Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Laptop 5 launched in India, priced over 1 lakh

Microsoft has launched its Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 in India. The tech company will make these laptops available in the Indian market by the end of this November. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 come equipped with 12th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. These laptops are certified as Intel Evo devices.
According to Microsoft, these laptops will be available in India for sale by Nov 29, 2022 and they have already been launched in the global markets the previous month in the company’s latest models line-up of Surface portfolio.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5: Price in India
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will be up for grabs at ₹1,05,999 (consumer price) in India as the starting price and ₹1,11,899 (commercial price) for the base variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the top of the line variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage comes at a price of ₹2,69,999 (consumer price) and ₹2,69,599 (commercial price) in the country here.
Whereas, the price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 begins at ₹1,07,999 (commercial price) in India and ₹1,11,899 (consumer price) for the base model with a 13.5-inch display which has an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top end 13.5-inch display variant packs a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at a price of ₹1,78,999 (consumer price) and ₹1,80,899 (commercial price).
The Surface Laptop 5 also comes in 15-inch display variants which will be available in two Intel Core i7 12th Generation processor variants. The base variant will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of ₹1,39,999 (consumer price). Whereas, the high end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹1,88,999 for home consumers and ₹1,90,699 for commercial customers in India.
Speaking of the offer, on purchase of the Surface Laptop 5 during the pre-sale period, customers will receive a Surface Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth ₹7,499 whereas, customers who buy the Surface Pro 9 will get a Surface Pro Keyboard (Black) worth ₹14,999, as per the company.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Specifications
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 features a 13.5-inch or 15-inch PixelSense display in a 3:4 ration. Botht the displays come with Dolby Vision IQ support, as per Microsoft. The Surface Laptop 5 supports Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing. Additionally, this laptop comes equipped with fast log-in with Windows Hello, and a precision touchpad. It also gets powered by Thunderbolt 4 charging mechanism.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Specifications
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features a built-in kickstand and an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers and the company's custom G6 chip with support for tactile signals.