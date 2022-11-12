Flipkart is back with another edition of Mobile Phones Bonanza sale. Already live on the e-tailer’s site and mobile app, the sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands and across price categories. If you are looking to buy a mid-range smartphone that delivers on performance and style, here are some options that you may consider

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is listed at ₹25,999 on Flipkart right now. Buyers can get ₹2,000 off on the phone’s purchase with select bank debit and credit card offers. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. For optics, the device has an 108MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Vivo V25 5G

Available at ₹27,999, Vivo V25 5G comes with a unique colour-changing design on the back. Flipkart is giving 5% cashback on the smartphone’s purchase with Flipkart Axis Bank card. There is ₹2,000 off on select bank debit and credit cards as well. Easy purchase options include both standard EMI and no-cost EMI starting at ₹4,667 per month.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

After a discount of 18% on the original price tag, Oppo F21 Pro 5G is selling at ₹25,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device boasts of a 64MP main camera on the back with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum are two colour options of the phone.

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T is up for purchase at ₹24,999 on Flipkart right now. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the handset houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone offers a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The device features a camera cut out at the front placed at the top-left corner.

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 is listed at ₹26,999 on the e-tailer’s site. Meteor Grey and Aurora Green are the colour options of the phone. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor and houses a 4,020mAh battery.