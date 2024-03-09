Meta Quest 3 vs. Apple Vision Pro: Zuckerberg defends Quest's superiority in heated VR showdown
Meta Platforms and Apple clash over the superiority of their VR headsets, with Mark Zuckerberg defending Meta Quest 3's value and superiority over Apple Vision Pro. Zuckerberg highlights key differences like weight, motion blur, and others.
In the ongoing battle for supremacy in the virtual reality realm, Meta Platforms and Apple find themselves embroiled in a heated exchange over the merits of their respective headsets, the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has once again taken to Threads to defend his company's product against the criticisms surrounding Apple's high-resolution Vision Pro.