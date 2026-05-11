Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Worried about hidden heart health issues? Top 5 smartwatches you should consider with blood pressure monitoring

Apple, Samsung and Huawei smartwatches now offer ECG support, hypertension alerts, blood pressure insights and advanced heart monitoring.

Updated11 May 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Modern smartwatches now focus on far more than just fitness tracking.
Modern smartwatches now focus on far more than just fitness tracking.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

High blood pressure often develops quietly, which makes regular health monitoring more important for many users today. This is one reason premium smartwatches are now adding advanced heart health features like ECG support, hypertension alerts, blood pressure insights and continuous heart rate tracking to help users stay more aware of their wellness trends.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei are pushing smartwatch health features much further than step counting and workout tracking. Some Huawei models now even use cuff-based systems for blood pressure readings, while Apple and Samsung focus more on hypertension detection trends and advanced sensor monitoring. With premium smartwatch prices also dropping during the ongoing sale, this can be a good time to upgrade to a wearable focused on smarter health tracking.

The Huawei Watch D2 is currently one of the most serious smartwatches for hypertension monitoring because it uses a mini pump and inflatable airbag system instead of relying only on optical estimation. It supports 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, tracks BP trends during sleep, and provides structured readings closer to traditional cuffs. Huawei also includes ECG, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring. The watch feels more medical-focused than lifestyle-focused, but for buyers prioritising hypertension tracking accuracy, this is easily among the strongest smartwatch options available today.

Specifications

Display
1.82-inch AMOLED
BP Monitoring
Inflatable cuff-based system
Health Features
ECG, SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking
Battery Life
Up to 6 days
Compatibility
Android and iPhone

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch Series 11 does not directly measure blood pressure like a cuff device, but it introduces hypertension detection alerts powered by long-term vascular analysis and optical sensor data. Instead of showing systolic or diastolic numbers instantly, it studies cardiovascular patterns over roughly 30 days and warns users about possible hypertension risks. Alongside this, buyers get ECG, irregular rhythm alerts, advanced sleep tracking, fitness monitoring, and seamless iPhone integration. It works best for users wanting preventive cardiovascular insights rather than medically styled blood pressure measurement functionality.

Specifications

Display
Always-On Retina OLED
BP Feature
Hypertension notifications
Health Features
ECG, sleep score, heart rate tracking
Battery Life
Up to 24 hours
Connectivity
GPS

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 carries the same hypertension notification system seen on the Series 11 but packages it inside a tougher titanium body with better battery life and advanced outdoor features. It analyses vascular behaviour patterns for possible hypertension signs instead of giving cuff-style BP readings. Buyers also get ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep analysis, dual-frequency GPS, dive readiness, and stronger durability. The larger display and longer endurance make it more practical for travellers, athletes, and outdoor users who still want strong cardiovascular monitoring and Apple Health integration.

Specifications

Build
Titanium
BP Feature
Hypertension notifications
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular
Health Features
ECG, sleep tracking, heart monitoring
Battery Life
Extended multi-day usage

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 supports blood pressure monitoring through Samsung Health, though users must calibrate it regularly using a traditional cuff monitor. Unlike Huawei’s airbag-based system, Samsung estimates blood pressure through optical sensor analysis and calibration algorithms. It also supports ECG, body composition analysis, sleep coaching, stress tracking, and AI-backed health insights. The watch works especially well inside the Samsung ecosystem and gives Android users one of the most complete health-focused smartwatch experiences. However, BP tracking accuracy depends heavily on correct calibration and proper wearing conditions.

Specifications

OS
Wear OS
BP Feature
Calibrated blood pressure tracking
Health Features
ECG, body composition, sleep coaching
Display
AMOLED
Connectivity
Bluetooth and LTE variants

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 combines Samsung’s blood pressure monitoring ecosystem with a more durable titanium-focused design and significantly improved battery life. Like the Watch8, it requires calibration using a traditional cuff monitor but still provides useful BP trend tracking through Samsung Health. Buyers also get ECG support, sleep coaching, fitness tracking, dual-frequency GPS, and rugged outdoor durability. It is designed more for power users, travellers, and fitness-focused buyers who want longer endurance without sacrificing cardiovascular and hypertension-focused monitoring capabilities.

Specifications

Build
Rugged premium design
BP Feature
Calibrated blood pressure tracking
Health Features
ECG, stress tracking, sleep analysis
Display
High-brightness AMOLED
Battery Life
Multi-day usage

Features and specs comparison

FeatureHuawei Watch D2Apple Watch Series 11Apple Watch Ultra 3Samsung Galaxy Watch 8Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Blood pressure methodInflatable airbag cuff systemHypertension alerts onlyHypertension alerts onlyCalibrated optical estimationCalibrated optical estimation
Direct BP readingsYesNoNoYesYes
Hypertension alertsYesYesYesYesYes
ECG supportYesYesYesYesYes
Sleep monitoringAdvancedAdvancedAdvancedAdvancedAdvanced
Best forProper BP monitoringiPhone usersOutdoor Apple usersAndroid health usersRugged Samsung users

The research and expertise

I have been covering smartwatches and wearable technology for several years, and during this time, I have explored products across premium, mid-range, and budget segments. From fitness-focused models to feature-packed smartwatches designed for everyday use, I regularly compare wearables to understand which ones truly offer a better experience for buyers.

For this buying guide, I evaluated the smartwatches based on display quality, health tracking features, battery life, comfort, software experience, and overall value for money. I also checked customer feedback on Amazon to understand real-world usage, reliability, and common issues faced by users over time. After comparing the important features and user experience, I selected these smartwatches to make your buying decision simpler and more practical.

Similar articles for you

Price drop on Samsung smartwatches:Get up to 60% off the these stylish wearables at affordable prices

Top 10 water-resistant smartwatches perfect for fitness, travel and everyday use

Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?

Stop buying random smartwatches: Read this before you spend your money

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyGadgetsWorried about hidden heart health issues? Top 5 smartwatches you should consider with blood pressure monitoring

FAQs

Can smartwatches accurately detect hypertension?

Most smartwatches currently provide hypertension alerts, blood pressure trends or wellness insights instead of fully medical-grade blood pressure readings.

Which smartwatch brand offers blood pressure monitoring?

Huawei and Samsung offer smartwatches with blood pressure-related features, while Apple focuses more on hypertension notifications and heart health alerts.

Do smartwatches replace medical blood pressure monitors?

No, smartwatches should not replace professional medical equipment or doctor consultations for hypertension diagnosis and treatment.

Why do some smartwatches require calibration?

Some smartwatches use optical sensors for blood pressure estimation and require calibration with a traditional cuff for better accuracy.

Is buying a premium health smartwatch during sale worth it?

Yes, ongoing sale discounts can make premium Apple, Samsung and Huawei smartwatches more affordable for buyers looking for advanced health tracking features.

Read Next Story