear visuals. It features Bluetooth calling powered by Tru Sync™ for seamless connectivity. With DIY watch faces and ultra-personalisation via Smart Dock, you can customise it to match your style. The Noise Health Suite™ tracks heart rate, SpO2, and activity levels, while 100+ sports modes support your fitness goals.
The Fastrack Xtreme PRO Smartwatch offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution for a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. With SingleSync BT Calling, you can store favourite contacts and send quick replies (Android). It supports 100+ sports modes and watch faces, ensuring a personalised experience. The AI Voice Assistant helps with quick commands, while built-in features like a calculator, music, and camera control add to its utility. Stay on top of your health with stress tracking, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. Plus, it boasts IP68 water resistance and up to 5-day battery life for uninterrupted use.
The Boult Pyro Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, ensuring crisp visuals even under sunlight. The rotating dial navigation provides seamless control, while Bluetooth 5.3 calling delivers clear audio for calls directly from your wrist. Designed for active users, it supports 120+ sports modes and offers IP68 water and dust resistance, making it durable for workouts and outdoor activities. With 150+ watch faces, you can personalise your look daily. Health features include SpO2 monitoring and an activity tracker to help you stay on top of your wellness goals.
The Titan Smart 3 Premium Smartwatch boasts a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolution, offering vibrant colours and sharp visuals. Featuring SingleSync Bluetooth calling, it allows for quick replies (Android) and favourite contacts storage. With 110+ sports modes and 200+ watch faces, it’s perfect for fitness and style. The NitroFast charging delivers a full day’s power in just 10 minutes. Stay on top of your health with 24x7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. Additional features include built-in games, an AI voice assistant, and IP-rated durability.
Most smartwatches support both Android and iOS, but some features like quick replies, app sync, and advanced fitness tracking may work better with specific platforms. Check compatibility before buying, especially for features like voice assistant, calling, and notifications.
Yes, smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. Some models store favourite contacts and support quick replies. Ensure a built-in speaker and mic for clear communication. Standalone LTE models work without a phone connection.
Most smartwatches have IP67 or IP68 water resistance, making them splash-proof and suitable for workouts. Some offer 5ATM or higher ratings, allowing for swimming and showering. However, avoid high-pressure water exposure like diving or hot showers, as it may affect durability.
|Best smartwatches
|Connectivity Technology
|Battery Average Life
|Special Feature
|Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch
|Bluetooth
|4 days
|Accelerometer, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6
|USB
|40 hours
|Sleep Monitor, Gesture Control, Custom Activity Tracking
|NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch
|Bluetooth
|7 days
|Multisport Tracker, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor
|OnePlus Watch 2
|Bluetooth
|24 hours
|Sleep Monitor, GPS
|boAt Lunar Vista
|Bluetooth
|2 days
|Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display
|Huawei Watch GT 5
|Bluetooth
|7 days
|Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, Extended Battery Life, Water Resistance
|Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch
|Bluetooth
|7 days
|Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Oxymeter (SpO2), Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor
|Fastrack Xtreme PRO Smartwatch
|Bluetooth
|5 days
|Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor
|Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch
|Bluetooth
|7 days
|Rotating Dial Navigation, Lightweight, Activity Tracker
|Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch
|Bluetooth
|7 days
|Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor
