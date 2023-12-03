Smart rings have marked the next phase of technological progress, following the advent of smartwatches. Leading tech brands such as Oura, Pi, and others have already unveiled their versions of smart rings, and Samsung is also poised to join the trend.

At its Autumn Unbounded Ecological Conference, Meizu, the prominent Chinese electronics corporation, generated considerable attention by unveiling its innovative wearable – the Meizu MYVU Ring, showcasing augmented reality features. Launched under the newly revealed MYVU brand, this smart ring was presented alongside the MYVU Discovery AR smart glasses. Explore further details about this intelligent ring here.

As per GizmoChina's report, the MYVU Ring combines ceramic and stainless steel, boasting an IPX7 waterproof rating. Meizu asserts that this impressive durability guarantees the smart ring's resilience against everyday elements such as rain, splashes, and even submersion. Users can find comfort in the MYVU Ring's versatility, accommodating various finger sizes with options ranging from 17mm to 22mm.

This ring distinguishes itself through its intuitive gesture control feature, acting as an extension of the MYVU Discovery AR glasses. With the ability to control music playback, navigate videos, respond to messages, and perform various tasks through straightforward finger movements, the MYVU Ring aims to deliver a seamless AR experience, eliminating the need for users to take off their glasses.

The MYVU Discovery AR glasses provide a range of interaction methods, encompassing touch infotainment interaction, application interaction, and Aicy voice interaction. Effectively utilizing AR technology, users of the smart ring and glasses can engage in the most natural and convenient manner to obtain information or accomplish tasks.

Moreover, the amalgamation of the MYVU Ring and Discovery AR glasses creates an immersive AR experience. Priced at CNY 399 ($56) in China, the MYVU Ring is currently open for orders on Meizu's official site. It's crucial to emphasize that the smart ring operates as an accessory to the MYVU Discovery AR glasses, and they are interlinked.

Although initially introduced in the Chinese market, there are no indications of the products being available for sale in other countries. Meizu's MYVU brand represents a significant stride in advancing AR technology. With the launch of the MYVU smart ring, it is anticipated that Samsung and other companies will soon follow suit with their own offerings.

