Merry Christmas 2024: The festive season has begun, and so has the quest to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Traditionally, it might have been too late to buy a Christmas gift today, but the advent of quick commerce ensures that there is still some time to continue the quest for perfect gift on Christmas Day. To make your buying decision easier, we’ve compiled a list of the top Christmas tech gifts currently available on quick commerce platforms like Flipkart Minutes, Zepto, Blinkit, Big Basket, and more.

Top tech gifts to buy this Christmas: Smartphones: OnePlus Nord CE 4: OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB RAM storage option on Big Basket. OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a 210Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR 10+ color certification, and 10-bit color depth.

Under the hood, the Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU. For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

CMF Phone 1: The first-ever CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

Also Read | CMF Phone 1 review: Look beyond the screws

TWS and headphones: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro features 12.4mm dynamic driver with up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and a transparency mode. The earphones come with dual connection support and Google fast pair. They have a claimed battery life of 12 hours on the buds and 44 hours on the case.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro are available for ₹2,733 on Big Basket and ₹2,899 on Big Basket.

JBL Wave Beam: JBL Wave Beam come with 8mm of drivers and support for Google fast pair. While the earphones do not come with a dedicated noise cancellation mode, they do have JBL's Smart Ambient technology which allows users to listen to sounds from the outside surrounding as well.

They come with a claimed 32 hours of battery life, 24 hours on the case and 8 hours on the buds. The buds are IP54 water and splash resistant while the charging case is IPX2 rated.

The earphones can be bought for ₹2,299 on Flipkart Minutes or ₹2,999 on Big Basket.

Nu Republic Transform X: Nu Republic Transform X feature 13mm neodymium drivers and support for ENC. The earphones come with a claimed battery life of 60 hours on the case and 5 hours on a single charge.

The earphones can be bought for ₹1,499 on Flipkart Minutes, Zepto and Big Basket.

Speakers: boAt stone 1010: boAt Stone 1010 speakers come with two 7.62-centimeter full-frame drivers. They feature a stereo speaker setup with a 14W output. They come with a claimed battery life of 10 hours and IPX5 water resistant rating. The speaker can be bought for ₹2,499 on Zepto.