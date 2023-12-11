Microwaves under 25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

No wonder we have a budget for everything. Keeping this thing in mind, home & kitchen brands offer efficient microwaves in various ranges so that people can have whatever budget constraint but can be served with an efficient one. Today, as people seek both convenience and affordability, microwaves under ₹25000 have become the top choice for many. These budget-friendly microwaves offer a range of features and functionalities that cater to various cooking needs, making them an excellent addition to any home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to kitchen appliances, a microwave is often considered indispensable. It's not just a device for reheating leftovers; it has evolved into a multi-purpose kitchen companion. Whether you're a busy professional, a culinary enthusiast, or someone looking to simplify meal preparation, microwaves under ₹25000 provide an array of options to suit your requirements.

These microwaves come in various sizes, styles, and designs, ensuring that you can find one that complements your kitchen decor. From solo microwaves ideal for basic cooking tasks to convection microwaves that can bake, grill, and roast, the options are diverse. The best part? They all fit within a reasonable budget. Microwaves under ₹25000 not only offer affordability but also the latest technological advancements. With features like auto-cook menus, defrosting options, and touch-screen controls, these microwaves simplify your cooking experience. They save time, energy, and effort, allowing you to experiment with new recipes and culinary delights.

In this guide, we will explore the top 10 affordable choices of microwaves under ₹25000. We'll delve into their key features, performance, and value for money, helping you make an informed decision. You might be a student setting up your first kitchen, a family on a budget, or someone who appreciates cost-effective solutions. Through this guide, you'll find the perfect microwave that suits both your needs and your wallet.

So, let's check out microwaves under ₹25000, where convenience meets affordability, and where every culinary dream can become a reality without exceeding your budget.

1. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Kaff microwave oven offers a powerful performance in a sleek, space-saving design. With 20 liters of cooking capacity, it can heat up anything from leftovers to full meals in a flash thanks to its microwave/grill/combination programming mode. The child lock and defrost function with time and weight options makes it easy and safe to use. It's the perfect addition to any modern kitchen, effortlessly reheating dishes, cooking meals and baking snacks while looking stylish tucked away on your countertop. Compact yet mighty, this microwave will have you making quick work of your weeknight cooking in no time with its reliable performance and convenient features that fit seamlessly into your daily routine.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer):

Capacity: 29 Litres

Microwave Type: Convection

Auto Cook Menus: 300+

Special Feature: Air Fryer

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large 29-liter capacity May be relatively expensive 300+ auto cook menus Requires a bit more counter space Air fryer feature for healthier cooking Learning curve for some advanced functions Convection capability for baking and roasting May have a higher power consumption

2. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Panasonic microwave oven is ready to revolutionize your kitchen. The 20-liter capacity and 51 auto menus mean you can cook or reheat anything from popcorn to pizza with the touch of a button. The stainless steel and silver exterior looks stylish on any countertop while the intuitive controls and digital display make operation a breeze. Cooking times are fast thanks to the 1200W of power, ensuring your food comes out perfectly heated through every time. Whether you're feeding a family, making quick snacks, or reheating leftovers, this Panasonic microwave delivers convenience and reliability with an energetic, modern design to match.

Specifications of Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black):

Capacity: 20 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microwave Types: Microwave, Grill, Combination

Programming Modes: Yes

Child Lock: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Defrost Function: Time & Weight

Color: Black

Pros Cons Built-in design saves counter space Smaller 20-liter capacity Multiple microwave modes (Microwave/Grill/Combination) Limited cooking capacity for larger meals Child lock for safety Limited color options (Black) Defrost function with time and weight settings Fewer pre-set cooking options Relatively affordable price May require professional installation

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Panasonic microwave oven is ready to revolutionize your kitchen and your cooking journey. The 20-liter capacity and 51 auto menus mean you can cook or reheat anything from popcorn to pizza with the touch of a button. The stainless steel and silver exterior looks stylish on any countertop while the intuitive controls and digital display make operation a breeze. Cooking times are fast thanks to the 1200W of power, ensuring your food comes out perfectly heated through every time. This Panasonic microwave is designed to provide convenience and reliability, with a modern and energetic look that matches your style. Whether you're cooking for your friends and family, or reheating leftovers, this microwave is a great choice.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus):

Capacity: 20 Litres {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microwave Type: Solo

Auto Menus: 51

Color: Silver {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design Limited to solo microwave functions 51 auto menus for convenience Smaller 20-liter capacity Trusted Panasonic brand Limited cooking versatility Easy to use May not have advanced features Affordable price

4. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This microwave is ready to cook up culinary magic in your kitchen. Its convection cooking technology circulates heat for crisper results, whether you're reheating leftovers, baking cakes, or making curd. The large 28-liter capacity fits your family's biggest dinner plates with room to spare. An easy-to-use control panel and automatic cooking options simplify cooking, so all you have to do is add your ingredients and press start. A stylish black exterior and sleek design give this microwave a place in your modern kitchen, while a 10-year warranty ensures long-lasting performance you can count on. Give new life to old recipes or experiment with innovative microwave cooking - with 1100 watts of power and Samsung convection technology at your fingertips, the possibilities are endless.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 28 Litres

Microwave Type: Convection

Special Feature: Curd Making

Warranty: 10 Years

Color: Black

Pros Cons Spacious 28-liter capacity Relatively higher price point Convection capability for versatile cooking Larger footprint may require more space Special curd making feature Heavier than smaller microwaves Long 10-year warranty Limited color options (Black) Trusted Samsung brand Learning curve for advanced functions

5. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This solo microwave’s silver finish and compact design mean it won't hog counter space but will still deliver delicious results. Simply set the controls and watch this microwave go to work quickly, heating up everything from leftovers to popcorn. Advanced inverter technology and multiple power levels provide even cooking, so you can reheat that pizza without creating hotspots. A large cavity and turntable fit family-size portions while keeping noise levels low so you can enjoy your reheated meal in peace. Powerful yet practical, this microwave oven will be your sous chef for quick weeknight meals, last-minute snacks and more - all without breaking the budget.

Specifications of :

Capacity: 25 Litres

Microwave Type: Solo

Color: Silver

Pros Cons 25-liter capacity Limited to solo microwave functions Decent cooking capacity for medium-sized meals Limited color options (Silver) Reputable brand May not have advanced features Affordable price Limited cooking versatility

6. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

This microwave is ready to level up your cooking in a flash. Its LG-engineered convection technology circulates heat for faster, more even cooking that crisps and browns like an oven. Simply set the temperature and time and this mighty microwave goes to work, steaming vegetables to perfect tenderness, melting cheese on nachos evenly and baking cakes to fluffy perfection. The large 32-liter capacity means you'll have room for your biggest family-sized dishes and leftovers. With 10 power levels for customizing the right heat and a child lock for safety, this microwave makes cooking - and cleanup - a breeze. So say goodbye to boring boil-in-the-bag meals and welcome this home-cooking hero, this mighty LG convection microwave.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black):

Capacity: 32 Litres

Microwave Type: Convection

Color: Black

Pros Cons Spacious 32-liter capacity Higher price point Versatile convection features May be bulky for small kitchens Reliable LG brand Learning curve for new users Stylish black design

7. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

The Sharp 20L Solo Microwave Oven may be small in size but it delivers big on features and performance. With a one-touch start and a digital display, cooking has never been easier. Simply tap the button for your desired preset, and this microwave springs to life, evenly heating your food to perfection. The ceramic cavity ensures food doesn't stick and makes for easy cleaning. The Sharp microwave is a compact and stylish appliance that can quickly and evenly cook your food with 700 watts of power. Whether you're reheating leftovers, melting butter, or making popcorn, this microwave is a great choice for your kitchen. All that wattage is tucked neatly into a cabinet-friendly size that won't clutter your countertop. Big things do come in small packages - this microwave is living proof.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start):

Capacity: 20 Litres

Microwave Type: Solo

Features: Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start

Color: Black

Pros Cons Compact 20-liter size Limited to solo microwave Ceramic cavity for even heating Limited capacity for large meals Digital display and one-touch start Limited features and options Stylish black design

8. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This grill microwave is perfect for restaurant-quality meals in a flash. Its 20-liter capacity and 800 watts of power mean you can cook, reheat, or grill to perfection for the whole family. The multiple cooking modes, including grill, convection, and microwave, give you endless options so you can bake your favorite cake one minute and crisp up some paninis the next. The easy-to-use digital controls and automatic cooking programs simplify even complex recipes, so all you have to do is load your ingredients and press start. With a sleek stainless steel and black finish, this microwave blends effortlessly into your modern kitchen while bringing the joy of fast, tasty meals straight to your table. With this versatile appliance at your disposal, you can say goodbye to takeout and boring dinners. The possibilities for delicious home cooking are endless, and you can explore a variety of recipes to create mouth-watering dishes that your family and friends will love.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver):

Capacity: 20 Litres

Microwave Type: Grill

Color: Black/Silver

Pros Cons Grill functionality for versatile cooking Smaller 20-liter capacity Reliable IFB brand Limited to grill and microwave Sleek black/silver design Limited auto-cook options

9. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

This IFB convection microwave oven bakes, roasts, grills and more, all at the touch of a button. With 30 liters of generous capacity, it effortlessly heats family-sized portions while the convection fan circulates heat for even cooking and delicious results. The 10 power levels give you full control, whether you need a quick reheat or a slow cook. The stainless steel cavity and durable glass turntable make cleanup easy, while a child lock and auto-sensor features provide peace of mind. Plus, a starter kit with all the essential accessories gets you cooking right out of the box. So, say goodbye to time-consuming traditional ovens that heat unevenly. This IFB convection microwave makes mealtimes faster, easier and tastier, helping you savor more moments with your loved ones around the table.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard:

Capacity: 30 Litres

Microwave Type: Convection

Starter Kit: Included

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large 30-liter capacity Higher price point Convection for baking and grilling May be bulky for small kitchens Comes with a starter kit Learning curve for new users

10. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This microwave is designed to elevate your cooking experience to the next level. It comes equipped with Panasonic's 360° Heat Wrap technology, which ensures that your food is heated evenly from all sides, resulting in perfectly cooked meals every time. The large 27 liter capacity means you can cook for the whole family in one go. The convection fan distributes heat quickly and efficiently so your meals are cooked to perfection. The Magic Grill function gives you restaurant-quality grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis with the touch of a button. The black mirror finish and sleek design will look stylish in any kitchen while the large turntable fits most family-size plates with ease. With 10 power levels for precise cooking and an easy-to-use digital control panel, this Panasonic microwave makes meal prep a breeze. With this high-performance convection microwave oven, you can say goodbye to soggy microwave meals and hello to restaurant-quality dishes right at home. This appliance is designed to deliver exceptional cooking results, allowing you to enjoy delicious and perfectly cooked meals every time.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 27 Litres

Microwave Type: Convection

Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill

Color: Black Mirror

Pros Cons Spacious 27-liter capacity Higher price point Convection and grill for versatile cooking May be bulky for small kitchens 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking Learning curve for new users Stylish black mirror finish

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 29L Convection (Magicook Pro 31CES-E) 1. Large 29-liter capacity 2. 300+ Auto Cook Menus 3. Air Fryer Feature Kaff 20L Built-in Microwave (KMW 5PJ) 1. Built-in Design 2. Child Lock 3. Defrost Function (Time & Weight) Panasonic 20L Solo (NN-ST26JMFDG) 1. Compact Design 2. 51 Auto Menus 3. Trusted Panasonic Brand Samsung 28L Convection (MC28A5013AK/TL) 1. Spacious 28-liter Capacity 2. Convection Capability 3. Curd Making Feature IFB 25L Solo (25PM2S) 1. 25-liter Capacity 2. Reputable Brand 3. Affordable Price LG 32L Convection (MC3286BRUM) 1. Large 32-liter Capacity 2. Convection Capability 3. Trusted LG Brand SHARP 20L Solo (R220KNK/2023) 1. Ceramic Cavity 2. Digital Display 3. One-Touch Start IFB 20L Grill (20PG4S) 1. Grill Microwave 2. Affordable Price 3. Grill Cooking Option IFB 30L Convection (30BRC2) 1. Large 30-liter Capacity 2. Convection Capability 3. Starter Kit Included Panasonic 27L Convection (NN-CT645BFDG) 1. Convection Capability 2. 360° Heat Wrap 3. Magic Grill Feature

Best value for money The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making is a sleek and straightforward addition to your kitchen that gets the job done with minimal fanfare. With a large 28-liter capacity and convection cooking mode, this microwave heats and bakes evenly throughout, making it perfect for reheating leftovers or whipping up snacks with no hot or cold spots. It is easy to use with simple dials and buttons, requiring little thought beyond setting the time and power level. Additionally, the hassle-free Samsung warranty ensures that you can cook up a storm for the next decade without any worries.

Best overall product A multi-tasker for your kitchen, IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven simplifies weeknight meals and satisfies weekend cravings. The 20 liter capacity grill function means you can roast, bake and brown alongside reheating and defrosting in one sleek appliance. Forget soggy takeout, whip up homemade pizzas, and melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese in just minutes. Even leftovers transform into restaurant-quality dishes with the touch of a button. Say goodbye to multiple appliances cluttering your counters - this microwave makes the most of limited space while maximizing function.

How to find the Best Microwave under ₹ 25000? To find the best microwave under ₹25000, you need to do some careful research and consider your specific needs. Here are some simple steps that can help you find the perfect microwave within your budget:

Determine Your Cooking Needs:

Consider the type of cooking tasks you'll frequently perform with the microwave, such as reheating, defrosting, grilling, baking, or roasting. Your cooking needs will influence the type of microwave you should choose.

Microwave Types:

Decide on the type of microwave:

Solo Microwave: Suitable for basic heating and cooking tasks.

Grill Microwave: Adds grilling capabilities, ideal for toasting and grilling.

Convection Microwave: Offers baking, roasting, and versatile cooking functions.

Capacity Requirement:

Determine the microwave's capacity based on your family size and cooking needs. Larger families may require a microwave with a higher capacity, while singles or couples may opt for a smaller one.

Features and Functions:

Look for essential features such as auto-cook menus, defrosting options, timer settings, and power levels. Convection microwaves should have temperature control and multi-stage cooking.

Brand and Reputation:

Research reputable brands known for their quality and customer service. Brands like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Bajaj, and IFB are known for reliable microwaves.

Budget Consideration:

Stick to your budget of ₹25000 or less. Avoid being swayed by unnecessary features that might push the price higher.

Read Reviews:

Check online reviews and ratings for the specific microwave models you're interested in. Real user experiences can provide valuable insights into a microwave's performance and durability.

Warranty Terms:

Review the warranty terms and conditions offered by the manufacturer. A longer warranty period can provide peace of mind and protection against defects.

Compare Prices:

Compare prices across different online and offline retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal. Keep an eye out for promotions, discounts, and special offers.

Visit Retail Stores:

If possible, visit physical appliance stores to see and touch the microwave models you're considering. This can help you assess build quality and design.

Ask for Recommendations:

Seek recommendations from friends, family, or online communities who have purchased microwaves in your budget range. They may offer valuable advice based on their experiences.

Check for Additional Features:

Consider any additional features that might be important to you, such as child lock, safety mechanisms, easy-to-clean interiors, or energy-saving modes.

Purchase and Delivery:

Once you've made your decision, make the purchase from a reliable retailer. Ensure that you understand the delivery and return policies in case any issues arise.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between solo, grill, and convection microwaves under ₹25000? Ans : Solo microwaves are basic and suitable for reheating and simple cooking tasks. Grill microwaves have additional grilling elements, ideal for toasting and grilling. Convection microwaves offer baking, roasting, and a range of cooking functions, making them more versatile but often slightly pricier. Question : Can I cook complete meals in a microwave under ₹25000? Ans : Yes, many microwaves in this price range offer sufficient cooking features to prepare complete meals. Look for models with multiple cooking modes, auto-cook menus, and convection capabilities for more extensive meal preparation. Question : Are there any safety features in budget microwaves? Ans : Budget microwaves often come with safety features like child lock, overheating protection, and door safety mechanisms. It's essential to check the specific safety features of the microwave you choose. Question : Which brands offer reliable microwaves under ₹25000? Ans : Several reputable brands offer reliable microwaves in this price range, including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Bajaj, and IFB. Researching brand reputation and reading user reviews can help you make an informed choice. Question : How do I maintain and clean my budget microwave? Ans : Maintaining a microwave under ₹25000 involves regular cleaning. Wipe the interior after each use to prevent food residue buildup. For deeper cleaning, you can use a mixture of water and vinegar or a microwave-safe cleaning solution.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

