Xbox consoles are getting a much better browser soon! Microsoft has finally begun testing the new Chromium-based Edge browser for Xbox consoles, according to a report.

As per The Verge report, Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can now access the new Microsoft Edge on Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X consoles. While full mouse and keyboard support is still missing, the browser works as users would expect with an Xbox controller, albeit a little buggy in this initial test version.

A Chromium browser on Xbox is a boost for those users wanting to access websites through their console. Edge will also now provide access to Google's Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support with Chromium.

The new browser should also improve compatibility with browser-based games, and services like Skype or Discord through the web.

This early test version appears to include the same sync engine used across Edge, with support for extensions, vertical tabs, Collections, and most Edge desktop features.

Support for the existing version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktops will end on Tuesday and Microsoft's testing of this updated browser suggests it will arrive on all Xbox consoles soon.

Moreover, Microsoft will end support for the existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktops tomorrow.

