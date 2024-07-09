What do they offer consumers?

Most foldable phones claim that they can either be super compact or expand to open into a tablet of sorts. This, phone brands claim, could resolve the issue of ergonomics by collapsing a 6-inch display into pocketable size, or create a multifunctioning device that can flip between a phone and a tablet. The key factor behind these phones is their flexibility of use cases, which brands have been advertising for long. However, apart from this, most use cases and features do not particularly differ from conventional smartphones. There are also no dedicated apps that are truly different from those in conventional phones.