Microsoft launches cheapest Surface laptop model starting at $549

The software maker uses the Surface business to showcase its Windows and Office programs and to experiment with different hardware designs. Microsoft has a far smaller position in the notebook market than the detachable-tablet space, where it’s No. 2 behind Apple. In the June quarter, Microsoft sold more than 1.61 million detachable machines and 245,934 laptops, according to IDC. The laptop market is a far larger prize, worth nearly $44 billion in the June period, compared with less than $10 billion for detachable tablets, IDC said.