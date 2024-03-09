Meta Platforms and Apple clash over the superiority of their VR headsets, with Mark Zuckerberg defending Meta Quest 3's value and superiority over Apple Vision Pro. Zuckerberg highlights key differences like weight, motion blur, and others.

In the ongoing battle for supremacy in the virtual reality realm, Meta Platforms and Apple find themselves embroiled in a heated exchange over the merits of their respective headsets, the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has once again taken to Threads to defend his company's product against the criticisms surrounding Apple's high-resolution Vision Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zuckerberg confidently asserted that the Meta Quest 3 not only offers better value but stands as the superior product overall. Dismissing suggestions of similarity between the devices, he emphasized that the Quest is distinctly superior. The Verge reported his response to concerns about potential regressions in Meta's future devices, where Zuckerberg highlighted issues such as weight, motion blur, and precision inputs as key differentiators setting the Quest apart.

In a video showcasing the Meta Quest 3's advanced video passthrough system, Zuckerberg drew attention to the headset's 120-gram weight advantage, making it more comfortable for prolonged use. He praised the Quest 3's wireless design and wider field of view, suggesting that Apple's Vision Pro sacrifices comfort and mobility in favor of its impressive high-resolution display. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launched in October of the previous year at a price point of $499.99, the Meta Quest 3 positions itself as a compelling alternative to Apple's Vision Pro. Despite the latter's remarkable features, including two OLED displays with a total of 23 million pixels, Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and Siri integration, Zuckerberg argued that these enhancements come at a significant cost – both monetarily, with the Vision Pro priced at $3,500, and in the compromises made in other aspects.

With the competition intensifying between Meta and Apple in the virtual reality space, consumers are faced with the challenging task of weighing the trade-offs and determining which company's vision aligns better with their expectations for immersive technology.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

