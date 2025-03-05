The best smartwatches offer impeccable features like AMOLED displays, calling and fitness tracking. Explore the top 10 smartwatches in India that come with advanced health monitoring for all lifestyles.

The best smartwatch offers a blend of style, functionality, and smart features. With AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, and fitness tracking, these devices enhance daily life.

Smartwatches now go beyond basic notifications, offering seamless connectivity, productivity tools, and advanced health tracking. A well-chosen smartwatch fits professional and fitness needs, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

The top 10 smartwatch in India includes options Huawei, Noise, Fastrack, Boult, and Titan provide models with IP68 water resistance and 100+ sports modes. Some watches also feature heart rate and SpO2 monitoring for health-conscious users. With up to 80% off on the best smartwatches on Amazon, this is an ideal opportunity to upgrade your accessory and save some extra bucks.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra is a luxury stainless steel smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant. It features a 1.28-inch round TFT display with 320 NITS brightness and a sleek metal body. Stay on top of your health with SpO2, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and 120+ sports modes. The magnetic stainless steel strap adds a premium touch. With a 7-day battery life and IP67 water resistance, it’s both stylish and functional.

Specifications Weight 55 gm Dimensions 27.5 x 4.46 x 1.19 cm Colour Gold Wattage 180 watts

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. Featuring BP & ECG monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and custom HR zones, it keeps your health in check. Enjoy contactless payments via Samsung Wallet and a durable design with Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminum Dial. With IP68/5ATM water resistance and gesture controls, it blends style with functionality. The 300mAh battery ensures lasting performance, making it a top choice for fitness and convenience.

Specifications Weight 72 gm Dimensions ‎3 x 6.1 x 28.8 cm Colour Black Wattage 45 watts

The NoiseFit Halo is a premium round-dial smartwatch with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and always-on display for sharp visuals. Its metallic build, smart gesture controls, and 100 sports modes enhance style and functionality. Stay connected with Bluetooth calling (Tru SyncTM) and Noise Health SuiteTM for SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, and more. The 7 days of battery life and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensure seamless performance. All this makes it one of the best smartwatches available online.

Specifications Screen display size 1.43 inches Dimensions ‎4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm Colour Jet Black Wattage 45 watts

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a premium smartwatch featuring Wear OS 4, a Snapdragon W5 chipset, and 32GB storage for seamless performance. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display ensures vibrant visuals. Built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal, it's MIL-STD-810H certified, 5 ATM, and IP68 rated for durability. Enjoy 100+ sports modes, dual-frequency GPS, and detailed health tracking. With 100-hour battery life and VOOC fast charging, it’s perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications Weight 80 gm Dimensions ‎7 x 13.1 x 14.5 cm Colour Radiant Steel Wattage 45 Watts

The boAt Lunar Vista is a stylish smartwatch featuring a 1.52-inch HD display with Always-on mode for quick glances. Its Functional Crown allows smooth navigation, while 100+ sports modes help track workouts effectively. Equipped with heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it prioritises health insights. Bluetooth calling ensures seamless communication, and its IP67 rating offers dust, sweat, and splash resistance. The 290mAh battery delivers up to 2 days of power in Always-on mode. Designed for men and women, it's versatile, feature-packed and one of the best smartwatches you can get your hands on.

Specifications Weight 46 gm Dimensions ‎4.8 x 10.2 x 11.7 cm Colour Metal Silver Wattage 15 watts

The Huawei Watch GT 5 (46mm) is a lightweight yet durable smartwatch with a 10.7mm slim design and ultra-hard coatings for enhanced durability. It offers up to 14 days of battery life, ensuring long-lasting performance. Featuring built-in maps and real-time navigation, it’s perfect for runners and cyclists. The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant provides insights into your mental health using Huawei Trusense data. The advanced health tracking, Bluetooth calling and call and message replies delivers a seamless smart experience for both Android and iOS users.

Specifications Weight 46 gm Dimensions 4.8 x 10.2 x 11.7 cm Colour Metal Silver Wattage 15 watts

The Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch combines style and functionality with its 1.85-inch AMOLED Always-On Display for clear visuals. It features Bluetooth calling powered by Tru Sync™ for seamless connectivity. With DIY watch faces and ultra-personalisation via Smart Dock, you can customise it to match your style. The Noise Health Suite™ tracks heart rate, SpO2, and activity levels, while 100+ sports modes support your fitness goals.

Specifications Weight 45 gm Dimensions 6.9 x 10 x 10.1 cm Colour Rosegold Elite Wattage 45 watts

The Fastrack Xtreme PRO Smartwatch offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution for a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. With SingleSync BT Calling, you can store favourite contacts and send quick replies (Android). It supports 100+ sports modes and watch faces, ensuring a personalised experience. The AI Voice Assistant helps with quick commands, while built-in features like a calculator, music, and camera control add to its utility. Stay on top of your health with stress tracking, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. Plus, it boasts IP68 water resistance and up to 5-day battery life for uninterrupted use.

Specifications Weight 48 gm Dimensions 6.1 x 9.3 x 11.2 cm Colour Grey Wattage 240 watts

The Boult Pyro Smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, ensuring crisp visuals even under sunlight. The rotating dial navigation provides seamless control, while Bluetooth 5.3 calling delivers clear audio for calls directly from your wrist. Designed for active users, it supports 120+ sports modes and offers IP68 water and dust resistance, making it durable for workouts and outdoor activities. With 150+ watch faces, you can personalise your look daily. Health features include SpO2 monitoring and an activity tracker to help you stay on top of your wellness goals.

Specifications Weight 68 gm Dimensions 15.8 x 9.7 x 3.9 cm Colour Gold Silver Battery Capacity 300 Milliamp Hours

The Titan Smart 3 Premium Smartwatch boasts a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolution, offering vibrant colours and sharp visuals. Featuring SingleSync Bluetooth calling, it allows for quick replies (Android) and favourite contacts storage. With 110+ sports modes and 200+ watch faces, it’s perfect for fitness and style. The NitroFast charging delivers a full day’s power in just 10 minutes. Stay on top of your health with 24x7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. Additional features include built-in games, an AI voice assistant, and IP-rated durability.

Specifications Weight 47 gm Dimensions 11.2 x 10.9 x 6.9 cm Colour Black Wattage 200 watts

Are smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS? Most smartwatches support both Android and iOS, but some features like quick replies, app sync, and advanced fitness tracking may work better with specific platforms. Check compatibility before buying, especially for features like voice assistant, calling, and notifications.

Can I make calls using a smartwatch? Yes, smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. Some models store favourite contacts and support quick replies. Ensure a built-in speaker and mic for clear communication. Standalone LTE models work without a phone connection.

Are smartwatches waterproof? Most smartwatches have IP67 or IP68 water resistance, making them splash-proof and suitable for workouts. Some offer 5ATM or higher ratings, allowing for swimming and showering. However, avoid high-pressure water exposure like diving or hot showers, as it may affect durability.

Factors to consider before buying the best smartwatch: Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your Android or iOS device for seamless connectivity.

: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your Android or iOS device for seamless connectivity. Display Quality : Look for an AMOLED or high-resolution screen with Always-on Display for better visibility.

: Look for an AMOLED or high-resolution screen with Always-on Display for better visibility. Smart Features : Features like AI voice assistant, notifications, GPS, and productivity apps add convenience.

: Features like AI voice assistant, notifications, GPS, and productivity apps add convenience. Battery Life : Choose a watch with long battery life (5-14 days) and fast charging options for convenience.

: Choose a watch with long battery life (5-14 days) and fast charging options for convenience. Bluetooth Calling : Opt for models with built-in mic and speaker for hands-free calls and quick replies.

: Opt for models with built-in mic and speaker for hands-free calls and quick replies. Health & Fitness Tracking : Check for heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports modes.

: Check for heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and sports modes. Water & Dust Resistance : Look for IP68 or 5ATM ratings if you need a watch for workouts and swimming.

: Look for IP68 or 5ATM ratings if you need a watch for workouts and swimming. Design: Consider strap quality, rotating dial, functional crown, and durability for daily wear. Top 3 features of the best smartwatches on Amazon:

Best smartwatches Connectivity Technology Battery Average Life Special Feature Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch Bluetooth 4 days Accelerometer, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock Samsung Galaxy Watch6 USB 40 hours Sleep Monitor, Gesture Control, Custom Activity Tracking NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch Bluetooth 7 days ‎Multisport Tracker, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor OnePlus Watch 2 Bluetooth 24 hours Sleep Monitor, GPS boAt Lunar Vista Bluetooth 2 days Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display Huawei Watch GT 5 Bluetooth 7 days Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, Extended Battery Life, Water Resistance Noise Pro 5 Smart Watch Bluetooth 7 days Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, Oxymeter (SpO2), Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor Fastrack Xtreme PRO Smartwatch Bluetooth 5 days Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor Boult Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch Bluetooth 7 days Rotating Dial Navigation, Lightweight, Activity Tracker Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch Bluetooth 7 days Multisport Tracker, Activity Tracker, Phone Call, Stress Tracking, Heart Rate Monitor

FAQs Question : Can I use a smartwatch without a smartphone? Ans : Yes, but functionality is limited. Some smartwatches offer standalone features like fitness tracking, alarms, and music playback without a phone. Question : Do all smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Ans : No, only models with built-in mic and speaker allow Bluetooth calling. Check specifications before buying. Question : Are smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Many have IP68 or 5ATM water resistance, but not all are suitable for swimming. Always check the rating. Question : Can I change smartwatch straps? Ans : Yes, most smartwatches support interchangeable straps, allowing you to customise the look.