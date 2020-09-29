Home >Technology >Gadgets >Microsoft’s Bing will have key slot on some new Android phones
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing. (AP)
A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing. (AP)

Microsoft’s Bing will have key slot on some new Android phones

1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 12:50 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Google has a stable 97% market share for search in Europe, according to Statcounter figures for August
  • Google decided to auction off three slots to rivals to appear on a screen asking users to pick them as a default

Microsoft Corp.’s Bing search app will appear as a download prompt on new Android phones in Germany, the U.K. and France after it won slots in a Google auction for rivals.

Google announced the results of its October-December auction on Tuesday, showing info.com won slots on a choice screen for new Android phones in all 31 countries, PrivacyWall won slots in 22 countries, GMX in 16 countries and Bing in 13 countries. DuckDuckGo won just eight slots in smaller markets, down from a slot in each country in the last period.

Alphabet Inc.’s search unit was ordered by the European Union in 2018 to find ways to remedy its power over search on mobile phones. Google has a stable 97% market share for search in Europe, according to Statcounter figures for August. Google decided to auction off three slots to rivals to appear on a screen asking users to pick them as a default. The auction process hasn’t yet generated many downloads for rivals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Microsoft and Google’s offerings are used widely by schools and other educational organizations, which are conducting most classes over the internet. (AP)

Microsoft says Office 365, Teams, other online services down

1 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout