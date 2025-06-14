Min 40% off on ACs from LG, Samsung, Godrej and more on Amazon: Top deals on a range of ACs

Looking to beat the heat with an AC but on a budget? Amazon’s latest sale is offering a minimum of 40% off on top-rated air conditioners from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, Lloyd, and more.

Planning to upgrade your old AC or install a new one before the peak of summer, these could be a dream come true. These air conditioners not only deliver rapid cooling but also come with features like low noise operation, anti-bacterial filters, auto-clean technology, and 5-star energy ratings to help cut down on electricity bills.

With limited-time discounts, easy EMI options, and doorstep delivery, now is the best time to invest in a reliable cooling solution. Here are the top AC deals you can’t afford to miss on Amazon.

Stay cool even in the harshest heat with LG’s 1 Ton 4 Star Dual Inverter AC. Ideal for small rooms, this model uses AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology to adjust cooling based on your needs. It features VIRAAT Mode for rapid cooling, a 4-way swing for uniform air distribution, and an HD Filter with antivirus protection. With its inverter compressor, Ocean Black Protection, and 100% copper condenser, it promises durability, energy efficiency, and uninterrupted comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star (ISEER 4.70) Cooling Power 3470 Watts Special Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly, low GWP)

Voltas brings you reliable, energy-efficient cooling with its 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC, perfect for medium-sized rooms. With 4-in-1 adjustable modes, you can customise the cooling as per your comfort. The AC is designed to handle high ambient temperatures up to 52°C, making it ideal for Indian summers.

It features an anti-dust filter, turbo cooling, and a durable copper condenser. Smart features like sleep mode, LED display, and wide voltage operation ensure long-term performance and convenience.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.00) Cooling Power 4850 Watts Special Features 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Turbo Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly, Low GWP)

The Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Flexicool AC is a smart, powerful choice for small rooms. With Wi-Fi control and voice assistant support, it offers unmatched convenience. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts to your comfort and saves up to 50% energy. You also get advanced filtration with HD and PM 2.5 filters, a Smart Energy Display, and Insta Cool for rapid cooling. Backed by a 100% copper condenser with blue coating, it ensures durability and long-term performance.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.05) Cooling Power 3500–4080 Watts Special Features Wi-Fi, Flexicool 6-in-1, Smart Energy Display Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly, low ODP & GWP)

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC delivers high-efficiency cooling with smart innovations like Xpandable+ for performance during extreme heat and ice Clean FrostWash technology for self-cleaning.

Its 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling, while the SmartView Display and Penta Sensor technology offer intelligent performance in all conditions. With a 100% copper condenser, it’s built for durability and lower maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (774.58 kWh/year) Cooling Power 17,060 BTU Special Features ice Clean, Xpandable+, SmartView Display, 4-way Swing Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly) Warranty 5Y Product, 10Y Compressor, 5Y PCB

This smart Samsung AC is designed for connected, energy-conscious homes. Powered by BESPOKE AI, it learns usage patterns to optimise cooling and power consumption. The Wi-Fi-enabled unit offers voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby and supports SmartThings app integration.

With 5-step convertible cooling and a Digital Inverter Compressor, it ensures flexibility, savings, and fast performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (852.47 kWh/year, ISEER 4.00) Special Features BESPOKE AI, WiFi, Voice Control, 5-Step Convertible Mode, 4-Way Swing, 3-Step Auto Clean Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly) Cooling Power 4.4 kW

Perfect for larger rooms, this 2 Ton Godrej AC delivers heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C. It features 5-in-1 convertible cooling and i-Sense Technology that detects your surrounding temperature via the remote for tailored comfort. The self-cleaning and anti-microbial filter ensure clean air, while the 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin coating boosts durability.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (1153.08 kWh/year, ISEER 4.1) Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible, i-Sense Tech, Self Clean, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, Pure Air Filter Cooling Power 6.1 kW Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly)

Engineered for efficient and high-performance cooling, this Lloyd AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms. With a 5-in-1 convertible inverter and anti-corrosion coating, it adapts to your needs while ensuring durability.

It cools even at 52°C and includes features like Turbo Cool, PM 2.5 filter, low gas detection, and stabilizer-free operation. The smart 4-way swing ensures uniform air distribution, while the Golden Fin Copper coils enhance efficiency and lifespan.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER: 5.2) Cooling Power 4.8 kW Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly)

This feature-rich Panasonic AC delivers powerful cooling even at 55°C while offering 7-in-1 convertible modes, True AI comfort, and Matter-enabled smart control. With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistant support (Alexa/Google), and PM 0.1 filtration, it provides clean, personalised, and energy-efficient cooling for large rooms.

The ShieldBlu+ copper condenser, Crystal Clean technology, and adaptive AI help reduce maintenance while boosting longevity and savings.

Specifications Capacity 2 Tons Energy Rating 4 Star (ISEER: 4.60) Smart Features Wi-Fi, Alexa/Google Assistant, Matter-enabled Special Technology 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, PM 0.1 Filter Cooling Capacity 6200 W, 720 CFM airflow

This Blue Star 1.3 Ton AC packs 5-in-1 convertible cooling, multi-sensor precision, and auto defrost into a sleek and compact design. Backed by a 60-month warranty, it features Blue Fins for anti-corrosion protection, dust filters, eco mode, and acoustic insulation for quieter operation.

With 100% copper components and inverter technology, you get reliable performance and energy savings. The AC is also smart-ready, with optional app and voice control support.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 Tons Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER: 3.85) Special Modes 5-in-1 Convertible, Comfort Sleep, Turbo Cool Build Features 100% Copper, Blue Fins, Auto Defrost Smart Control Compatible with Blue Star App, Alexa/Google (optional add-on)

Stay cool with Daikin’s 1.5 Ton Inverter AC that blends efficiency with smart features. It offers Dew Clean Technology for hygienic performance, PM 2.5 filtration, and Triple Display for real-time monitoring.

With Coanda Airflow and 3D cooling, it ensures even air distribution in rooms up to 150 sq.ft. Built with 100% copper and a patented self-healing coating, this AC is both durable and low-maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER not specified) Special Modes Dew Clean, Power Chill, 3D Airflow Build Features Copper Coil with DNNS Coating, Triple Display Cooling Tech High Ambient Cooling up to 52°C, PM 2.5 Filter

