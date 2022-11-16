Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 launched in India, priced over 1 lakh

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5: Price in India

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will be up for grabs at ₹1,05,999 (consumer price) in India as the starting price and ₹1,11,899 (commercial price) for the base variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the top of the line variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage comes at a price of ₹2,69,999 (consumer price) and ₹2,69,599 (commercial price) in the country here.