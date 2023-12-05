Mi LED TV for affordable high-quality watching? Choose from top 8 options to buy

Amidst the landscape of home entertainment's constant evolution, the television remains a focal point for families and individuals alike. With an influx of options flooding the market, finding the perfect balance between affordability and high-quality viewing can be a daunting task. However, in the realm of budget-friendly yet feature-rich choices, Mi LED TVs stand out as innovative and value for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi, a global technology giant renowned for its cutting-edge products at accessible price points, has a plethora of Mi LED TV options that redefine the concept of affordable high-quality watching. This article assesses the top eight options from Mi, each promising an immersive and visually stunning experience without breaking the bank.

From vibrant colours to crisp resolutions, Mi LED TVs incorporate state-of-the-art technologies, such as vivid HDR displays and Dolby Audio, to elevate your viewing pleasure. These televisions seamlessly blend elegant design with advanced features, creating a harmonious synergy that transforms your living room into a cinematic haven.

Navigating the vast array of choices can be overwhelming, but fear not. We've meticulously researched and compiled a list of the top 8 Mi LED TVs that deliver unparalleled value. Whether you prioritize size, resolution, or smart functionality, this article will guide you through the diverse offerings, helping you make an informed decision tailored to your preferences and budget.

Join us on a journey through the realms of affordable high-quality watching, as we explore the capabilities of Mi LED TVs and empower you to make a well-informed choice that aligns with your entertainment needs.

1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 Immerse yourself in the epitome of cinematic brilliance with the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43. Boasting a stunning 4K resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth transitions, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience. With a wide 178-degree viewing angle, every seat in the room becomes the best seat. The connectivity options are extensive, featuring dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, catering to all your entertainment needs.

Sound is a treat for the senses, with 30 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual: X. The smart TV features Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4, offering seamless navigation and access to a myriad of apps, including Mi LED TV favorites. The 4K LED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow technologies ensure lifelike colors and exceptional picture quality. Redmi provides confidence in longevity with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC HDMI port, Optical Port

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Quad-core processor, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage

Display: 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine, MEMC

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Stunning 4K resolution Limited eARC HDMI ports Extensive connectivity options Sound system could be enhanced Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X

2. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV Entertainment is at its best with the MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV. With a vibrant HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV ensures crisp visuals and smooth transitions for an immersive viewing experience. The 178-degree wide viewing angle guarantees that everyone in the room enjoys optimal picture quality. Connectivity is a breeze with dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and additional audio options.

The sound system is a powerhouse, delivering 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD. This smart TV is equipped with Google TV, Built-In Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, and 1.5GB RAM + 8GB ROM for seamless navigation and access to a variety of apps including Mi LED TV favourites. The display, featuring HDR 10 and the Vivid Picture Engine, enhances the visual experience. MI offers confidence in durability with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, AV port, Ethernet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast built-in, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: HD Ready, HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Ready resolution Limited RAM and storage capacity Powerful sound system

3. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Elevate your entertainment with the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV. Boasting a crisp HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV guarantees sharp visuals and smooth transitions for an immersive viewing experience. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures that every corner of the room enjoys optimal picture quality. Connectivity options are versatile, featuring Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

This smart TV runs on Fire OS 7, offering seamless access to Prime Video, Netflix, and 12000+ apps from the App Store. The Voice Remote with Alexa enhances user convenience, and DTH Set-Top Box Integration allows easy switching between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps. With a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel, Redmi ensures longevity and satisfaction.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV: Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: Integrated stereo speakers

Smart TV Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration, Display Mirroring - Airplay and Miracast

Display: HD Ready, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Crisp HD Ready resolution Limited sound enhancement features Fire OS 7 and Voice Remote Limited HDMI and USB ports

4. MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Step into a realm of visual excellence with the MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV. Boasting a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers detailed and smooth visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures that everyone in the room enjoys a good view of the TV. Connectivity options are abundant, featuring dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The sound system is a delight, offering 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X. This smart TV features Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb Integration, and a Quad-core Cortex A55 processor for seamless navigation and access to a variety of apps. The display, with its Vivid Picture Engine, ensures vibrant and detailed visuals. MI provides confidence in durability with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV: Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb Integration, Quad-core Cortex A55 processor

Display: Full HD, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Full HD resolution Limited RAM and storage capacity Powerful sound system

Also read: 10 best TVs under ₹ 30,000: Quality on a budget 5. MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Bring home captivating visuals with the MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV. Featuring a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV ensures clarity and smoothness for an enhanced viewing experience. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures consistent picture quality from any corner of the room. Connectivity options are versatile, offering dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The sound system is a powerhouse, delivering 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X. This smart TV runs on Android TV 11, featuring PatchWall, IMDb Integration, and a Quad-core Cortex A55 processor for seamless navigation and access to a multitude of apps. The display, enhanced by the Vivid Picture Engine, ensures vibrant and detailed visuals. MI provides assurance in longevity with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb Integration, Quad-core Cortex A55 processor

Display: Full HD, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Full HD resolution Limited RAM and storage capacity Powerful sound system

6. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN Dive into an unparalleled visual experience with the MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Offering a mesmerizing 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers lifelike visuals and smooth transitions. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures a captivating picture quality from any corner of the room. Connectivity is extensive with dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The sound system is immersive, supported by 30 Watts output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD. This smart TV runs on Android TV 10, featuring PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, and access to 300+ Free Live Channels. The display, with its Metal Bezel-less Design, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC, offers an exceptional visual feast. MI ensures confidence in durability with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 300+ Free Live Channels

Display: 4K HDR, Metal Bezel-less Design, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine, DCI-P3 94% Colour Gam

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited eARC HDMI ports Powerful sound system

Also read: LG LED TVs come with trust of quality: Choose from top 8 options for your home 7. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV Check out an advanced entertainment experience with the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV. Boasting a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers sharp visuals and smooth transitions. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures an optimal viewing experience from any position. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The sound system is robust, providing 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and Dolby Atmos pass through the ARC port. This smart TV features Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration for a seamless content experience. The display, featuring A+ Grade LED panel and Vivid Picture Engine, ensures detailed and vibrant visuals. Redmi offers a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product, with an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass through ARC port

Smart TV Features: Android TV 11, Chromecast built-in, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration

Display: A+ Grade LED panel, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Full HD resolution Limited HDMI and USB ports Powerful sound system No Dolby Atmos on TV speakers

8. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Embark on a cinematic journey with the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. With a breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning visuals and smooth motion. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures an immersive viewing experience from any perspective. Connectivity is versatile with dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The audio system is captivating, providing 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD. This smart TV operates on Android TV 10, featuring PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, and access to 300+ Free Live Channels. The display, adorned with a Metal Bezel-less Design, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Reality Flow MEMC, offers a visual spectacle. MI ensures durability with a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD

Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, 300+ Free Live Channels

Display: 4K HDR, Metal Bezel-less Design, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine, DCI-P3 94% Colour Gam

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product, 1 year additional on Panel

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited eARC HDMI ports Powerful sound system Limited USB ports

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Vision Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV HD Ready Resolution Google TV Chromecast built-in Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV HD Ready Resolution Fire OS 7 Voice Remote with Alexa MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD Resolution Dolby Audio Android TV 11 and PatchWall MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD Resolution Dolby Audio Android TV 11 and PatchWall MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Vision PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV Full HD Resolution Dolby Atmos pass through ARC port Android TV 11 and Chromecast built-in MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Dolby Vision PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration

Best value for money For an unbeatable blend of performance and affordability, the MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV stands out. With its Full HD resolution, powerful Dolby Audio, and the feature-rich Android TV 11, it offers a remarkable viewing experience without breaking the bank. This TV caters to the budget-conscious consumer who seeks quality entertainment and smart features at an accessible price point.

Best overall product The MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN claims the title of the best overall product. Boasting a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and the advanced PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, it delivers a cinematic experience at home. The combination of top-notch visuals, immersive audio, and a feature-packed smart platform makes it the ultimate choice for those who prioritize premium entertainment.

How to find the right Mi LED TVs? To find the right Mi LED TV for your needs, consider factors such as screen size, resolution, and smart features. Determine the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing preferences. If you prioritize picture quality, opt for higher resolutions like 4K Ultra HD. Assess the connectivity options for seamless integration with other devices. Mi LED TVs offer various smart features, including different versions of Android TV and PatchWall. Consider your preferred smart platform and the availability of popular apps.

Read customer reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Additionally, compare warranty and after-sales service offerings. By aligning these factors with your preferences and budget, you can make an informed decision and select the Mi LED TV that best suits your home entertainment needs.

FAQs Question : Can I install additional apps on Mi LED TVs? Ans : Yes, Mi LED TVs come with access to the Google Play Store, allowing you to download and install a wide range of apps. Question : Do Mi LED TVs support voice commands? Ans : Yes, many Mi LED TVs feature voice command support through technologies like Ok Google and voice-enabled remote controls. Question : Are Mi LED TVs compatible with gaming consoles? Ans : Yes, Mi LED TVs often come equipped with HDMI ports, making them compatible with gaming consoles for an immersive gaming experience. Question : Can I connect external sound systems to Mi LED TVs? Ans : Yes, Mi LED TVs provide multiple audio output options, including HDMI ARC and optical ports, allowing you to connect external sound systems. Question : Are software updates available for Mi LED TVs? Ans : Yes, Mi LED TVs receive regular software updates to enhance performance, add new features, and ensure compatibility with the latest apps and technologies.

