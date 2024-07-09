Foldable phones: Why haven’t they taken off?
Summary
- The key factor here is the lack of truly innovative use cases. Most flip phones that collapse to a smaller size typically need users to open the main display for tasks, while folding phones that open up to a tablet format are not big enough to replace standalone tablets.
Motorola has just launched a foldable phone, the Moto Razr, in India. Now, Samsung is slated to launch its foldables. Yet, despite half a decade of mainstream market presence, foldable phones haven’t been hot sellers. Why is no one willing to pay for these phones?