Microsoft working on a second low-end console with Xbox Series X

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Microsoft is working on a next generation console to accompany the upcoming Xbox Series X. According to documentation leaked on Twitter, the console is codenamed Lockhart and will cater to a cheaper price point, while bringing some of the features that the Series X will have. Also, while the Series X is supposed to support 4K and 8K gaming, this new console will only support 1080p and 1440p resolution.

A report by The Verge says the Xbox Series X’s developer kit will include a Lockhart profiling mode. This is presumably to allow developers to test their games for the other console. According to the report, the profiling mode sets the hardware inside this other console at 7.5GB of RAM and 4 teraflops of graphics performance, and a “slightly underclocked CPU". The Series X is supposed to have 13.5GB of RAM and delivers 12 teraflops of graphical power.

The difference between the two seems to be similar to what Microsoft did with the Xbox One X and One S consoles earlier. Hitting different price points also allows the company to reach a wider audience, and given that the Series X will hit the premium segment, the Lockhart console will likely be aimed at buyers who do not want the highest possible resolution for gaming, or the most powerful console Microsoft provides.

It’s unclear at this point whether this other console will be launched alongside the Series X. The more powerful console though is scheduled for launch later this year, around the holiday season in the US. Reports have said that the console will be launched in India at the same time as its global launch.

