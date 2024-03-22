Microsoft unveils AI-driven laptops, Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, for business use with enhanced productivity and security features, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and 5G connectivity, running on Windows 11 Pro.

Microsoft has introduced its inaugural line of AI-driven laptops, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, in a virtual event on Thursday.

In an official blog post introducing the devices, Microsoft emphasized the need for reliable PC solutions that integrate AI capabilities. The company unveiled the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, specifically tailored for business use, addressing the demands of organizations for enhanced productivity and security features.

According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is engineered for optimal performance, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and featuring 5G connectivity on the Intel platform. This integration is expected to boost productivity and flexibility for users, whether they are in the field or attending meetings.

Equipped with Microsoft Copilot and running on Windows 11 Pro, the Surface Pro 10 promises to empower users with unparalleled productivity tools. The inclusion of a dedicated Copilot key on the Surface Pro keyboards, now with larger and backlit keys, ensures improved visibility and ease of use.

Users can interact with the Surface Pro 10 through touch, voice commands, or the Surface Slim Pen, integrated with Copilot. Microsoft's AI-driven Copilot feature enhances productivity in Microsoft 365 apps like OneNote by analyzing handwritten notes, streamlining tasks, and maintaining workflow efficiency.

Furthermore, the Surface Pro 10 boasts an impressive display with enhanced brightness, contrast ratio, and anti-reflective coating, promising superior visuals in any lighting condition. The introduction of the Ultrawide Studio Camera enhances the video conferencing experience with a wide field of view, high-resolution video capture, and AI-powered Windows Studio Effects.

The Surface Laptop 6 runs on Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors, offering improved thermal capacity to support prolonged productivity. Renowned for its superior typing experience, the laptop features the Copilot key, facilitating access to AI functions for tasks like planning, document retrieval, and website analysis, all while maintaining robust data security measures.

Offering a choice between 13.5-inch and 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen displays, the Surface Laptop 6 promises clarity and visibility in various lighting conditions. The addition of anti-reflective and adaptive color technology enhances the viewing experience.

The 15-inch variant of the Surface Laptop 6 also includes an integrated smart card reader, catering to industries requiring high-security standards for authentication using NFC security keys.

